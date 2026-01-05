Samsung just unveiled a 130-inch Micro RGB TV with color tech we've never seen before

Samsung

The R95H features a gallery-style Timeless Frame design and spatial audio.

It’s powered by advanced features, including Samsung’s new Vision AI Companion, AI sports and sound modes, and long-term Tizen OS updates.

Samsung has also announced its refreshed 2026 lineup, including a slimmer OLED S95H TV and a new Freestyle+ portable projector.

Samsung has unveiled the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV at CES 2026. The TV, with model number R95H, promises to deliver 100% BT.2020 color gamut, which is the widest color gamut used in modern TVs. It also features powerful AI picture tuning, glare-free viewing, HDR10+ Advanced, and Samsung’s new Vision AI Companion features.

With its gallery-style “Timeless Frame” design and integrated spatial audio, Samsung says the new Micro RGB TV is meant to feel more like an immersive architectural window than a traditional TV. The gigantic screen appears to float inside its borders, while audio integrated into the frame is tuned to match the TV’s massive size.

Micro RGB tech sits at the center of this launch. Instead of relying on traditional backlights, Samsung says the microscopic red, green, and blue diodes generate color independently. Samsung’s new Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, along with Color Booster Pro and HDR Pro processing, uses AI to lift shadow detail, refine contrast, and maintain accurate colors in both bright and dark scenes. A glare-free coating further helps keep contrast and clarity in check in different lighting conditions.

The TV also ships with Samsung’s upgraded Vision AI Companion (VAC), an entertainment assistant that goes beyond basic voice control. Users can ask VAC for recommendations on what to watch, recipes for meals shown on the screen, music suggestions, and more.

For football fans, Samsung is introducing an AI Soccer Mode Pro that adjusts sound and picture for a stadium-like feel. The TV also features an AI Sound Controller Pro, which allows viewers to independently adjust commentary, crowd noise, and background music.

As expected at this premium tier, the new Micro RGB TV supports HDR10+ Advanced, Samsung’s latest spatial Eclipsa Audio system, and a feature-packed Tizen OS that now promises seven years of updates, just like Samsung’s flagship phones.

The 130-inch Micro RGB TV sits alongside Samsung’s refreshed 2026 lineup, including a slimmer OLED S95H and a new Freestyle+ portable projector. But the Micro RGB showcase is clearly the centerpiece of Samsung’s CES announcement.

Samsung hasn’t shared pricing or availability for its new TV lineup yet.

