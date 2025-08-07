DJI goes from drones to dust with launch of new robot vacuum

DJI

TL;DR Drone-maker DJI has entered into a new category with the launch of its robot vacuum lineup.

The DJI Romo uses two panoramic cameras along with three lasers to scan for objects while it is cleaning.

There are three models, including a transparent Romo P, which looks like something Nothing would design.

DJI is a popular name when it comes to drones, video stabilization rigs, and action cameras. But the company recently entered into an entirely new category outside its forte of imaging, i.e., robot vacuum cleaners. Earlier this week, DJI announced its first series in the category, called “Romo,” with claims about visual precision inspired by its drones.

On the front, the DJI Romo deploys two fisheye cameras for a panoramic view, along with the laser-directed vision system in traditional robovacs. The three self-developed laser modules, along with the binocular vision, ensure objects as thin as 2mm, such as a cord dangling from a table, are not missed. DJI says it uses AI to generate maps of the available surfaces, and the data is stored locally for privacy.

The Romo comes with an “extra-large” suction duct with a 25,000 pascals pressure with mechanical arms and scrub pads that can extend out to clean between tight spaces. Although suction pressure isn’t a reliable metric for a robovac’s performance, we often hear brands aim for higher numbers simply for bragging rights. Meanwhile, DJI doesn’t make explicit claims about the area (in square feet or square meters) it can clean over a period of time.

DJI

DJI offers the Romo in three models: A, S, and P, where P gets a transparent chassis and base station that immediately reminds me of the transparent designs by the phone and audio brand Nothing. Meanwhile, the S gets an all-white body while the A gets a white vacuum with a transparent base station.

Like other robovacs, it also comes with a wet mopping feature, and holds up to 164ml of cleaning fluid mix. The homing station comes with two separate containers for cleaning agents for different purposes. DJI says the Romo uses its visual perception to distinguish between different rooms and use liquids of varying strength — or, therefore, toxicity — based on that. However, unlike Dreame, the Romo cannot climb stairs or over high door sills and lacks any additional features like the extendable sock-picking arm from Soros Z70.

With the vacuum, DJI focuses on low-noise operations, and claims the design with three levels of noise filtering reduces the hum from suction and rotating blades by up to 80%. It offers self-cleaning features and sends you alerts via the DJI Home companion app to let you know when the water or the dust collection bags need replacement.

DJI

Although the Romo is currently limited to China, DJI shared its plans about bringing it to global markets later this year with DroneDJ. As for its price, the DJI Romo starts at CNY 4,699 (~$650) for the S variant, while the fully see-through P variant is available for CNY 6,799 (~$950), which is in the same ballpark as other traditional players from brands like iRobot, the maker of Roomba. However, if it is released in the US, we could expect a jacked-up price owing to shipping costs, customs, and other variables.

Follow