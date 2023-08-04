Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you thinking of getting yourself a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? It’s an excellent phone, with high-end performance, a gorgeous design, a larger external display, and that fun flip phone form factor we know many of you love. But, does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 have eSIM support?

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 support eSIM?

As mentioned in the quick answer, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has eSIM support, as well as a single nano-SIM card slot. This means you can pick which you want to use. You can go with a physical SIM card provided by your carrier, or you can use the eSIM and leave the nano-SIM card slot empty.

You need to pick which is your favorite type of SIM. We have an eSIM vs physical SIM comparison, which goes over each technology’s pros and cons. We will say one thing, though. While eSIM technology is great, it presents some problems.

Using an eSIM is not always the seamless experience one would expect

Not all carriers support eSIM; when they do, it’s not always the seamless experience one would expect. This is especially the case outside the USA, which is why we usually recommend using the physical SIM card slot for international traveling, as it already has widespread support.

By the way, if you’ll be using the device in dual-SIM mode, you can. You’ll just need to ensure one of your lines uses the eSIM, while the other occupies the physical SIM card slot. You can’t use two eSIM lines with this phone.

How many eSIMs can the device have? This flip phone can only have one active eSIM account at a time. That said, you can store multiple eSIM profiles on the phone; you just can’t use them all simultaneously. You can store them and switch to another one if you need to.

How to activate an eSIM

Activating an eSIM on your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be relatively easy. If you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from your carrier, chances are it will be already linked to your account once you walk out of the store. Otherwise, customer service will walk you through the process anyways.

If you bought the phone unlocked, the carrier will likely help you through the process anyways. At the very least, it will provide a QR code to activate the eSIM. If you need some extra help setting up your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 eSIM, we have a guide on how to set up a Galaxy S23 eSIM. The process is pretty much the same.

FAQs

How many eSIMs can I have on my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5? You can store several eSIM profiles on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Only one of them can be active at a time, though.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 support dual-SIM mode? Yes! The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has dual-SIM functionality. The only caveat is that you can only use one eSIM at a time. This means the second line needs to be on the physical nano-SIM card slot.

Can I convert my physical SIM into eSIM? Yes, most carriers allow this, but for now it’s only a simple transition if you’re doing it on an iPhone. With Android devices, on most carriers, you will need some help from support to accomplish this.

