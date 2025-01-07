Search results for

Computing

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book 5 lineup with AI smarts and seamless connectivity at CES 2025

The new laptops are packed with loads of AI and cross-connectivity features.
Published on4 hours ago

Galaxy Book 5 Pro Book 5 360 launch CES 2025
Hadlee Simons / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and 5 360 featuring Intel Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors.
  • The laptops are equipped with Galaxy AI capabilities like AI Select and Photo Remaster and have expanded integration with the Microsoft Phone Link app for seamless connectivity within the Galaxy ecosystem.
  • The Galaxy Book 5 Pro (14-inch/16-inch) and Galaxy Book 5 360 (15-inch) will be available in the US and other markets starting February.

Samsung has updated its Galaxy Book 5 lineup with Intel’s newly announced NPU-equipped Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors. The new Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 were announced for global markets earlier today at CES 2025.

Both the new Galaxy Book laptops pack Galaxy AI capabilities, including one called AI Select, which is similar to Circle to Search found on Galaxy phones, and the newly announced equivalent Vision AI feature for Samsung TVs.

Another cool AI feature on the new Intel-powered Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 360 is an AI image retouching tool called Photo Remaster. It allows users to retouch and clean up blurry photos, including very old ones.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 AI Select
Samsung

Users also get expanded Galaxy AI access via the Microsoft Phone Link app. So familiar Galaxy smartphone features like Live Translate and Transcript Assist can be brought over from select Samsung phones to the PCs. Samsung says even more Windows 11 PC-Galaxy features are set to arrive with the Galaxy S25 series.

Galaxy Tablets and phones with One UI 7 will also let users change PC settings in a centralized manner through the Nearby devices feature. Users will also be able to directly access files from connected One UI 7 devices without having to download them individually. The feature will ensure seamless access to files on Samsung phones, tabs, and PCs.

Additionally, the laptops bring powerful multitasking features for easy navigation between menus and copying and pasting content between your Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Tab, Samsung TV, or Smart monitor.

Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360: Specs

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models, while the Galaxy Book 5 360 features a 15-inch display.

The top-of-the-line Pro machine promises a battery life of up to 25 hours, with fast charging that tops up the device to 35% in just 30 minutes. It also features quad Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers with 38mm woofers, double the size of the 18mm woofers on Galaxy Book 4 Pro. Moreover, both the Pro Galaxy Book 5 models get Samsung Know security features. Here are the specs for the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360.

SpecsGalaxy Book 5 ProGalaxy Book 5 360
Specs
Dimensions
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
14-inch: 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.6mm

16-inch: 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm
Galaxy Book 5 360
355.4 x 228.0 x 13.7mm
Specs
Weight
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
14-inch: 1.23 kg

16-Inch: 1.56 kg
Galaxy Book 5 360
1.46 kg
Specs
OS
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
Windows 11 Home
Galaxy Book 5 360
Windows 11 Home
Specs
Display​
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
16:10 Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880x1800), 500nits, 48~120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 Color volume


Galaxy Book 5 360
15.6-inch, 16:9 Touch AMOLED FHD (1920x1080), 500nits, 60Hz, 120% DCI-P3 Color Volume
Specs
Processor
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
Intel Core Ultra 7/5 Processor (Intel EVO)
Galaxy Book 5 360
Intel Core Ultra 7/5 Processor (Intel EVO)
Specs
NPU
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
Intel AI Boost NPU
Galaxy Book 5 360
Intel AI Boost NPU
Specs
Graphic
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
Intel Arc Graphics (Shared)
Galaxy Book 5 360
Intel Arc Graphics (Shared)
Specs
Network
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
Bluetooth v5.4 / Wi-Fi 7
Galaxy Book 5 360
Bluetooth v5.4 / Wi-Fi 7
Specs
Color
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
Gray, Silver
Galaxy Book 5 360
Gray, Silver
Specs
Memory
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
16/32GB
Galaxy Book 5 360
16/32GB
Specs
Storage
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
256GB/512GB/1TB
Galaxy Book 5 360
256GB/512GB/1TB
Specs
Camera
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
2MP (1080p FHD), Staggered HDR


Galaxy Book 5 360
2MP (1080p FHD)
Specs
Microphone/Speaker
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
16-inch: Dual microphones, Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 3.3W x 2), Dolby Atmos

14-inch: Dual microphones, Quad speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2), Dolby Atmos
Galaxy Book 5 360
Dual microphones, Stereo Speaker (2W x 2), Dolby Atmos
Specs
Keyboard
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
Pro keyboard with Numeric key (Backlit)
Galaxy Book 5 360
Pro keyboard with Numeric key (Backlit)
Specs
Battery, charging
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
14-inch: 63.1Wh

16-inch: 76.1Wh
Galaxy Book 5 360
68.1Wh
Specs
Port
Galaxy Book 5 Pro
14-inch: TBT4(2), USB-A (1), Micro SD, HP, HDMI 2.1 (Supports 8K@60Hz, 5K@120Hz)

16-inch: TBT4(2), USB-A(1), Micro SD, HP, HDMI 2.1 (Supports 8K@60Hz, 5K@120Hz)

Galaxy Book 5 360
TBT4(2), USB-A (1), Micro SD, HP, HDMI

Price and availability

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Book 5 360 will launch in select markets, including Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the USA, starting in February. Availability will also be expanded to other regions in the future.

While Samsung hasn’t revealed the US pricing, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro recently launched in South Korea at KRW 1,768,000 (~$1,200) for the 14-inch model and KRW 2,808,000 (~$1,908) for the 16-inch variant, giving us a sense of what to expect.

