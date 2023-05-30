Two more official Pixel Tablet accessories might still be in the pipeline

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is reportedly working on an official stylus and keyboard for the Pixel Tablet.

It’s unclear whether Google will announce them before the Pixel Tablet becomes available openly in June.

Google announced the Pixel Tablet at I/O 2023 after a whole year of teasing the slate. New information from noted tipster Kamila Wojciechowska suggests this wasn’t intentional but rather a development delay on Google’s part. According to Wojciechowska, we might still not have the complete picture regarding the official accessories of the Pixel Tablet. Google is apparently still working on an official stylus and a keyboard to accompany the device.

It’s unclear what these two accessories will look like or if they’ll make it in time for the Pixel Tablet’s general availability, which starts on June 20. Wojciechowska says they are still under development, with no further insights on their final release or the reason for their delay.

The Pixel Tablet is USI 2.0 certified, which means it can work with any stylus that supports the standard. Considering the tech is already out there, one can’t help but wonder what’s taking Google so long to develop at least an official version of the stylus for the Pixel Tablet.

The only two accessories Google announced alongside the device include an official case with a metal ring stand and a charging dock.

