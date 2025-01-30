You can get a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Buds 3 Pro for only $399.99!

Are you looking to get a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? You can already pre-order it, but that thing is pricey, with a starting price of $1,299.99. Discounts aren’t likely to show up soon, given that the phone is new, but Samsung is making it easy to upgrade with some nice trade-in deals. You can get a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for as little as $399.99, with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Let’s show you how to make the most of this Galaxy S25 Ultra trade-in offer.

QUICK ANSWER To get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $399.99, you'll have to trade in a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, or Galaxy Z Fold 6 in good condition. This gives you a credit of $900. Both the 256GB and 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra models are currently $1,299.99, bringing the cost down to $399.99. Once you set up the trade-in, you can select extra accessories to add to your cart at heavily discounted prices. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are free if you get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but the price goes up to $20 if you pick the 512GB smartphone. It's still a fantastic deal! JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Pick between 256GB or 512GB

Trade in an eligible device

Select your extra accessories

Check out!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - Free upgrade, and up to $150 credit Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - Free upgrade, and up to $150 credit Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone in 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $360.00 Pre-Order

Note: Make sure to use the link above to get maximum savings.

Pick between 256GB or 512GB

First things first, the most affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the one with 256GB of storage. That said, Samsung is currently offering a free upgrade to the 512GB model. Both of these are $1,299.99 right now. Take your pick!

We’ll discuss this further later, but be aware that if you buy the 512GB version, you’ll need to pay $20 for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Trade in an eligible device

The key to getting a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at just $399.99 is to trade in the right device. Samsung currently offers as much as $900 in trade-in credit, but only for a select few smartphones.

Here are the devices that qualify for a $900 trade-in credit: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The device you’re trading in must be in good condition to qualify for the $900 credit. If it’s cracked, you can only get $600.

If you don’t have one of these phones to trade in, don’t worry. Samsung has some pretty nice offers for other devices, too. Just check the list and see how much you can get for your phone.

Select your extra accessories

If you picked the right model and have the right phone to trade in, your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now just $399.99. Now it’s time for the freebies!

Samsung is throwing in a $150 extra credit for the 256GB model, or $120 for the 512GB version. You can use this Samsung credit towards other accessories, like Samsung earbuds, smartwatches, or the Samsung Ring.

The most interesting offer is for the free Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. To get it, add it to your cart on the purchase page, right below the trade-in and Samsung Care options.

Because the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a $130 Samsung credit, you’ll have to pay $20 for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. That said, this is still an amazing deal, especially if you value the extra storage.

Check out! Lucky you! You’re now ready to complete the purchase. Scroll down, select your payment option, and hit the Pre-order now button. You’ll get an email with instructions for trading in the old device, and you should get your new phone by February 7, 2025. Enjoy!

FAQs

When does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra go on sale? The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s official release date is February 7, 2025.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price starts at $1,299.99 for the base model with 256GB of storage. The 512GB model has a retail price of $1,419.99, and upgrading to a whole TB costs $1,659.99

When will I get my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra if I pre-order it? Samsung claims you should get your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra by February 7, 2025. This means it could be before!

You might like