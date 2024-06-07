Samsung Unpacked leak may have spoiled everything planned for the event

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has provided images of devices expected to be announced at Unpacked next month.

The images are scrambled but just clear enough to make out what devices are likely in them.

If correct, Samsung will announce its next foldables, the Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Watch 7.

We’re only about a month out from Samsung’s next Unpacked event, yet there have been more than enough leaks to start making some predictions. For example, we could see the company’s new foldables, smart ring, and more. A new leak, however, may narrow down what we should expect to see in July.

Trustworthy leaker Evan Blass has released a collection of images that are meant to reveal the announcements Samsung plans to make at Unpacked. The images in question are scrambled, but they’re just clear enough to make out what devices are contained in the renders.

First up, we see what appears to be marketing material for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In the gallery above, the image in the middle is particularly notable as it seems to be the same or a similar image to what’s believed to be an official marketing render unintentionally leaked by Samsung Kazakhstan. That render revealed that the phones will have a boxier body than before, with squared-off corners and flat edges.

The next batch of images appears to show off the Galaxy Ring in three finishes and the Galaxy Watch 7. Thanks to a lawsuit against Oura, we know that Samsung plans to sell the Galaxy Ring in the US in August. Releasing in August would line up well with a July announcement and pre-orders opening up after Unpacked.

As for the Galaxy Watch 7, we know the tech giant plans on launching 40mm and 44mm models. We also know that the tech giant plans to launch a Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, but it’s difficult to tell what device we’re seeing in these images.

If you’re wondering where is the Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, they aren’t present in these images. Yesterday, a leak claimed that we could see both versions of the new Galaxy Buds before Unpacked. Meanwhile, tipster Arsene Lupin claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy Watch FE would release on June 24.

