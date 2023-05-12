The best Google Pixel Tablet cases you can buy

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

The Pixel Tablet from Google offers good value for the stay-at-home entertainment enthusiast. It ships with Android 13 and will receive five years of guaranteed software support from Google. Whether you take it on the go or leave it at home, a good case will protect it for those five years. Let’s review the best case Pixel Tablet cases available today.

Editor’s note: As of May 12th, 2023, there are only two known cases for the Google Pixel Tablet. We shall update this list as more options become available.

Official Google Pixel Tablet case

Google

Google’s own Pixel Tablet Case features a craft hinge design for the stainless steel ring-shaped kickstand, allowing it to prop up at any angle. Furthermore, the charging speaker dock that comes with the Pixel Tablet is fully usable with the official case on the tablet. The case features silicone and a soft-touch inner material, ensuring the tablet doesn’t get scratched up if dropped.

Speck StandyShell Case for the Google Pixel Tablet

Speck is known for its modern rugged cases that incorporate a Microban antimicrobial treatment. The StandyShell case for the Pixel Tablet features that germ-resistant coating, and the case itself is robust enough to withstand most drops. It also features a kickstand for better hands-free viewing angles and, like the official Google case, is compatible with the charging speaker dock. Speck also includes a one-year warranty with the StandyShell case, ensuring a positive experience post-purchase.

