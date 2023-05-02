Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Disney Plus already has over 100 million subscribers, and it will get even more as it expands into more territories. It’s already a very reasonable price for such a service, costing just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for an annual subscription with ads. Still, many people have wondered if there is a Disney Plus student discount that’s available as well. After all, Amazon Prime has a 50% student discount, which includes access to its Prime Video service. Also, Disney Plus’ sister streaming service Hulu launched a student discount of its own, and Showtime and Paramount Plus each have their own price cut for college attendees.

So can a student save some money on a Disney Plus subscription? Let’s find out if there is a Disney Plus student discount right now. You can sign up for the service now at the link below.

Disney Plus bundle $19.99 at Disney

Is there a Disney Plus student discount? The short answer, sadly, is “No.” The service does not offer a discount specifically targeting students, at least not at this time.

Does Disney Plus have any other discounts? Even though there are no student discounts, that doesn’t mean students can’t save some money when they sign up for Disney Plus. Indeed, they might be able to get as much as a year for free with certain phone and internet providers.

There are other discounts as well. If you decide to sign up for the annual Disney Plus subscription, you will save about $14 compared to using the month-to-month plan for 12 months. There’s also the Disney Plus-Hulu-ESPN Plus bundle. You can get all three streaming services for one price of $13.99 a month (with ads on Hulu). You will save nearly $6 compared to signing up for each service individually. You can also get the same bundled with the no-ads Hulu version for $18.99 a month. You are still saving nearly $9 a month if you signed up for each service individually.

Finally, Disney Plus has launched a cheaper stand-alone plan. The price for that subscription is $7.99 a month. That saves you a bit compared to the ad-free rate of $10.99 a month.

We will keep an eye out if a student discount pops up sometime in the future.

Comments