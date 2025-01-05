This robovac comes with a robo arm to move your socks out of its way

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Roborock has announced a handful of new products at CES 2025 that will help keep your smart home neat and tidy. The cream of the crop is the Saros Z70, a powerful robot vacuum equipped with a robotic arm to relocate obstacles as it cleans. It’s the ultimate automated sock-removal tool!

The Saros Z70 has a robotic arm!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Roborock Saros Z70 is a first-of-its-kind robot vacuum equipped with an arm to pick up and move obstacles. AI obstacle identification allows the bot to identify hundreds of different objects and handle each one differently. For example, trash obviously belongs in the trash bin, while your child’s toys belong in the toy box. Your socks belong in the hamper, and your shoes belong by the front door.

While the robot arm certainly sets this product apart, the Saros Z70 also has advancements that are typical of robot vacuums. First, you’ll get the FlexiArm system for both the mop head and the sweeping brush. This helps you get more floor coverage, even into tough-to-reach corners. Roborock’s threshold navigation system has also seen some upgrades, with the company claiming this vacuum is able to get over higher bumps in your home. The anti-tangle systems have also been improved and the vision system has been upgraded.

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Interestingly, Roborock has also abandoned its usual LiDAR system on this model. Instead, the Saros Z70 comes with “StarSight Autonomous System 2.0,” Roborock’s next-gen mapping and navigation tool. This uses 3D time-of-flight (ToF) and RGB cameras, allowing for allegedly faster and more accurate mapping. Finally, there’s a new VertiBeam Lateral Obstacle Avoidance sensor that will help detect and avoid angled furniture legs. This will also help to identify cables on the floor.

The Roborock Saros Z70 is still in development. Open sales will begin in mid-2025, but we don’t have pricing or availability information yet.

The Saros 10R lacks an arm, but has everything else

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Are you excited about the Saros Z70’s cleaning power but not keen on the robot arm? The Roborock Saros 10R is the bot for you. It has the same specs and the same new navigation systems of the Z70, just without the robotic arm.

The Roborock Saros 10R will be available for sale very soon. We have the bot in-house and are testing it, so stay tuned for our written review, which will include pricing and availability information.

The Saros 10 has last-gen tech with next-gen implementation

If you are upset about the removal of the LiDAR system from the Saros Z70 and Saros 10R, the Roborock Saros 10 is worth a look. It offers a number of the new features that you’ll find on the Saros 10R and Z70 but maintains the LiDAR scanner.

The biggest change with the Saros 10 compared to older models is that the LiDAR sensor no longer gets in the way of getting under low furniture. The LiDAR sensor still exists in a turret on top of the device, but when it needs to get under a low obstacle, the turret drops down into the robot’s body. The sensor is still able to see a limited field of view from the front of the unit when detracted, and it pops back up for a full 360-degree view after the obstacles have been cleared.

The Saros 10 is scheduled for open sales in January 2025.

