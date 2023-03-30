Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Disney Plus: Every show and movie you can watch right now
Disney Plus quickly became one of the most popular streaming services on the market after launching in 2019. One big advantage for Disney Plus is that it has a massive library of content it can draw upon to fill its service, while it continues to add new Disney Plus movies and TV shows to the mix. This list is for the US version of Disney Plus movies and Disney Plus TV shows. It does not contain Disney Plus movies and Disney Plus TV shows from the service’s Star brand, which is available on international versions of the service.
What is Disney Plus and how do I sign up?
Disney Plus is the streaming home of a large library of content from Disney. This includes shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, National Geographic, and even some content from its acquisition of 20th Century Fox. In addition to existing content, Disney is continuing to expand the list of original and exclusive Disney Plus movies and TV shows. They’ve even got some great reality shows.
You have several options if you’re interested in signing up for Disney Plus. There’s a bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus for $14.99 a month with ads or $19.99 a month without ads, You can just get Disney Plus and Hulu for $9.99 a month with ads. You can get Disney Plus by itself for $7.99 with ads or $10.99 a month without ads. You can also pay $79.99 one time for a whole year’s service with ads or $109.99 without ads. To learn more about Disney Plus check out our Disney Plus guide. You can sign up for the service now, and watch the Disney Plus movies and shows, at the link below.
What’s on Disney Plus
Animated classics
Walt Disney is perhaps the best-known animation studio in all of history, and it has produced a huge array of classic films and shorts, including older Mickey Mouse titles, genre-defining films like Cinderella, and newer classics like The Lion King and Mulan. You can watch all of them on Disney Plus.
- 101 Dalmatians 2: Patch’s London Adventure
- A Goofy Movie
- A Kid in King Arthur’s Court
- A Knight for a Day
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- Aladdin
- Aladdin: The Return of Jafar
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves
- Alice in Wonderland
- All in a Nutshell
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- The Aristocats
- The Art of Skiing
- Babes in the Woods
- The Ballad of Nessie
- Bambi
- Bambi 2
- The Band Concert
- Beauty and the Beast
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World
- Beaver Valley
- Bednobs and Broomsticks
- Beazy Bear
- The Big Bad Wolf
- The Black Cauldron
- Boat-Builders
- Bone Bandit
- Brave Little Tailor
- Brother Bear
- Brother Bear 2
- Canine Caddy
- Chef Donald
- Chip ‘n Dale
- Cinderella
- Cinderella 2: Dreams Come True
- Cinderella 3: Twists in Time
- Clock Cleaners
- Corn Chips
- Don’s Fountain of Youth
- Donald’s Dog Laundry
- Donald’s Golf Game
- Donald’s Tire Trouble
- Double Dribble
- Dragon Around
- Duck the Halls
- Duck Tales: The Movie
- Dumbo
- Early to Bed
- Elmer Elephant
- The Emperor’s New Groove
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- Ferdinand the Bull
- Food for Feudin’
- The Fox and the Hound
- The Fox and the Hound 2
- Fun and Fancy Free
- Get a Horse!
- The Goddess of Spring
- The Golden Touch
- Grand Canyanscope
- The Grasshopper and the Ants
- The Great Mouse Detective
- Hawaiian Holiday
- Hercules
- The Hockey Champ
- How to Fish
- How to Play Baseball
- How to Play Football
- How to Swim
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame 2
- The Jungle Book
- The Jungle Book 2
- Lady and the Tramp
- Lady and the Tramp 2: Scamp’s Adventure
- Lambert, the Sheepish lion
- Lend a Paw
- Leroy & Stitch
- Lilo & Stich
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch
- The Lion King
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
- The Lion King 1 1/2
- The Little Mermaid
- The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning
- The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
- The Little Whirlwind
- Lonesome Ghost
- Mail Dog
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Melody Time
- Mickey Down Under
- Mickey’s Birthday Party
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- Mickey Mouse: Delayed Date
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey’s Rival
- Mickey’s Trailer
- Mr. Duck Steps Out
- Mr. Mouse Takes a Trip
- Mulan
- Mulan 2
- The Old Mill
- Oliver and Company
- The Olympic Champ
- On Ice
- One Hundred and One Dalmatians
- Out of Scale
- Peter Pan
- Peter Pan: Return to Neverland
- The Pied Piper
- Pinocchio
- Pluto and the Gopher
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Pluto’s Party
- Pluto’s Purchase
- Pluto’s Surprise Package
- Pluto’s Sweater
- Pocahontas
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
- The Prince and the Pauper (1990)
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Reluctant Dragon
- Rescue Dog
- The Rescuers
- The Rescuers: Down Under
- Robin Hood
- Saludos Amigos
- The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse HAlloween Spooktacular
- Sea Scouts
- The Simple Things
- Sleeping Beauty
- The Small One
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
- Society Dog Show
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- Soul of a Nation Presents: X/Onerated
- Space Buddies
- Spies in Disguise
- Spin
- Splash
- Spooky Buddies
- Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
- Steamboat Willie
- Stitch! The Movie
- The Sword in the Stone
- Tarzan
- Tarzan II
- Tarzan and Jane
- Three Blind Mouseketeers
- The Three Caballeros
- The Three Little Pigs
- Three Litle Wolves
- Thru the Mirror
- The Tigger Movie
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
- Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
- The Tortoise and the Hare
- Toby Tortoise Returns
- Trailer Horn
- Trick or Treat
- Tugboat Mickey
- The Ugly Duckling
- Winnie the Pooh
- Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine for You
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo
- Winter Storage
- The Wise Little Hen
- The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse
- The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse
- The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
Pixar movies
The legendary animation studio has a wild selection of feature films and shorts, and you can stream them all on Disney Plus.
- 22 vs Earth
- A Bug’s Life
- A Celebration of the Music from Coco
- Air Matter
- Auntie Edna
- Bao
- Beach Picnic
- Bearly Asleep
- Brave
- Bugged
- Burn-E
- Cars
- Cars 2
- Cars 3
- Cars: Mater’s Tall Tales
- Cars: Heavy Metal Mater
- Cars: Hiccups
- Cars: Mater and the Ghostlight
- Cars: Mater Private Eye
- Cars: Mater the Greater
- Cars: Monster Truck Mater
- Cars: Moon Mater
- Cars: The Radiator Springs 500 1/2
- Cars: Rescue Squad Mater
- Cars: Spinning
- Cars: Time Travel Mater
- Cars: Tokyo Mater
- Cars: Unidentified Flying Mater
- Ciao Alberto
- Coco
- Day & Night
- Dory’s Reef Cam
- Dug’s Special Mission
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- For the Birds
- Forky Asks a Question: What Is a Pet?
- Forky Asks a Question: What Is Money?
- Forky Asks a Question: What Is Time?
- George and A.J.
- Geri’s Game
- Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation
- The Incredibles
- Incredibles 2
- Inside Out
- Jak-Jak Attack
- Knick Knack
- La Luna
- Lamp Life
- The Legend of Mor’Du
- Lifted
- Lou
- Luca
- Luxo Jr.
- Mike’s New Car
- Monsters University
- Monsters, Inc.
- Nona
- One Man Band
- Partly Cloudy
- Party Central
- Partysaurus Rex
- Piper
- Pixar 2021
- The Pixar Story
- Planes
- Planes: Fire & Rescue
- Presto
- Ratatouille
- Red’s Dream
- Riley’s First Date
- Small Fry
- Soul
- Tin Toy
- Toy Story
- Toy Story 2
- Toy Story 3
- Toy Story 4
- Toy Story of Terror!
- Toy Story that Time Forgot
- Turning Red
- Up
- Wall-E
- Your Friend the Rat
Pixar shows
Despite a huge film catalog, Pixar has spent less time on series. Still, you can catch a few on Disney Plus.
- Cars on the Road
- Dug Days
- Inside Pixar
- Monsters at Work
- Pixar in Real Life
- Pop Corn
Other animated shows
Animated shows on Disney Plus range from titles tied to animated classics like 101 Dalmations and The Lion King to Marvel cartoons to The Simpsons.
