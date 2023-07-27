Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is here, bringing plenty of upgrades to the outer display and design. One thing that remains the same from the Flip 4 is that you don’t get a charger in the box. While most of us have spare chargers, ensuring that your existing chargers will play nicely with the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s fast charging capabilities is important. Don’t have one that’ll work? In this guide, we’ll also take a look at some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 chargers you can buy today.

What you need to know about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 charging The Galaxy Z Flip 5 supports wired fast charging up to 25W through the USB PD PPS standard. If you’re coming from a Samsung flagship that included a charger, odds are you’ll already have what you need. Although this is faster than the charging standard on devices like the Pixel 7 series, many phones today offer much greater charging capabilities. Still, having fast charging at all will still be faster than if you utilize an older charger that doesn’t support 25W charges.

In our own testing, we found the Galaxy Z Flip 4 charged in about 75 minutes with a 25W charger. While we don’t have any testing data for the Flip 5 yet, the same charging speed and battery size means that the time should be similar. The more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC could provide a few more minutes of run-time, but we wouldn’t expect a major difference.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 also supports wireless charging, and you’d need to purchase a wireless charger that supports 10W charging speeds or higher for it to work.

The best Galaxy Z Flip 5 chargers Below we take a look at the best Flip chargers, starting with four single-port chargers and then following with four multi-port options for those looking for something a bit fancier.

Be aware there are no dirt cheap chargers here, as anything that costs under $15 typically has questionable quality and might not be best suited for quick charging capabilities. While these slower charges you find on Amazon and other retailers will charge your phone, they won’t do nearly as fast and may actually negatively impact your phone’s battery over time.

Samsung 25W SuperFast Charging Travel Adapter

Using official accessories is often the safest bet, making the Samsung TA-800 25W charger the perfect fit for your Galaxy Z Flip 5. This is a very basic charger for those who want something fairly no-frills. With 25W support, you can rest assured it’ll charge your Flip 5 as fast as possible.

Keep in mind there is no cable included with this charger, but you should be able to use the USB-C to USB-C cable included with your phone in the box.

Anker 511 Nano 3 (30W)

The lightweight GaN charger is a great option if you want fast speeds in a tiny package. Despite its smaller profile, the Anker 511 Nano 3 supports up to 30W USB PD charging through its singular USB-C port. While that’s above what the Flip 5 is capable of charging at, don’t worry. The Flip 5 will automatically charge at the fastest speed it can safely do so.

The Anker 511 Nano 3 comes in five different colors but doesn’t include a charging cable. Of course, you’re better off using the one that came with your Flip 5 anyhow.

Anker 713 Nano 2 (45W)

The Anker 713 Nano 2 is a 45W GaN charger that supports USB PD and can even fully charge a compatible laptop. Again you don’t really need 45W, as the Flip 5 maxes out at 25W. The main reason to pick up the Nano 2 is for future-proofing. Just because your Flip 5 doesn’t support 45W charging doesn’t mean your next headset won’t. The Nano 2 could also be perfect if you have multiple USB devices that do support faster charging speeds and want a charger that can do it all.

The pricing for this charger isn’t cheap at close to $40 and with no cable included, but it’s certainly one heck of a charger. It’s also backed by an 18-month warranty.

Anker Power Port 3 (25W)

Anker

An oldie, but a goodie. The Anker PowerPort III doesn’t use modern GaN technology, so it’s a bit of a bigger brick. Size aside, you get 25W charging speeds that are perfect for the Z Flip 5 in a package that retails for around $15. This is absolutely one of the cheapest quality chargers you can buy.

It might not have multiple ports or faster charging for future-proofing, but it works well and is cheap enough that you can pick up a spare or two for about the same price as some of the other chargers on this list.

The best Galaxy Z Flip 5 multi-port chargers As promised, we also have gathered up some of the best multi-port chargers as well. Let’s jump right in.

Iniu USB PC charger (30W)

The Iniu 30W multiport charger is a convenient charger for the Pixel 7a. The top USB-C port can output up to 30W, while the bottom USB-A port can output up to 18W.

The presence of a USB-A port lends incredible versatility in charging with older cables and is perfect for charging accessories like your earbuds and smartwatch. Note that the charger's max output stays capped at 30W if both ports are active. In simultaneous charging scenarios, using the bottom USB-A port for accessories that do not require more than 10W of power is best.

UGREEN Nexode 4 charging station (100W)

Ugreen

The Nexode 4 port charger is actually designed with Macbooks in mind, with its single port max of 100W. Since the Flip 5 is only a 25W device this might seem like overkill, and it is. Unless you’re like me, and have a ton of devices. This brick is more than capable of charging many laptops, phones, tablets, and even devices like the Nintendo Switch. You get 3 USB-C ports and one legacy USB-A port for older, slower-charging devices. The 100W total capacity also means you can charge several devices quickly, all at once.

Anker 735 Nano 2 (65W)

The Anker 735 Nano 2 65W charger is an excellent option if you’re looking for more ports and power. This GaN charger maxes out at 65W when either USB-C port is used alone and at 22.5W for the USB-A port. Simultaneously using all three ports, the charger maxes out at 64W (40W+12W+12W). The middle USB-C port drops to 12W when any other port is used simultaneously.

The Anker 735 Nano 2 is very much overkill for multiple devices, and we recommend it only if you have multiple devices to charge simultaneously. This charger can charge your MacBook at 65W, which is excellent if you want to buy one charger that can handle all your devices. As expected, the pricing is higher, so go for it if you want to be reliably future-proofed.

Anker 323 USB-C charger

Anker

The Anker 323 is an older-style multi-port charger with one USB-C and one legacy USB-A port. The charger supports a max of 33W, though that’s slightly misleading. The USB-C port maxes out at 20W, while the USB-A can handle 12W. That’s a little under the 25W requirement so you won’t get full speeds but it’ll be very close. Still, if you’re looking for a multi-port charger for $25 or less, you can’t really do much better.

FAQs

What kind of charger does the Galaxy Z Flip 5 use? To charge the Z Flip 5, you will need a USB PD-compliant charger.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have fast charging? Yes, the Flip 5 supports wired fast charging up to 25W.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip 5 come with a charger? No, the Galaxy Z Flip does not come with a charger in the box but it does include a USB C cable.

Will Galaxy Z Flip 5 have wireless charging? Yes, the Flip 5 supports wireless charging.

Can I use a charger with higher watt support than 25W on my Galaxy Z Flip 5? You can use any USB-C charger, but it will max out at 25W when plugged into the Galaxy Flip 5.

