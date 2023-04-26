How to get Disney Plus for free:

Disney Plus is one of the biggest streaming services available, with over 120 million subscribers. You can now stream tons of classic TV shows and movies from the vast Disney library, along with new shows and movies added weekly. The price of Disney Plus is also pretty reasonable. It currently costs $7.99 a month with ads or $10.99 without ads. But is there any way to get Disney Plus for free?

Yes! There are a few ways to get Disney Plus for free. If we discover other ways to get the service for free, we will add them to this article. We should note that there was a seven-day free trial for all new customers until recently, but that has now been discontinued. Similarly, there is no student discount for Disney Plus. You can sign up for the $14.99 a month bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus at the link below.

Disney Plus bundle $19.99 at Disney

Have a family member or friend share their Disney Plus account

Of course, the easiest method to access Disney Plus for free is to have a family member or close friend who already has access to the service share their account information with you. Each Disney Plus account supports up to four simultaneous streams at one time and up to seven different profiles. Technically, sharing that account information isn’t legal, but Disney has been mostly tolerant of password exchanges, at least so far.

Disney Plus for free for Verizon wireless and internet customers

Verizon

Verizon Wireless offers many ways for its wireless customers to get Disney Plus for free. If you sign up for either the Start Unlimited plan or the Do More Unlimited plan, you can get the service for free for six months. If you sign up for the Play More Unlimited plan or the Get More Unlimited Plan, you can get Disney Plus for free and ESPN Plus and Hulu (with ads) for free. There appears to be no time limit for that offer to expire. Normally that bundle costs $14.99 a month.

If you are a new Verizon Wireless customer, you can claim your free Disney Plus plan by creating and signing into your My Verizon account. You can do that either on the My Verizon website or via the My Verizon app. Once you are signed up, you should see the Disney Plus promotion. Click on the Get Disney+ selection and proceed through the normal signup process for the service.

New customers for Verizon's consumer Fios internet service can also get a free year of Disney Plus.

New customers for Verizon’s consumer Fios internet service can also get a free year of Disney Plus. That’s also extended to new and current Verizon 5G Home internet service customers. The bad news? Current Fios internet users are not eligible for the free Disney Plus year.

If you’ve already signed up for Disney Plus and happen to be a Verizon Unlimited customer, you can still get that free offer. You can enroll for the free offer through Verizon, but it won’t automatically replace your previously purchased subscription. Verizon should send you an email with information about managing your pre-purchased Disney Plus subscription.

Some US Mobile customers can get a free Disney Plus-Hulu-ESPN Plus bundle

The US Mobile wireless carrier offers perks for people who sign up for multiple unlimited lines per account. That includes a way to get the free Disney Plus-Hulu-ESPN Plus bundle, which usually costs $14.99 a month. You need to have three unlimited lines for your account, and then you pick the bundle from the choices of streaming services.

Disney park employees’ free offer

Disney

If you are employed at one of the Disney parks, like Disneyland in California or Walt Disney World in Florida, you can claim a free subscription. The offer is limited to the special bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus in one package. That typically costs $14.99 a month.

Unfortunately, those Cast Members must choose between either the free Disney Plus bundle or the Disney Parks Main Entrance Pass. That offer lets employees give free passes to family members and friends to the Disney parks.

Delta SkyMiles members offer

If you are a current or new member of Delta SkyMiles and travel on certain routes on the airline, there’s good news. You can get the streaming service with a new two-week trial period rather than the standard one-week free trial. You will need to go to a special web page on the Disney Plus site and enter a free trial code. This is just for new Disney Plus members, by the way. Also, Delta passengers can watch selected Disney Plus content on its in-flight entertainment system.

Get it free with Hulu Plus Live TV

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Hulu Plus Live TV is one of the best ways to “cut the cord,” with over 75 live TV channels, including local broadcast stations, and with none of those pesky extra fees you might get with a cable TV subscription. You also get features like free cloud DVR, add-on channels, and more. The service usually costs $69.99 a month, with full access to both ESPN Plus and Disney Plus (with ads) at no additional cost. You can get the same bundle with Disney Plus with no ads and Hulu with no ads for $82.99 a month.

FAQs

Is there a chance the free seven-day trial will return? It’s possible the company could bring the free trial back temporarily to celebrate Disney Plus Day or for some other special event. However, it’s looking very unlikely.

Is the ad-based Dismney Plus plan free? Unfortunately, no. The ad-based Disney Plus plan costs $7.99 a month.

Could I get the service as a free gift from a loved one? Yes. There is a way for someone to purchase a year of Disney Plus as a gift. Of course, once that year is up the person getting the gift has to decide whether or not to keep paying for the service on their own or sign off from Disney Plus.

Comments