- 101 Dalmatian Street
- 101 Dalmatians
- Adventures of the Gummi Bears
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery
- American Dragon: Jake Long
- Amphibia
- Ant-Man
- Avengers Assemble
- The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
- Avengers: Secret Wars
- The Avengers: United They Stand
- Baymax!
- Big City Greens
- Big Hero 6: The Series
- Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer
- Bluey
- Bonkers
- The Book of Once Upon a Time
- The Book of Pooh
- Broken Karaoke
- Calling All T.O.T.S.
- Chibi: Tiny Tales
- Chibiverse
- The Chicken Squad
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Chip ‘n Dale: Park Life
- Darkwing Duck
- Descendants: Wicked World
- Dino Ranch
- Disney Junior Music: Nursery Rhymes
- Disney Junior Music: Ready for Preschool
- The Doc Files
- Doc McStuffins
- Doug
- DuckTales (1987)
- DuckTales (2017)
- Elena of Avalor
- The Emperor’s New School
- Eureka!
- Fancy Nancy
- Fantastic Four
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes
- Fire Buds
- Fish Hooks
- The Fury Files
- Future Avengers
- Future-Worm!
- Gargoyles
- The Ghost and Molly McGee
- Gigantosaurus
- Goldie & Bear
- Goof Troop
- Gravity Falls
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Hamster & Gretel
- Handy Manny
- Henry HuggleMonster
- Hercules: The Animated Series
- Higglytown Heroes
- How to Stay at Home
- Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.
- Ice Age: Secret Tales
- The Incredible Hulk
- Iron Man
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures
- Jake and the Neverland Pirates
- Kick Buttowski
- Kiff
- Kim Possible
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes
- Legend of the Three Caballeros
- Lilo & Stitch: The Series
- The Lion Guard
- Little Einsteins
- The Little Mermaid
- Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones
- Marvel Funko Shorts
- Marvel Rising: Initiation
- Marvel Studios Legends
- Marvel Superhero Adventures
- Marvel’s Ultimate Comics
- Me & Mickey
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Shorts
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers
- Mickey Go Local
- Mickey Mouse
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse
- Mickey Mouse: Mixed-Up Adventures
- Mickey Mouse: Hot Diggity-Dog Tales
- Mickey’s Mousekersize
- Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series
- Miles from Tomorrowland
- Milo Murphy’s Law
- Minnie’s Bow Tunes
- Mira: Royal Detective
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Muppet Babies
- My Friends Tigger & Pooh
- The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Olaf Presents
- The Owl House
- PB&J Otter
- Pepper Ann
- Phineas and Ferb
- Pickle and Peanut
- PJ Masks
- The Proud Family
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Puppy Dog Pals
- Quack Pack
- Random Rings
- Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja
- Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
- Recess
- The Replacements
- Rise Up, Sing Out
- Rocket & Groot
- The Rocketeer
- Rolie Polie Olie
- School House Rock!
- Sheriff Callie’s Wild West
- Silver Surfer
- The Simpsons
- Sofia the First
- Special Agent Oso
- The Spectacular Spider-Man
- Spider-Man (1981)
- Spider-Man (1994)
- Spider-Man (2017)
- Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends
- Spider-Man Unlimited
- Spider-Man: The New Animated Series
- Spider-Woman
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends
- Star vs the Forces of Evil
- Super Kitties
- Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!
- The Superhero Squad Show
- Take Two with Phineas and Ferb
- Talespin
- Tangled: The Series — Short Cuts
- Teacher’s Pet
- Timon & Pumbaa
- T.O.T.S. Tiny Ones Transport Service
- Tron Uprising
- Walt Disney Animation Studios: Short Circuit Experimental Films
- Wander Over Yonder
- Wolverine and the X-Men
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
- Ultimate Spider-Man
- Vampirina
- X-Men
- X-Men: Evolution
- Zenimation
- Z-O-M-B-I-E-S: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery
- Zootopia+
Star Wars movies
With Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, it ensured a terrific collection of films on Disney Plus, with every Star Wars title currently available to stream. Well, except for the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.
