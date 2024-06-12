Samsung's own app leaks major redesign of Galaxy Buds 3

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A screenshot from the Galaxy Wearable app revealed Samsung’s upcoming wearable launches.

The image lists all of Samsung’s upcoming wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Galaxy Ring.

Notably, unlike their predecessors, both the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are shown with a stem design.

Samsung’s summer launch event is almost upon us, and we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from it. While Samsung’s foldables and smartwatch launches are expected to be typical iterative upgrades this year, it looks like Samsung’s wireless earbuds are looking to shake things up quite a bit.

The latest leak has come directly from Samsung. X/Twitter user @RydahDoesTech recently shared a screenshot from what looks like the Samsung Members app.

As part of the device selection menu for reporting a problem with your Galaxy products, the app has listed out the entire lineup of Samsung’s upcoming wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3, and the Buds 3 Pro.

What stands out in the screenshot is the iconography used for these products. Notably, the older Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are depicted as rounded, stem-less earbuds, true to their current design. However, both the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are shown to feature an AirPods-like stem design. We recently reported that Samsung might adopt a stem design for the Buds 3 Pro, and it appears the company is fully committing to this new look.

The stem design could allow for a thinner in-ear portion, potentially addressing complaints about the fit of previous Galaxy Buds models for users with smaller ears. Additionally, a stem design typically offers better microphone quality and noise isolation, as the mics are positioned closer to the user’s mouth. Of course, these could just be placeholder icons, and the actual products might not necessarily adhere to them at all.

Another intriguing detail from the screenshot is the absence of the Galaxy Watch Ultra as a separate product. This could be a sign that the Ultra model might be a part of the Galaxy Watch 7 series rather than being released as a standalone series.

One thing’s for sure: we’ll have a lot to unpack at Samsung’s Unpacked event. While the company has yet to officially confirm the date, the event is widely expected to take place on July 10 in Paris. Although, we’re not yet sure if the Galaxy Buds 3 series will indeed make an appearance at this event.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments