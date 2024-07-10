Galaxy Ring features: Here's everything Samsung's smart ring can do

After months of teasing, Samsung has finally put a ring on it. The Galaxy Ring marks its first venture into the burgeoning smart ring space. The segment is currently dominated by the Oura Ring 3, a fitness-focused wearable covering all the basics. So, what does Samsung’s disruptor have to offer? Here are all the Samsung Galaxy Ring features you should know about.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Samsung Galaxy Ring No subscriptions needed • Ultra-slim design (7mm wide) • Water-resistant (IP68) • Titanium Grade 5 construction MSRP: $399.99 Fancy Titanium ring, with fancy sensors The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a leap into a new device segment for Samsung. Available in nine sizes from 5 to 13, this classically designed piece of jewelry is packed with sensors to track your health and fitness, some basic controls for your smartphone, and can last up to a 7 days on a charge. Designed for 24/7 wear. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Smart features

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

As a Samsung device, the Galaxy Ring fits snugly into the company’s ecosystem at large. Here are some of the practical features you can expect: Gesture controls: Wearers can dismiss an alarm or control their smartphone’s camera using a double-pinch gesture. The feature is only available if you pair the Ring with a compatible Galaxy smartphone running One UI 6.1.1 or newer. A similar feature is available on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Wearers can dismiss an alarm or control their smartphone’s camera using a double-pinch gesture. The feature is only available if you pair the Ring with a compatible Galaxy smartphone running One UI 6.1.1 or newer. A similar feature is available on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Find My Support: If you misplaced the Galaxy Ring, Samsung Find Support provides the necessary help. The Ring will light up when in finding mode, while the corresponding phone app will display its last known location.

If you misplaced the Galaxy Ring, Samsung Find Support provides the necessary help. The Ring will light up when in finding mode, while the corresponding phone app will display its last known location. Galaxy Watch synergy: If you own a Galaxy Watch, you can use the Ring as a supporting device. When both devices are worn, the Ring can disable sensors when required to improve its battery life by up to 30%.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Fitness features

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Samsung is billing the Galaxy Ring as the perfect fitness tracker to wear around the clock. While you’ll remove the Galaxy Watch from your wrist every few days to recharge it, the Galaxy Ring can last up to six days without a boost.

While it might last longer between charges, the Galaxy Ring offers a mere sample of the Galaxy Watch 7’s fitness tracking kit, but simplicity is largely the point. Here are the Galaxy Ring’s primary fitness and wellness tracking features, enabled by the Samsung Health app: Heart rate tracking: The Galaxy Ring offers around-the-clock heart rate monitoring, alerts for high or low thresholds, and more contextual information through a live heart rate check.

The Galaxy Ring offers around-the-clock heart rate monitoring, alerts for high or low thresholds, and more contextual information through a live heart rate check. Cycle tracking: Those who menstruate can track their cycles using the Ring’s built-in skin temperature sensor.

Those who menstruate can track their cycles using the Ring’s built-in skin temperature sensor. Wellness Tips: Samsung Health uses Galaxy AI to provide tailored recommendations based on a user’s daily fitness habits and health data.

Samsung Health uses Galaxy AI to provide tailored recommendations based on a user’s daily fitness habits and health data. Energy Score: This new metric is also offered on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. It’s calculated using sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability. The 0-100 score reflects a user’s perceived energy levels. This feature requires a Galaxy AI-compatible Samsung smartphone.

This new metric is also offered on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. It’s calculated using sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability. The 0-100 score reflects a user’s perceived energy levels. This feature requires a Galaxy AI-compatible Samsung smartphone. Inactivity alerts: Much like Galaxy smartwatches, those wearing the Ring will receive prompts to move after a period of stillness.

Much like Galaxy smartwatches, those wearing the Ring will receive prompts to move after a period of stillness. Sleep tracking and analysis: The Galaxy Ring uses a new AI algorithm to improve sleep analysis. It also offers three additional metrics: movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate during sleep. The Ring can also be used with Samsung Health’s snore detection feature.

The Galaxy Ring uses a new AI algorithm to improve sleep analysis. It also offers three additional metrics: movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate during sleep. The Ring can also be used with Samsung Health’s snore detection feature. Automatic workout tracking: The Galaxy Ring can automatically detect two workouts: walking and running. Samsung may add more compatible workouts in the future. The Galaxy Ring lacks several established Galaxy Watch features. For example, it does not offer ECG, body composition analysis, blood oxygen levels, or blood pressure readings.

FAQ

Is there a Galaxy Ring subscription fee? There is no Galaxy Ring subscription. All features are available to all users, provided they have compatible Samsung smartphones and hardware.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Ring cost? The Galaxy Ring starts at $399.99 in the US.

Will the Galaxy Ring track steps? Yes, the Galaxy Ring will track a user’s steps and daily activity.

What does the Galaxy Ring do? The Galaxy Ring is a discreet fitness tracking solution that’s geared towards comfortable all-day wear.

What phone does the Galaxy Ring support? The Galaxy Ring will support most modern Android smartphones, but many features rely on a Galaxy smartphone with Galaxy AI compatibility.