- The Ewok Adventure (AKA Caravan of Courage)
- Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
- LEGO Star Wars: Holiday Special
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Clash of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Escape from the Jedi Temple
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Race for the Holocrons
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles — Raid on Coruscant
- LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation
- LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales
- Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Star Wars: Biomes
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- The Story of the Faithful Wookie
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
- Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies
Star Wars shows
As Disney has slowed down production of new Star Wars movies, it has launched several live-action and animated shows on Disney Plus, with more yet to come.
- Andor
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Disney Gallery — Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- Disney Gallery — Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
- LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars
- LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
- The Mandalorian
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Star Wars: Blips
- Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- Star Wars: Droids
- Star Wars: Ewoks
- Star Wars: Forces of Destiny
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds
- Star Wars: Rebels
- Star Wars: Resistance
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Vehicle Flythroughs
- Star Wars: Visions
MCU movies
Disney had been producing behind-the-scenes documentaries about its massive Marvel Cinematic Universe, all of which are available alongside the MCU titles on Disney Plus.
- A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
- Ant-Man
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Assembled
- Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Assembled: The Making of Black Widow
- Assembled: The Making of Eternals
- Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
- Assembled: The Making of Loki
- Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight
- Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel
- Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk
- Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
- Assembled: The Making of What If…?
- Assembling a Universe
- The Avengers
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Black Panther
- Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Black Widow
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain Marvel
- Director by Night
- Doctor Strange
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Eternals
- Expanding the Universe
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- I Am Groot: Groot Takes a Bath
- I Am Groot: Groot’s First Steps
- I Am Groot: Groot’s Pursuit
- I Am Groot: The Little Guy
- I Am Groot: Magnum Opus
- Marvel One-Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer
- Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter
- Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King
- Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant
- Marvel One-Shot: Item 47
- Marvel One-Shot: Team Darryl
- Marvel One-Shot: Team Thor Part 1
- Marvel One-Shot: Team Thor Part 2
- Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
- Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings
- Thor
- Thor: The Dark World
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Werewolf by Night
MCU shows
The MCU’s TV department is. a bit more fractured than the films. Some titles exist in a strange category, canonically. ABC Marvel shows and Netflix original series have at times tied directly into MCU storylines, but since the launch of Disney Plus, their place in the larger narrative universe is less clear. Nevertheless, we’ve included them all here alongside Disney Plus originals like WandaVision and Hawkeye.
- Agent Carter
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Daredevil
- The Defenders
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Hawkeye
- Inhumans
- Iron Fist
- Jessica Jones
- Loki
- Luke Cage
- Moon Night
- MPower
- Ms. Marvel
- Punisher
- She-Hulk
- Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
- WandaVision
- What If…?
National Geographic movies
With the acquisition of National Geographic, Disney built up a huge library of documentaries, and they’re available on Disney Plus.
- 50 Shades of Sharks
- 700 Sharks
- America’s Greatest Animals
- American Blackout
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Area 51: The CIA’s Secret
- Atlantis Rising
- Baby Sharks
- Back to the Titanic
- Becoming Cousteau
- Before the Flood
- Betty White Goes Wild!
