Nothing Headphone 1 launched: Brings the heat, but not without trade-offs

Tom Triggs / Android Authority You should be able to achieve 35 hours of ANC-enabled listening time from the Nothing Headphone (1).

TL;DR Nothing has launched Headphone 1, its first pair of wireless headphones with a transparent design and solid features.

The headphones cost $299 and are available in Black and White color options.

They feature 40mm dynamic drivers, IP52 water and dust resistance, Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), physical controls, including a customizable button, and more.

Nothing has launched Headphone 1, its first pair of wireless cans that don’t look like anything else out there. What Nothing has ensured is that you’ll be able to spot someone rocking the Headphone 1 from a mile away.

With their unique retro design and transparent body, Nothing’s over-ear headphones are definitely a class apart, but can they sound out heavyweights from Sony, Bose, Apple, and the likes? Check out our Nothing Headphone 1 review for our full verdict, or read on for a quick breakdown of all the highlights.

Nothing Headphone 1: The basics

Tom Triggs / Android Authority The ear cups feature plush polyurethane memory foam that should mold to most head shapes.

Headphone 1 make their entry into the Nothing ecosystem nearly four years after the company launched its first earbuds, the Nothing Ear 1. Priced at $299, cheaper than most flagship ANC headphones out there, Nothing’s new headphones aim to disrupt a saturated market by marrying a bold design with solid specs.

The headphones are visually striking, with transparent elements that match the brand’s signature design language. Built with a mix of aluminum and durable plastic, Headphone 1 includes 40mm dynamic drivers and will be available in Black and White color variants.

Pre-orders for Headphone 1 will open globally starting July 4, 2025, at nothing.tech and select partners, with sales beginning July 15, 2025. Apart from the US, Headphone 1 will also be available in Europe and the UK at €299 and £299, respectively.

Nothing Headphone 1 MSRP: $299.99 Stylish over-ear headphones. The Nothing Headphone 1 mark a bold debut in the over-ear headphones space, featuring USB-C audio, built-in spatial features, and a rare IP52 rating. See price at Amazon Positives Excellent noise canceling

Excellent noise canceling Decent in-call noise rejection

Decent in-call noise rejection Unique, IP52 water-resistant design

Unique, IP52 water-resistant design USB-C audio support

USB-C audio support Bluetooth 5.3 and LDAC codec

Bluetooth 5.3 and LDAC codec 8-band custom EQ Cons Minimal headband padding and tight clamping force

Minimal headband padding and tight clamping force Hinges don't fold

Hinges don't fold Heavy, uneven weight

Heavy, uneven weight Worse sound profile with ANC

Worse sound profile with ANC Some Nothing-exclusive features

Nothing Headphone 1: The meat

Tom Triggs / Android Authority The right ear cup houses the button, roller, and paddle for controlling most of the headphones' features.

Despite their retro looks, the Headphone 1 pack some modern features and impressive specs. Some key highlights of the headphones include IP52 water and dust resistance, USB-C and 3.5mm audio support, and up to 80 hours of battery life without Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Nothing claims a quick five-minute charge can give you over two hours of playback. The headphones can also pair with two Bluetooth devices at once and feature a physical roller, paddle, and button for touch-free controls.

The button is a unique addition that can be customized to record voice notes, run through ANC modes, enable spatial audio, and more. All these button customizations can be achieved through the Nothing X app, which also unlocks other advanced features like an 8-band EQ, head tracking, and integration with the brand’s AI-powered platform. Audiophiles will also appreciate that the headphones have been sound-tuned in collaboration with British hi-fi brand KEF, known for its high-end speakers.

You can view the complete specs for the Nothing Headphone 1 in the table below:

Nothing Headphone 1 Specs Dimensions

Headphones:



173.8 x 78 x 189.2 mm

329g



Case:



52 x 220 x 220 mm

264g

weight

Sound

-Drivers: 40mm dynamic



-Frequency response: 20Hz – 40kHz



-Diaphragm: PU



-Tuning: Sound by KEF

Color

White, Black

Noise Cancelation

-Real-time adaptive ANC, up to 42 dB

-Transparency mode

-4-mic ENC call architecture (6 mics total)



Battery

Rechargeable, lithium-ion 1,040 mAh

Charging

USB-C charging



Full charge: 120 mins



Fast charging:



-ANC off, 5 mins charge for 5 hours

playback.



-ANC on, 5 mins charge for 2.4 hours

playback

Playback

AAC:



-Playback with ANC off: up to 80 hours



-Playback with ANC on: up to 35 hours



LDAC:



-Playback with ANC off: up to 54 hours



-Playback with ANC on: up to 30 hours

Talk Time

Talk time with ANC off: 53 hours



Talk time with ANC on: 37 hours

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.3 (10 m range)



Dual-device connection: Yes



Codecs: AAC, SBC, LDAC



Android 5.1 + | iOS 13 + | Nothing OS

App

Nothing X

Other features

-IP52 rating



-Google Fast Pair & Microsoft Swift Pair



-LED charging/status indicator



-On-head detection (auto play/pause)





While the device excels in tech and audio performance, comfort could be a sticking point, as we discovered in our review of the Nothing Headphone 1. At 329g, they’re heavier than most rivals and feature a firm headband with minimal padding. The tight clamping may hamper the long-term wearing experience, particularly for users with larger heads or ears. And while tactile controls are a nice touch, the roller mechanism can occasionally misfire during use.

Nothing Headphone 1: Hot or Not? 3 votes Hot 100 % Not 0 %

What do you think of the Nothing Headphone 1? Take our poll and share your thoughts in the comments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.