One UI 7 starts arriving early for the Galaxy S22 series and other models

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S23 FE, S22, Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are all starting to receive the One UI 7 update.

This update also contains the April security patch.

The rollout is starting in South Korea.

Although the One UI 7 rollout has been pretty slow overall, Samsung has been picking up the pace in recent weeks. After rolling out the new OS to the Galaxy S23 and Tab S10 in the US last week, it is now starting to arrive on six more Galaxy models.

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 7 for the Galaxy S23 FE, Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. While One UI 7 is not live yet for these devices in the US, it is now available in South Korea. Since the rollout is happening right now in South Korea, the global launch should happen pretty soon. This rollout comes as a bit of a surprise, as these models were scheduled to receive the update in May.

According to SamMobile, the Android 15-based skin comes with firmware version S711NKSU5CYDA for the Galaxy S23 FE. For the Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, the firmware version ends in HYD9, while SammyGuru says the build version is FYD9 for the S22 series. This update doesn’t just include One UI 7, it also contains April 2025’s security patch.

Given the current speed of the release, it shouldn’t be much longer until the remaining eligible devices have the update. Considering that Android 16 is fast approaching, it may not even matter. Hopefully, Samsung will be a little faster with the rollout of its Android 16 skin.

