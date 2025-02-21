Galaxy Buds 3 Pro charging flaw leaves users with one dead earbud

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Multiple Galaxy Buds 3 Pro owners claim to be experiencing an issue where one of their earbuds isn’t charging.

It appears this issue has been a common one for the last few months.

Some users have found a temporary solution.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro last year, there were a few hiccups in the quality control department. The tech giant even had to temporarily suspend shipments at one point. While some issues have been fixed since then, it seems some units are still succumbing to one lingering problem — charging.

Recently, there have been multiple reports of a charging issue with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. According to these users, one of the earbuds is no longer charging when placed inside the charging case. This isn’t necessarily a new issue, as similar reports were made three to six months back. However, it appears the charging issue is starting to pop up once again.

One user says they have tried resetting the buds, power-cycling their phone, checking for debris, and charging the case, but nothing has worked. Another user claims they see burn marks where the charging pins are meant to connect.

If you’re also experiencing a similar issue, there are a couple of potential temporary fixes you can try. According to dionicioagarcia on Reddit, the issue for them was related to the magnetic sensor used to detect when the earbuds are in the case. They managed to get the earbud charging again by holding it close enough to the case that the sensor thinks it’s inside. When you see the LED blink and see the notification that charging has stopped, repeat the steps over a couple of times before finally inserting the earbud.

Meanwhile, Reddit user tenchichrono suggests taking a look at the connectors in the case to see if they are misaligned. By adjusting the connectors with a small screwdriver, they say they were able to fix the alignment and get their earbud charging again.

Samsung has recently released a firmware update (R630XXU0AYB3) for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, the 8MB update appears to be only a minor stability patch.

We have contacted Samsung for comment on the situation. If we receive a response, this article will be updated with the new information.

