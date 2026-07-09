You really shouldn't buy a OnePlus phone right now

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly a decade and a half since OnePlus first showed up on the scene. I was so hyped up back then, and ultimately ended up owning several OnePlus devices over the course of a decade or so.

Of course, nothing stays the same forever. Bit by bit, the brand pivoted from its initial hardcore enthusiast niche to something a bit more mainstream. While this new OnePlus wasn’t for everyone, the brand remained strong for a few years after this.

That’s what makes the current situation so upsetting. Since sometime around 2020, OnePlus has been falling further and further away from what originally made it stand out. Earlier this year, a rumor cropped up that the brand would be retired and reshuffled more directly as a product line within the wider OPPO umbrella. While it took a while to get a clear answer, it’s now clearer than ever that OnePlus is on life support as OPPO decides what to do with it next.

Most recently, there have been obvious signs that OnePlus support is winding down in Europe and that the US market could very well be next. With all this in mind, right now is the worst possible time to buy a OnePlus device.

Are you sad to see OnePlus losing momentum like this? 12 votes Yes, I love this brand 42 % Yes, but it was inevitable as they changed direction 42 % No, not sad at all 17 % Other (Tell us in the comments) 0 %

You shouldn’t pick up a OnePlus phone right now, even if you get a great deal

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

There’s no denying that OnePlus is in a weird place, and as a result, you might see nervous retailers push units at a discount. I want to make this clear: even if you get a great deal, I still caution against buying OnePlus products right now. This is especially true for smartphones, as these are expensive purchases, and it’s never wise to pick a brand in limbo like this.

Below are just a few of the biggest reasons why I would wait.

No guarantees OnePlus will actually honor the warranty

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Here’s probably the number one reason why caution is advised: Your warranty might soon mean a whole lot less. As noted earlier this week, OnePlus Europe has already started honoring warranties with €100 vouchers for accessories instead of actual repairs. That’s about $114 for those from my side of the pond.

This report is based on two verified claims so far, one for a return on a pair of earbuds and another for a fast charger. Both were given vouchers for replacement rather than the usual repair treatment, as they were told the products in question had reached “end of life” status.

Neither customer found this a particularly useful gesture, as the vouchers can only be used on OnePlus’ online site, and stock across most categories is rapidly dwindling.

While Europe has already begun officially pushing OnePlus out in favor of OPPO, the wind-down process has yet to happen in the US, though it’s rumored to be coming sooner rather than later. That means many users could end up buying a phone now, unaware, and find that they end up with a paperweight if anything goes wrong.

Even software guarantees aren’t safe

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Let’s not beat around the bush, OnePlus has been pretty inconsistent when it comes to delivering on its software promises. This includes both software policy guarantees and promised update arrival windows that are often pushed back dramatically. Things might get worse if OnePlus ceases to exist as an independent, self-branded company.

According to a fairly recent report, OPPO may discontinue both Oxygen OS and realme UI as part of its restructuring, as the company unifies all its products around Color OS. Modern OxygenOS and ColorOS share the same DNA but offer very different vibes. OnePlus’ take is a much more minimalist, cleaner experience, while Color OS offers brighter colors and a more heavy-handed approach that’s closer to Samsung but with a much more iPhone-like design philosophy.

OPPO is also rumored to be refocusing its OnePlus efforts in India and China, which could mean that those in other regions might see their update guarantees fall further behind or stop completely. Of course, we are way too early to claim OnePlus will abandon newer devices or anything with existing software support. Some products could be pushed to Color OS, perhaps, or just given small security updates to keep them safe for a few years longer. The point is, we just don’t know enough right now to take a risk here, either.

Even OnePlus doesn’t want you buying

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you ever needed a firm sign that a company isn’t worth the risk anymore, it’s when it starts redirecting its customers to other brands. That’s exactly what has started to happen, at least in Europe. A banner on OnePlus’ German website recently went up promoting OPPO as the go-to upgrade path for OnePlus customers, highlighting similarities in hardware and more.

While OPPO is still being somewhat tight-lipped about its full plans for the future consolidation effort, it’s clear the end is nigh for Europe. The big question is what about markets like North America? That’s where it gets more complicated. You could argue that the rumored US wind-down hasn’t happened yet, and that when it does, we’ll probably also get warning signs like this. The problem is, we don’t know that for sure.

See, in Europe, shoppers have OPPO to fall back on, but OPPO has never marketed directly in the US for a variety of reasons related to marketing and regulations. In fact, OnePlus was originally set up to basically act like a Western startup to get around such hurdles.

Putting this altogether, unless OPPO is planning a high-risk pivot to the US market, it’s likely that a OnePlus phaseout will come faster and with less to fall back on than Europe’s phaseout.

Better deals could be on the way eventually While I have my doubts, it’s possible OPPO could come through with a comprehensive transition strategy that has a clever way to honor warranties, software promises, and everything else for existing products for the next few years. The thing is, when that happens, pricing will plummet even further for the remaining stock. And yet at that point, the pricing could theoretically be low enough that they are still worth it.

What should you buy instead?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

I keep saying you should avoid OnePlus, but what should you buy instead? For those in Europe and Asia, OPPO or even vivo are pretty solid alternatives that will feel quite familiar. Those in the US will have a harder time finding a direct replacement, but it really depends on what you are looking for.

Those who love OnePlus’ traditional minimalist approach will find the Google Pixel 10 ($799 at Amazon) or Pixel 10a ($499.99 at Amazon) are worth a look; you could also consider one of Motorola’s newer flagships if you don’t care as much about software guarantees. Another obvious choice is Nothing, as they both have a Carl Pei connection in their history and in many ways Nothing’s energy feels much closer to the OnePlus of the 2015-2020 era.

Those who just want a high-end experience with good cameras and a ton of features? I would consider the Galaxy S26 ($899.99 at Amazon) or another one of the company’s mid-range or higher smartphones.

You should also check out our best phone guide for more advice.

When will it be safe to buy OnePlus phones again?

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The truth is, we don’t know when, if ever, it will be safe to buy a OnePlus phone again. All we can say is that we would wait, at a minimum, until OPPO clarifies its future strategy.

Buyers in Europe could have the least to worry about, as OnePlus could continue as a sub-brand under OPPO there, or they could simply receive updates under the OPPO roof. Those in North America are probably at the greatest risk of being left behind.

Until we have certainty, though, the risk isn’t worth any price here. For now, if you really need a new device, I’d avoid OnePlus and stick to an alternative brand.

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