Galaxy Buds Core will outdo the Buds FE in at least one key way

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Buds Core were recently spotted in the Nemko certification database.

The listing reveals the successor to the Galaxy Buds FE will get a battery upgrade.

The earbuds are rated for 200mAh, and the case for 500mAh.

Samsung’s most affordable earbuds — the Galaxy Buds FE — are getting a successor. Based on an FCC filing spotted last month, we know that these earbuds won’t be called the FE 2, but instead will be branded as the Galaxy Buds Core. These earbuds have now been spotted on another certification website, which reveals what we can expect for battery capacity.

When the Galaxy Buds FE launched, the carry case came with a 479mAh battery, while each earbud contained a 60mAh battery. This provides about four to six hours of playback time on a single charge. According to a listing (spotted by 91Mobiles) on the Nemko platform, a Norwegian private firm that assists in testing the safety of electrical equipment, the buds that will replace the FE should have a much better battery life.

This listing states that the Galaxy Buds Core has a 200mAh rating for the earbuds, likely meaning 100mAh per earbud. As for the carrying case, it’s getting upgraded to a 500mAh battery.

What makes this interesting is how this compares to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. For comparison, the Buds 3 Pro features a 48mAh battery for each earbud and a 515mAh battery for the carrying case.

There’s no date for when the Galaxy Buds Core will launch, but these certification database spottings suggest a launch is coming up soon. Previous reports claim that these earbuds may initially only launch in select regions, including Brazil, Indonesia, Israel, India, Mexico, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Turkiye, Egypt, and Russia.

