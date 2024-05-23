Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 could be going for an AirPods-like design

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rumored to be redesigning its Galaxy Buds 3 with an AirPods-like stem.

The redesign could improve call quality and also pave the way for enhanced AI features.

The new Galaxy Buds 3 could make an appearance at Samsung’s Unpacked event in July.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have carved a comfortable niche in the wireless earbud market thanks to their audio quality and integration with Samsung’s ecosystem. But as someone who has personally struggled with the in-ear fit of bulkier stemless designs, I’m not alone in finding them less than ideal for smaller ears. However, a major design change could be on the horizon.

According to a report by The Chosun, Samsung is set to introduce a stem to the Galaxy Buds 3, moving away from the kidney bean shape and towards a design more akin to Apple’s AirPods. If this turns out to be accurate, it will be the first significant redesign for Samsung’s earbuds since the series launched in 2019.

Following last year’s pattern, we can expect the Galaxy Buds 3 to feature a Pro model and a standard model, but it remains unclear whether both will adopt the new design or if Samsung will use it to differentiate the Pro lineup.

The case for stemmed earbuds

The switch to a stemmed earbud design may not be purely aesthetic. By incorporating a stem similar to Apple’s AirPods and OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Samsung could address criticisms about call quality. The current stemless design places the microphone further from the mouth, potentially impacting mic clarity. This change could also enhance the active noise-canceling feature.

Not to mention that the redesign could improve the fit for many users. The stem should ideally allow for a slimmer earbud, addressing complaints about the current model’s bulkiness.

The report also suggests that the redesign could facilitate the integration of Samsung’s Galaxy AI features, a key focus for the company this year. By including a stem and increasing the earbuds’ physical space, Samsung could potentially fit in a bigger battery and accommodate a broader range of functions without impacting the end-user experience.

When will the Galaxy Buds 3 launch? Traditionally, Samsung has used its smartphone launch events to debut the Galaxy Buds. We had anticipated the Galaxy Buds 3 to make an appearance at the Galaxy S24 launch event earlier this year, but they were noticeably absent.

Samsung’s next major event could take place in July, when we expect to see the next generation of foldables and wearables unveiled. While we remain hopeful that at least one of the Galaxy Buds 3 variants will make an appearance, there have been reports that suggest otherwise.

