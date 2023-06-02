With Netflix cracking down on account sharing, a lot of people are looking for streaming alternatives. One of those alternatives is Disney Plus, which has a massive library of classic films and shows as well as a slate of original programming that spans brands like Disney, 20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. But can you share Disney Plus with others, or does it have the same limitations as Netflix?

Below, we explain exactly what you’re allowed to do with your account, what consequences do or do not exist for rule-breaking, and more. If you aren’t a Disney Plus subscriber and want to give it a try, you can hit the link below.

Can you share Disney Plus?

Up to four people can watch Disney Plus at once on different screens, so you can absolutely share your Disney Plus account with others, but there’s a catch.

As with most streaming services, Disney Plus does not allow account sharing between households. You can share your password with all of the members of your household, or people who live with you.

Disney does not, however, actively enforce this rule. Because your account taps out at four streams anyway, it’s not particularly important to the streamer that those four concurrent streams be under one roof. In that sense, you can share your Disney Plus login with just about anyone. Just be aware that you’ll be breaking the rules you agreed to if you share beyond your household.

Can I create multiple Disney Plus profiles on my account? While you can only have four people streaming at once, you can create up to six distinct user profiles on Disney Plus.

Profiles don’t allow more people to watch at once, but they do allow six people to create their own watchlists and save their progress in whatever shows and movies they’re watching.

You can also create kids’ profiles to adjust content settings for the younger members of your household.

How many devices and downloads does Disney Plus allow? Disney allows unlimited downloads for offline viewing on Premium subscriptions. This can be useful if you plan on travelling somewhere with spotty internet. It’s also a way to bypass the four-stream limit, as you can download shows and movies to up to 10 devices. You can then watch on those devices simultaneously if you so choose.

Here’s how to share Disney Plus

If you’re looking for sanctioned ways to share (or “share”) Disney Plus, the service does have some fun social features.

You can take part in watch parties via a couple of features. SharePlay and GroupWatch allow you to sync your account with that of friends and even watch while on FaceTime with picture-in-picture.

Otherwise, sharing your password is as simple as it sounds. You can give your login info to your friends and family and let them use your account. If you share Disney Plus account with more than six people, some will need to double up on a profile.

Just remember the four-stream limit. If you give your password out to your 12 best friends, you may find yourself locked out of your own account when you go to watch the new season of The Mandalorian because four friends are already logged in and maxing out your plan.

How to kick people off your Disney Plus account If you do have too many people on your Disney Plus account, you can always clean house. Go into your account settings and change your password, and then make sure to only give your new password to the people you want to keep sharing with.

You can also cancel your subscription outright, which will have the indirect result of closing off access to anyone piggybacking on your account.

How much does Disney Plus cost? A basic Disney Plus plan with ads comes in at $7.99 per month. For $10.99 per month, you can get rid of the ads with a Premium subscription. You can save money by opting for a yearly subscription or bundling with other Disney services like Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Can I use my Disney Plus account when I travel? Yes, you can log into your account when you travel. If you leave the US, you may access different titles based on availability in other countries, but as long as you’re travelling to a location where Disney Plus is available, you’ll have access to your account.

How many profiles can I create in Disney Plus? While only four people can watch content on a Disney Plus account at once, you can create up to six profiles.

Is Disney Plus cracking down on account sharing like Netflix? So far, Disney seems happy to let people share their Disney Plus passwords outside their households. The limit of four concurrent streams reduces potential lost revenue from fewer people signing up.

