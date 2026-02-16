Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Audio

These Galaxy Buds 4 series renders give us our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming earbuds

These new renders give us a great look at Samsung's upcoming earbuds.
By

1 hour ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro
Android Headlines
TL;DR
  • A tipster has posted renders purportedly showing the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.
  • The images line up with previous Galaxy Buds 4 series renders.
  • The new earbuds are expected to launch next week alongside the Galaxy S26 phones.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is roughly a week away, and we’re expecting the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds 4 range on the day. We’ve already seen some leaks regarding the latter devices, and now a tipster has given us a great look at these earbuds.

Mohammed Khatri on Twitter has posted apparently leaked renders showing the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Check them out in the giant image below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series Mohammed Khatri twitter
Twitter/Mohammed_K_2010

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

These apparent renders broadly line up with previously leaked images. For one, the standard buds don’t come with silicone tips, while the Pro buds have them. Meanwhile, both products feature redesigned stems with a flat edge on the outside, as well as a transparent charging case. The buds are also placed horizontally into the case itself, which would be a departure from the Galaxy Buds 3 generation. The older buds had to be placed vertically into the case.

Finally, we also get a look at what you’re getting in the box with your earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro will both come with a USB cable, while the Pro model also comes with extra silicone tips.

Otherwise, we uncovered a few Galaxy Buds 4 series features last last year. This includes support for head gestures, find-your-phone functionality, and an improved Interpreter mode.

News
AudioearbudsSamsungSamsung Galaxy Buds
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.