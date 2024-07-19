Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung has suspended Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shipments
- Samsung has confirmed that it has stopped Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deliveries to retail partners following reports of quality control issues.
- The news also comes after Samsung’s website delayed the product’s release date and Amazon pulled the listing.
Some early Galaxy Buds 3 Pro owners reported quality control issues with the earbuds, including the ear tips being easily torn. Users subsequently noted that Samsung delayed the product’s release date on its own website to August 28 while Amazon removed the listing altogether.
Now, Samsung has indeed confirmed to Android Authority that it has temporarily stopped deliveries to retail partners as it checks the wireless earbuds:
There have been reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices. We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to meeting the highest quality standards of our products. We are urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes.To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.Should any customer already in possession of Galaxy Buds3 Pro be experiencing any issues, they should contact Samsung or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre.
The news comes shortly after Samsung Korea issued a statement to buyers in its domestic market, apologizing for any quality control issues with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Samsung’s Korean statement also noted that it’ll conduct a thorough inspection of the earbuds ahead of the July 24 launch date, but didn’t mention a delay.
Nevertheless, the company’s latest statement confirms a delay in deliveries to retailers, which will affect customers. In fact, Android Authority reader Tim Furdui shared a screenshot of an email sent to him, confirming a likely delay in Galaxy Buds 3 Pro orders.
This is far from an ideal situation, but I’d wager that most people would rather take a delayed release over receiving defective products in the first place.