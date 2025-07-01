Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Nothing Headphone 1 launched: Brings the heat, but not without trade-offs
2 hours ago
- Nothing has launched Headphone 1, its first pair of wireless headphones with a transparent design and solid features.
- The headphones cost $299 and are available in Black and White color options.
- They feature 40mm dynamic drivers, IP52 water and dust resistance, Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), physical controls, including a customizable button, and more.
Nothing has launched Headphone 1, its first pair of wireless cans that don’t look like anything else out there. What Nothing has ensured is that you’ll be able to spot someone rocking the Headphone 1 from a mile away.
With their unique retro design and transparent body, Nothing’s over-ear headphones are definitely a class apart, but can they sound out heavyweights from Sony, Bose, Apple, and the likes? Check out our Nothing Headphone 1 review for our full verdict, or read on for a quick breakdown of all the highlights.
Nothing Headphone 1: The basics
Headphone 1 make their entry into the Nothing ecosystem nearly four years after the company launched its first earbuds, the Nothing Ear 1. Priced at $299, cheaper than most flagship ANC headphones out there, Nothing’s new headphones aim to disrupt a saturated market by marrying a bold design with solid specs.
The headphones are visually striking, with transparent elements that match the brand’s signature design language. Built with a mix of aluminum and durable plastic, Headphone 1 includes 40mm dynamic drivers and will be available in Black and White color variants.
Pre-orders for Headphone 1 will open globally starting July 4, 2025, at nothing.tech and select partners, with sales beginning July 15, 2025. Apart from the US, Headphone 1 will also be available in Europe and the UK at €299 and £299, respectively.
- Excellent noise canceling
- Decent in-call noise rejection
- Unique, IP52 water-resistant design
- USB-C audio support
- Bluetooth 5.3 and LDAC codec
- 8-band custom EQ
- Minimal headband padding and tight clamping force
- Hinges don't fold
- Heavy, uneven weight
- Worse sound profile with ANC
- Some Nothing-exclusive features
Nothing Headphone 1: The meat
Despite their retro looks, the Headphone 1 pack some modern features and impressive specs. Some key highlights of the headphones include IP52 water and dust resistance, USB-C and 3.5mm audio support, and up to 80 hours of battery life without Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Nothing claims a quick five-minute charge can give you over two hours of playback. The headphones can also pair with two Bluetooth devices at once and feature a physical roller, paddle, and button for touch-free controls.
The button is a unique addition that can be customized to record voice notes, run through ANC modes, enable spatial audio, and more. All these button customizations can be achieved through the Nothing X app, which also unlocks other advanced features like an 8-band EQ, head tracking, and integration with the brand’s AI-powered platform. Audiophiles will also appreciate that the headphones have been sound-tuned in collaboration with British hi-fi brand KEF, known for its high-end speakers.
You can view the complete specs for the Nothing Headphone 1 in the table below:
|Nothing Headphone 1 Specs
Dimensions
Headphones:
173.8 x 78 x 189.2 mm
329g
Case:
52 x 220 x 220 mm
264g
weight
Sound
-Drivers: 40mm dynamic
-Frequency response: 20Hz – 40kHz
-Diaphragm: PU
-Tuning: Sound by KEF
Color
White, Black
Noise Cancelation
-Real-time adaptive ANC, up to 42 dB
-Transparency mode
-4-mic ENC call architecture (6 mics total)
Battery
Rechargeable, lithium-ion 1,040 mAh
Charging
USB-C charging
Full charge: 120 mins
Fast charging:
-ANC off, 5 mins charge for 5 hours
playback.
-ANC on, 5 mins charge for 2.4 hours
playback
Playback
AAC:
-Playback with ANC off: up to 80 hours
-Playback with ANC on: up to 35 hours
LDAC:
-Playback with ANC off: up to 54 hours
-Playback with ANC on: up to 30 hours
Talk Time
Talk time with ANC off: 53 hours
Talk time with ANC on: 37 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3 (10 m range)
Dual-device connection: Yes
Codecs: AAC, SBC, LDAC
Android 5.1 + | iOS 13 + | Nothing OS
App
Nothing X
Other features
-IP52 rating
-Google Fast Pair & Microsoft Swift Pair
-LED charging/status indicator
-On-head detection (auto play/pause)
While the device excels in tech and audio performance, comfort could be a sticking point, as we discovered in our review of the Nothing Headphone 1. At 329g, they’re heavier than most rivals and feature a firm headband with minimal padding. The tight clamping may hamper the long-term wearing experience, particularly for users with larger heads or ears. And while tactile controls are a nice touch, the roller mechanism can occasionally misfire during use.
Nothing Headphone 1: Hot or Not?
What do you think of the Nothing Headphone 1? Take our poll and share your thoughts in the comments.