The best stylus for iPhone: Here are some great options

Using your fingers to control an iPhone works well, but nothing beats the precision and control a good stylus can provide. The Apple Pencil doesn’t work with iPhones, whether you try the first or second-generation one. Thankfully, there are plenty of third-party solutions if you’re looking for the best stylus for iPhone smartphones. Let’s take a look at the very best ones.

What to look for in a good stylus for iPhone There are some things to keep in mind when buying a stylus for your iPhone. Let’s take a look at some of the factors you should look out for. Make sure it’s compatible: The Apple Pencil, along with other iPad-made styli, won’t always work with iPhones. This is because they were specifically made to work with iPad display technologies. iPhone screens are made differently. You’ll need to make sure you get a general stylus that works on capacitive screens. Interestingly, regular capacitive styli will work on iPads, as well as any device with a capacitive touchscreen.

The Apple Pencil, along with other iPad-made styli, won’t always work with iPhones. This is because they were specifically made to work with iPad display technologies. iPhone screens are made differently. You’ll need to make sure you get a general stylus that works on capacitive screens. Interestingly, regular capacitive styli will work on iPads, as well as any device with a capacitive touchscreen. Build quality: There are plenty of very cheap stylus options. The price tends to reflect quality, though. Ensure you get a nicely-built stylus that will feel good in the hand and won’t break apart after a drop or two. After all, you will be using it often, and good styli can be pretty affordable, too.

There are plenty of very cheap stylus options. The price tends to reflect quality, though. Ensure you get a nicely-built stylus that will feel good in the hand and won’t break apart after a drop or two. After all, you will be using it often, and good styli can be pretty affordable, too. Try to get one with a small tip: The benefit of using a stylus is that you can be more precise with it, compared to your finger. Part of this is because fingers can block the view and are usually bigger than a stylus tip. We advise that you get a stylus with as pointy a tip as possible. This will make it easier to draw and jot down notes.

The benefit of using a stylus is that you can be more precise with it, compared to your finger. Part of this is because fingers can block the view and are usually bigger than a stylus tip. We advise that you get a stylus with as pointy a tip as possible. This will make it easier to draw and jot down notes. Pick which kind of tip you prefer: Talking about tips, there are different types. The most typical is the round, rubber or fiber one, which emulates your finger closer. These are cheaper, but can also get too soft and large. There are different sizes, but the larger ones tend to be more responsive, even if less precise. Those looking for more precision can also get a stylus with a disc tip, which uses a circular tip, usually made of silicone, that moves around freely. This allows for a less obtrusive view of what you’re doing. Then there are the active capacitive styli, which recharge and use electricity to create the electrical charge required to operate capacitive screens. These have a fine point, making them much more precise and responsive.

Talking about tips, there are different types. The most typical is the round, rubber or fiber one, which emulates your finger closer. These are cheaper, but can also get too soft and large. There are different sizes, but the larger ones tend to be more responsive, even if less precise. Those looking for more precision can also get a stylus with a disc tip, which uses a circular tip, usually made of silicone, that moves around freely. This allows for a less obtrusive view of what you’re doing. Then there are the active capacitive styli, which recharge and use electricity to create the electrical charge required to operate capacitive screens. These have a fine point, making them much more precise and responsive. Recharging your stylus?: As mentioned above, there are a few styli out there that will have a very small and pointy tip, much like the Apple Pencil does. The thing is, these often require a charge to create the electrical charge needed to use a capacitive screen.

As mentioned above, there are a few styli out there that will have a very small and pointy tip, much like the Apple Pencil does. The thing is, these often require a charge to create the electrical charge needed to use a capacitive screen. Design: Stylus options can look pretty cheap and ugly, especially when you pay less for them. This is fine if all you care for is functionality, but there are plenty of really nice styli out there at reasonable prices, too. Some will even look good enough for professionals to use at an office, or business meeting. Additionally, some have more playful designs. A few options may even have a ballpoint pen on one of the ends, giving you dual functionality.

The best stylus for iPhone options Now that you know what makes a good stylus for iPhone, it’s time to take a look at our favorite options.

Maylofi Active Stylus Pen: For the fine point lovers

Nothing beats a fine point stylus, which is what makes the Apple Pencil and other similar active styli so great. These don’t block visibility while drawing or jotting down notes. They are more precise and much more comfortable to use.

Sadly, smartphone touchscreens like the one on the iPhone require measuring electrostatic fields or electrical charges. Without enough surface area in the tip, the stylus will need some help from a power source. The Maylofi Active Stylus Pen is one of the best options as a stylus for iPhone, but it needs a charge. Thankfully, it has a 12-hour battery life. It also comes in various color options.

