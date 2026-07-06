OnePlus is allegedly honoring warranties with vouchers nobody asked for, and users aren't happy

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is allegedly refusing to honor the mandatory two-year warranty in the EU.

At least two users say they were offered €100 vouchers instead of a new product (accessories in their cases).

The vouchers, however, are not usable under the current circumstances, making them useless.

After a strong indication of OnePlus winding down its operations in Europe, it has already begun directing users to buy phones from its parent company, OPPO. While that approach works fine for new customers, given that OPPO phones are a tad better than OnePlus’ latest not-so-appealing flagships, the company is reportedly disregarding existing ones. It’s allegedly violating warranty promises by handing out vouchers that don’t hold any value, and it’s making customers extremely angry.

A few frustrated OnePlus owners recently took to Reddit, where they shared their experiences trying to get their devices repaired or replaced under warranty. Of these, Reddit user DrSanchez87 says they were trying to secure a replacement for the OnePlus Buds 2 (they probably mean the Buds Pro 2), which stopped working within the warranty period. Meanwhile, another user, rubeck1s, wanted a replacement for a 120W SuperVOOC fast charger that went kaput.

In both cases, OnePlus offered users €100 vouchers as compensation instead of replacing the products, since they have reportedly either reached “End of Life” or are no longer available for purchase. These vouchers, however, are allegedly useless, as OnePlus has barely any stock left across multiple categories. Meanwhile, the stock that exists cannot be bought with these coupons as it’s already on sale, and OnePlus wouldn’t allow clubbing two promotional offers. Furthermore, these vouchers are exclusive to the online store, cannot be used for purchases at a physical store or for future repairs, and have a limited validity of 1 month, leaving them with little real utility.

One of the affected users, deservedly furious about OnePlus’s approach to the situation, says they plan to file a formal complaint with the European Consumer Center (ECC) for deception and refusal to honor the warranty. If OnePlus is found to be violating consumer laws in Europe, it might be subject to heavy fines. Meanwhile, the other one refused to accept the voucher.

Europe is not the only OnePlus market with dwindling stocks. Amidst rumors of pulling back from certain regions, OnePlus seems to have already begun clearing out inventory in the US and the UK. It’s pivoting to focus on countries where it has a strong presence, such as India and China, and limiting major launches, including the Nord 6 and Pad 4, to these geographies.

In addition to its revised hardware approach, OnePlus is rumored to eliminate OxygenOS entirely, further narrowing the divide between its phones and OPPO’s.

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