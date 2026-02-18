Love Samsung leaks? They might be a lot less common with the Galaxy S27

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has introduced a “secure chat” mode internally to curb leaks of sensitive discussions.

The move follows incidents where executive meeting materials were posted on platforms like Blind.

If effective, future Samsung devices could see fewer early leaks before launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series isn’t official yet, but it feels like we already know everything about it thanks to various leaks. We enjoy these teasing tidbits as much as you do, but the manufacturers are less keen on them for obvious reasons. And if Samsung gets its way, the next round of early details about devices like the Galaxy S27 series could be harder to come by.

According to The Korea Herald, Samsung Electronics and other major affiliates have introduced a new “secure chat” mode on their internal messaging platform. The feature is meant to stop internal discussions from leaking outside the company. The irony isn’t lost on us that we appear to be learning about this in-house notice through a leak.

When secure chat is turned on, employees reportedly can’t copy and paste messages, forward them, take screenshots, or save chat logs to their personal computers. Messages are clearly marked as secure, and the restrictions are enforced at the system level rather than relying on staff to follow guidelines.

The report says this comes after several incidents in which internal meeting materials, such as executive-level instructions, were posted in full on anonymous workplace platforms like Blind. In other words, the kind of leaks that tend to spread fast and get picked up by publications like ours.

Samsung obviously hasn’t made a public announcement about the change beyond internal explanations, and whether this actually slows the steady drip of specs and slides remains to be seen. Even if it’s completely effective, it wouldn’t stop leaks entirely. Devices often need to leave the manufacturer before they’re announced, such as when they’re sent to retailers in preparation for launch. But don’t be surprised if the next Samsung device remains more under wraps until its announcement than its predecessors.