Granarbol Stylus Pen: A fine point stylus with a more serious design

Some people will prefer an active stylus with a fine point that doesn’t look as playful in terms of design. The Granarbol Stylus Pen will look more professional, offering a streamlined design.

Just like other fine point styli, this one requires an electrical charge to operate. It has an integrated battery that’s estimated to last 20 hours on a single charge. It will also come with two replaceable nibs, for when the one you’re using gets too old. And if you happen to have a device with a magnetic side, like an iPad Pro, it will attach to it.

Million Magnets Stylus Pen: An elegant option with an active fine point

Most styli are sleek and thin, which makes for good looks, but most pen users know that a thicker pen always makes for better ergonomics. This stylus for iPhone is wider at 0.67 inches. It also helps that it’s a pretty awesome stylus, too.

It has a fine point and is made of aluminum. The manufacturer will even include a very nice carrying case. The look is very professional, which makes this an excellent option for office dwellers. It has no integrated battery, though. You’ll have to use a AAA battery with it, which is not included. It’s also a bit pricier.

The Friendly Swede 4-in-1 Stylus Pen: A professional stylus with a ballpoint pen

We know recharging or swapping batteries can be a hassle. The last thing some of you want is yet another thing to worry about charging. Let’s move on to non-active options. This one is a really nice one. The Friendly Swede Stylus Pen is definitely among the best stylus for iPhone options. It has a wide, ergonomic design, and even comes with a ballpoint pen. This means you can use it as a regular pen.

Once you’re ready for touchscreen action, you can use one of the included tips. These include two micro-nit fiber tips, two disc tips, and even a brush tip. The unit is made of solid aluminum, too. That said, it is the priciest stylus on this list.

MEKO 2-in-1 Precision Series Stylus: Great quality and enticing bundle

If you’re looking to economize and want a stylus for iPhone for multiple family members or friends, this bundle is a great option. It comes with three styli in different colors; black, aqua blue, and rose gold. The pack also comes with three six replacement tips, of which three are disc tips and the other three are fiber tips.

The fiber tip is at the opposite end of the stylus, and it can be uncovered by removing the cap. These are made of aluminum and steel, and offer a rubber grip for better ergonomics and gripping comfort.

StylusHome Universal Stylus Pen: Simple, but colorful and affordable

The StylusHome Universal Stylus Pen is one of the best iPhone styli if what you want is something simple, inexpensive, and properly built, but with a fun touch. These come in multiple color options, and you can get them in pairs.

The aluminum build quality is very nice, and the colorful designs are fun. You’ll get a disc tip on one end and a fiber tip on the other. Both ends can be covered with a magnetic cap. You’ll also get two spare fiber tips and a couple of extra disc tips.

OQOJW Stylus Pen: The best if all you want is a disc tip

Stylus disc tips offer a great balance. They are very precise, but don’t require a battery. As such, we can understand why some of you might just want to skip all the bells and whistles and simply get a good stylus for iPhone with a disc tip. This is it!

Oddly-named branding aside, the OQOJW Stylus Pen is a great option. These are simple, made of aluminum, and come in fun and pretty colors. They are also super cheap, and you’ll get a couple of extra tips.

KOOL-U Stylus Pen: The best stylus for kids

I don’t know about you, but the KOOL-U Stylus Pen for kids is so fantastic I kind of want to use it, myself. The design resembles a traditional pencil and has the same hexagon shape that makes pencils so easy to grip.

You get a basic rubber tip, but it will work perfectly with any capacitive screen. And we’re sure the kids will love it.

FAQs

Can I use an Apple Pencil with an iPhone? While you may think the first-generation or second-generation Apple Pencil accessories should work with iPhones, they don’t. The Apple Pencil is specifically made to work with iPads, and they are not compatible with any other devices. Even Apple’s own smartphones. This is due to screen technology incompatibilities. iPhone screens aren’t made with the same tech as iPad ones.

Which stylus can I use with an iPhone? You will have to get a universal capacitive stylus if you want to use a stylus with your iPhone. You can also use these with any other capacitive touchscreens. Oddly enough, they even work on iPads!

How is the Apple Pencil better than universal capacitive stylus pens? Fancier styli, like the Apple Pencil, can provide extra features, compared to regular universal ones. For example, active pens like the Apple Pencil support things like palm rejection, pressure sensitivity, tilt recognition, and some even have buttons you can program to do different things. On the other hand, a universal stylus is no different than using your finger.

