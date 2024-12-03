Apple’s first foldable may not be a Galaxy Z Flip rival after all

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Previous rumors indicated Apple would launch a foldable iPhone resembling a Galaxy Z Flip as early as 2026.

A new rumor suggests that the company may actually launch a Galaxy Z Fold rival in the second half of 2026.

It’s too early to tell what Apple’s first foldable will look like or whether it will experience delays.

While triple-screen foldable phones have already hit the market, Apple has yet to release its first vanilla folding device. Initially, rumors suggested the iPhone maker would launch a Galaxy Z Flip rival as soon as 2026. However, a reputable display analyst is now claiming that 2026’s Apple foldable will, in fact, compete against the Galaxy Z Fold.

When asked about the form factor of Apple’s 2026 foldable, display analyst Ross Young replied with “Fold.” This suggests that the rumored Galaxy Z Flip rival may not launch that year after all. Instead, the iPhone maker will seemingly launch a device that folds on a vertically-positioned hinge during 2026’s second half.

If Apple opts for Galaxy Z Flip competitor, it will likely run an optimized version of iOS, similar to the one fueling existing iPhones. On the other hand, a Galaxy Z Fold-like device may run an iteration of iPadOS that takes advantage of the larger screen and supports more advanced multitasking features. For reference, iPhones still don’t support multi-window views, so running the same restrictive iOS on a Fold rival would be nonsensical.

Given how Apple generally operates, it’s challenging to predict what foldable, if any, will launch in 2026. After all, the company has reportedly faced some challenges in developing a durable product that meets its high standards. So, it may change its plans during the next two years or axe them altogether.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments