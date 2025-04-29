Early One UI 7 releases keep coming, with Samsung Galaxy S21 up next

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is currently making One UI 7 updates available across its lineup of eligible Galaxy devices.

The Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3 were all supposed to start getting their updates at some point in May.

All these 2021 models have already begun seeing update availability in South Korea, just ahead of international release.

Sometimes, it just takes a little while before you’re able to find your stride. Android 15 debuted last year without a heck of a lot of momentum, and Samsung took its sweet time in even getting its One UI 7 beta program started. Month and months later, when those betas had finished their job and Samsung was ready to get public distribution going, the company had to hit “pause” on its release just days after things got started. Lest you start thinking One UI 7 was cursed, in the days since we’ve seen Samsung’s fortunes quickly reverse, and that’s a trend that’s only continuing now.

While it’s been a bumpy road getting here, now that One UI 7 updates are reliably hitting Galaxy phones and tablets, Samsung’s been speeding up its release schedule. Yesterday we told you about One UI 7 starting to arrive for the Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4, all ahead of the planned May release. Now we’re already hearing about updates for the previous generation, also arriving ahead of schedule.

Over on X, Tarun Vats shares screens of the Galaxy S21 getting its One UI 7 update notification in South Korea. Like the other Galaxy phones, distribution will get started on Samsung’s home turf before spilling over to the rest of the world in the coming days.

Samsung’s 2021 flagship is joined by that year’s foldables as well, with the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 also starting to get One UI 7 in South Korea, spotted SamMobile. Just like the 2022 models before them, these devices were all originally on Samsung’s roadmap for getting One UI 7 sometime in May. To see the company hitting so many of these May targets early is starting to make up for some of those earlier missteps.

Any guesses for when we might see the first Galaxy device that was initially on Samsung’s July list for One UI 7 get its update early? That mainly consists of A-series phones, though also includes a few tablets, like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab A9 series. Make your predictions down in the comments.

