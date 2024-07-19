Samsung has suspended Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shipments

Now, Samsung has indeed confirmed to Android Authority that it has temporarily stopped deliveries to retail partners as it checks the wireless earbuds:

There have been reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices. We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to meeting the highest quality standards of our products. We are urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes.

To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Should any customer already in possession of Galaxy Buds3 Pro be experiencing any issues, they should contact Samsung or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre.