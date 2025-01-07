Samsung unveils Galaxy Book 5 lineup with AI smarts and seamless connectivity at CES 2025

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and 5 360 featuring Intel Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors.

The laptops are equipped with Galaxy AI capabilities like AI Select and Photo Remaster and have expanded integration with the Microsoft Phone Link app for seamless connectivity within the Galaxy ecosystem.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro (14-inch/16-inch) and Galaxy Book 5 360 (15-inch) will be available in the US and other markets starting February.

Samsung has updated its Galaxy Book 5 lineup with Intel’s newly announced NPU-equipped Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors. The new Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360 were announced for global markets earlier today at CES 2025.

Both the new Galaxy Book laptops pack Galaxy AI capabilities, including one called AI Select, which is similar to Circle to Search found on Galaxy phones, and the newly announced equivalent Vision AI feature for Samsung TVs.

Another cool AI feature on the new Intel-powered Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 360 is an AI image retouching tool called Photo Remaster. It allows users to retouch and clean up blurry photos, including very old ones.

Users also get expanded Galaxy AI access via the Microsoft Phone Link app. So familiar Galaxy smartphone features like Live Translate and Transcript Assist can be brought over from select Samsung phones to the PCs. Samsung says even more Windows 11 PC-Galaxy features are set to arrive with the Galaxy S25 series.

Galaxy Tablets and phones with One UI 7 will also let users change PC settings in a centralized manner through the Nearby devices feature. Users will also be able to directly access files from connected One UI 7 devices without having to download them individually. The feature will ensure seamless access to files on Samsung phones, tabs, and PCs.

Additionally, the laptops bring powerful multitasking features for easy navigation between menus and copying and pasting content between your Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Tab, Samsung TV, or Smart monitor.

Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360: Specs The Galaxy Book 5 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch models, while the Galaxy Book 5 360 features a 15-inch display.

The top-of-the-line Pro machine promises a battery life of up to 25 hours, with fast charging that tops up the device to 35% in just 30 minutes. It also features quad Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers with 38mm woofers, double the size of the 18mm woofers on Galaxy Book 4 Pro. Moreover, both the Pro Galaxy Book 5 models get Samsung Know security features. Here are the specs for the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 360.

Specs Galaxy Book 5 Pro Galaxy Book 5 360 Specs Dimensions

Galaxy Book 5 Pro 14-inch: 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.6mm



16-inch: 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm

Galaxy Book 5 360 355.4 x 228.0 x 13.7mm

Specs Weight

Galaxy Book 5 Pro 14-inch: 1.23 kg



16-Inch: 1.56 kg

Galaxy Book 5 360 1.46 kg

Specs OS

Galaxy Book 5 Pro Windows 11 Home

Galaxy Book 5 360 Windows 11 Home

Specs Display​

Galaxy Book 5 Pro 16:10 Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880x1800), 500nits, 48~120Hz VRR, 120% DCI-P3 Color volume





Galaxy Book 5 360 15.6-inch, 16:9 Touch AMOLED FHD (1920x1080), 500nits, 60Hz, 120% DCI-P3 Color Volume

Specs Processor

Galaxy Book 5 Pro Intel Core Ultra 7/5 Processor (Intel EVO)

Galaxy Book 5 360 Intel Core Ultra 7/5 Processor (Intel EVO)

Specs NPU

Galaxy Book 5 Pro Intel AI Boost NPU

Galaxy Book 5 360 Intel AI Boost NPU

Specs Graphic

Galaxy Book 5 Pro Intel Arc Graphics (Shared)

Galaxy Book 5 360 Intel Arc Graphics (Shared)

Specs Network

Galaxy Book 5 Pro Bluetooth v5.4 / Wi-Fi 7

Galaxy Book 5 360 Bluetooth v5.4 / Wi-Fi 7

Specs Color

Galaxy Book 5 Pro Gray, Silver

Galaxy Book 5 360 Gray, Silver

Specs Memory

Galaxy Book 5 Pro 16/32GB

Galaxy Book 5 360 16/32GB

Specs Storage

Galaxy Book 5 Pro 256GB/512GB/1TB

Galaxy Book 5 360 256GB/512GB/1TB

Specs Camera

Galaxy Book 5 Pro 2MP (1080p FHD), Staggered HDR





Galaxy Book 5 360 2MP (1080p FHD)

Specs Microphone/Speaker

Galaxy Book 5 Pro 16-inch: Dual microphones, Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 3.3W x 2), Dolby Atmos



14-inch: Dual microphones, Quad speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2), Dolby Atmos

Galaxy Book 5 360 Dual microphones, Stereo Speaker (2W x 2), Dolby Atmos

Specs Keyboard

Galaxy Book 5 Pro Pro keyboard with Numeric key (Backlit)

Galaxy Book 5 360 Pro keyboard with Numeric key (Backlit)

Specs Battery, charging

Galaxy Book 5 Pro 14-inch: 63.1Wh



16-inch: 76.1Wh

Galaxy Book 5 360 68.1Wh

Specs Port

Galaxy Book 5 Pro 14-inch: TBT4(2), USB-A (1), Micro SD, HP, HDMI 2.1 (Supports 8K@60Hz, 5K@120Hz)



16-inch: TBT4(2), USB-A(1), Micro SD, HP, HDMI 2.1 (Supports 8K@60Hz, 5K@120Hz)



Galaxy Book 5 360 TBT4(2), USB-A (1), Micro SD, HP, HDMI





Price and availability The Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Book 5 360 will launch in select markets, including Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the USA, starting in February. Availability will also be expanded to other regions in the future.

While Samsung hasn’t revealed the US pricing, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro recently launched in South Korea at KRW 1,768,000 (~$1,200) for the 14-inch model and KRW 2,808,000 (~$1,908) for the 16-inch variant, giving us a sense of what to expect.

