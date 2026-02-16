These Galaxy Buds 4 series renders give us our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming earbuds

TL;DR A tipster has posted renders purportedly showing the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

The images line up with previous Galaxy Buds 4 series renders.

The new earbuds are expected to launch next week alongside the Galaxy S26 phones.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is roughly a week away, and we’re expecting the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds 4 range on the day. We’ve already seen some leaks regarding the latter devices, and now a tipster has given us a great look at these earbuds.

Mohammed Khatri on Twitter has posted apparently leaked renders showing the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Check them out in the giant image below.

These apparent renders broadly line up with previously leaked images. For one, the standard buds don’t come with silicone tips, while the Pro buds have them. Meanwhile, both products feature redesigned stems with a flat edge on the outside, as well as a transparent charging case. The buds are also placed horizontally into the case itself, which would be a departure from the Galaxy Buds 3 generation. The older buds had to be placed vertically into the case.

Finally, we also get a look at what you’re getting in the box with your earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro will both come with a USB cable, while the Pro model also comes with extra silicone tips.

Otherwise, we uncovered a few Galaxy Buds 4 series features last last year. This includes support for head gestures, find-your-phone functionality, and an improved Interpreter mode.

