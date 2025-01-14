DJI's latest drone is nearly unrecognizable when folded up

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR DJI has just introduced its latest drone, the foldable Flip.

Flip supports 4K HDR video @ 60FPS and flies for over 30 minutes on a charge.

Lightweight carbon fiber guards keep hands safely away from propeller blades.

CES 2025 may already be in the rear-view mirror, but tech companies still have plenty of new gear that’s only now getting ready to make its official debut. Probably the biggest name on our January list is Samsung, with Unpacked coming up for the Galaxy S25 launch in just another week, but today it’s DJI that’s keeping this momentum going, as the company introduces its new vlogger camera drone, the DJI Flip.

DJI has equipped the Flip with a 1/1.3-inch 48MP CMOS sensor capable of shooting crisp 4K video in HDR at up to 60FPS — you can even do 4K slow-mo at 100FPS. Support for six AI-powered shooting modes lets users easily film themselves with no extra help, and compatibility with DJI’s RC-N3 and RC 2 remote controls offers a manual option for those who crave that additional control.

Maybe the most interesting thing about the Flip is its incredibly compact size and travel-friendly design. The drone weighs a hair under 250g, and its propellers are protected by some innovative guards whose spoke-like projections are actually carbon fiber strings. All folded up, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the DJI Flip for some kind of autonomous unicycle.

Make no mistake, though: This is a full-featured drone, even as tiny and uniquely constructed as it is. The Flip will fly and shoot for just over 30 minutes on a charge, and with the Flip Parallel Charging Hub supporting two batteries at once, it should be easy to always have a spare ready to pop in to extend your session longer and longer.

Android Authority had the opportunity to spend a little hands-on time with the DJI Flip, and we were impressed by its solid-feeling build. Camera quality looked great, and we felt safe even flying it around indoors — those propeller guards are serious business.

Sales of the DJI Flip are open now, with the drone selling for $439 paired with the standard RC-N3 controller that uses your phone as a screen, or $639 with the RC2 controller that includes its own display.

