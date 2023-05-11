Supplied by Google

The Google Pixel Tablet is all the hype among tablet enthusiasts, and we know you’re wondering if the device has what it takes to compete against iPads and their Apple Pencil. Does the Google Pixel Tablet support a stylus?

QUICK ANSWER Yes, the Google Pixel Tablet supports stylus pens. More specifically, it can take advantage of USI 2.0 styluses. Additionally, you can use any standard capacitive styluses. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What is a USI 2.0 stylus?

Which are the best USI 2.0 styluses?

What is a USI 2.0 stylus?

The Google Pixel Tablet has USI 2.0 support. USI stands for Universal Stylus Initiative. The standard offers extra features you wouldn’t get with a basic stylus. You can use it with multiple devices, including tablets, laptops, and more. It also includes capabilities like NFC wireless charging, pressure sensitivity, button support, improved tilt functionality, an expanded color palette, and support for in-cell display panels.

Which are the best USI 2.0 styluses for the Pixel Tablet?

While there aren’t too many USI 2.0 styluses around, some do stand out. We like the Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen; it is sleek, functional, and has a great battery life. There are also alternatives from bigger brands. These include the Lenovo USI Pen 2 and the HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen.

Additionally, you can use a capacitive stylus, just like with any other device with a capacitive screen. We have a list of our best stylus pens here. The only real difference is that these won’t offer any extra features. Regular capacitive styluses are essentially the same as using your finger, but with better ergonomics.

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel Tablet support a stylus? Yes. It can take advantage of USI 2.0 styluses. Additionally, you can use any standard capacitive stylus with it.

What features does USI 2.0 offer? USI 2.0 makes it possible to use non-proprietary, active pens that can do more than simulate a touch on your screen. You can use extra capabilities like pressure sensitivity, tilt support, stylus buttons, support for multiple devices, NFC wireless charging, and more.

Does the Google Pixel Tablet come with a stylus? The Google Pixel Tablet doesn’t come with a stylus in the box. You will have to purchase one separately.

Can I use my current stylus with a Google Pixel Tablet? You can use any USI 2.0 stylus pen with the Google Pixel Tablet. Capacitive styluses will work too. If you have something proprietary, such as an Apple Pencil, it won’t work.

Comments