- Big Cat Games
- Big Sharks Rule
- Big Sur: Wild California
- The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
- Black Pharaos: Empire of Gold
- Blow Your Mind
- Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life
- Born Wild: The Next Generation
- Breaking 2
- Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover
- Buried Secrets of Cordoba
- Buried Secrets of Keros
- Buried Truth of the Maya
- Camo Sharks
- Cannibal Sharks
- Cesar Milan: The Real Story
- The Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
- Chasing the Equinox
- Clan of the Meerkats
- Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
- Counting Jaws
- The Croc that Ate Jaws
- Drain Alkatraz
- Drain the Bermuda Triangle
- Drain the Oceans: WWII
- Drain the Sunken Pritae City
- Drain the Titanic
- Earth Live
- Expedition Amelia
- Expedition Everest
- Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity
- Explorer: The Deepest Cave
- Explorer: The Last Tepui
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Fauci
- Fire of Love
- The Flagmakers
- The Flood
- Flooded Tombs of the Nile
- Free Solo
- From the Ashes
- Game of Sharks
- Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
- Generation YouTube
- Genoa Bridge Disaster
- The Giant Robber Crab
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn
- Great Shark Chow Down
- Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
- Heroes of the Mediterranean
- Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force
- The Hidden Kingdoms of China
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: A 200th Polapalooza
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jungle Pols
- Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol
- India’s Wild Leopards
- Into the Grand Canyon
- Into the Okavango
- Jade Eyed Leopard
- Jaguar Beach Battle
- Jane
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
- Jaws vs. Boats
- Journey to Shark Eden
- The Kangaroo King
- Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale
- King Tut in Color
- Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- The Last Ice
- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean
- Little Giant
- Lost Cities: The Flood
- The Lost City of Machu Picchu
- Lost on Everest
- Lost Temple of the Inca
- The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
- Lost Tombs of the Pyramids
- Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
- Man Among Cheetahs
- Man vs. Shark
- Mars: Inside SpaceX
- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
- Maui Shark Mystery
- Mega Hammerhead
- Miracle Landing on the Hudson
- Mission Pluto
- Mission to the Sun
- Most Wanted: Sharks
- The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
- Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
- Oil Spill of The Century
- Okavango: River of Dreams
- Orca vs. Great White
- Own the Room
- Paris to Pittsburgh
- Patagonia Wings
- Petra: Secrets of the Ancient Builders
- Planet of the Birds
- Playing with Sharks
- Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead
- Port Security: Hamburg
- The Real Black Panther
- The Real Right Stuff
- The Rescue
- Return of the Clouded Leopards
- Rogue Shark?
- Russia’s Wild Tiger
- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
- Sea of Shadows
- Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special
- Secrets of the Bull Shark
- Secrets of the King Cobra
- Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story
- Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth
- Shark Gangs
- Shark Queens
- Shark Side of the Moon
- Shark vs Tuna
- Shark vs Surfer
- Shark vs Whale
- Sharkatraz
- Sharkcano
- Sharks of Lost Island
- Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
- Sharks that Eat Everything
- Sharks vs Dolphins: Blood Battle
- Sky Sharks
- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
- Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed
- Strangest Bird Alive
- Surviving the Mount Helen’s Disaster
- T-Rex Autopsy
- The Territory
- Texas Storm Squad
- Titanic: 20 Years Later — with James Cameron
- Torn
- Tree Climbing Lions
- United Sharks of America
- Virus Hunters
- Water & Power: A California Heist
- We Feed People
- What the Shark?
- Where Oceans Collide
- Wild Portugal
- Wild Uganda
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- World’s Biggest Bull Shark?
- World’s Biggest Great White?
- World’s Biggest Hammerhead?
- World’s Biggest Tiger Shark
- World’s Greatest Dogs
- World’s Most Dangerous Shark?
National Geographic TV
While National Geographic produces award-winning films, it truly shines with its series, some of which have their own cult followings and multiple seasons. These often attract major talent in front of and behind the camera.
- 7 Toughest Days
- The 80s: Top Ten
- Africa’s Deadliest
- Alerta Aero Puerto: Colombia
- Alaska Animal Rescue
- Alaska’s Deadliest
- Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet
- America the Beautiful
- America’s National Parks
- Ancient X-Files
- Animal ER
- Animal Fight Night
- Apollo: Return to the Moon
- Atlas of Cursed Places
- Awesome Animals
- Best Job Ever
- Beyond Magic with DMC
- Birth of Europe
- Bloody Tales of Europe
- Born in Africa
- Botswana
- Brain Games
- Grain Games: On the Road
- Breaking Bobby Bones
- Breakthrough
- Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin
- Buried Secrets of WWII
- Called to the Wild
- Car S.O.S.
- Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog
- China from Above
- Continent 7: Antarctica
- Cosmos
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets
- Dead End Express
- Destination: World
- Dian Fosse: Secrets in the Mist
- Dog: Impossible
- R. K’s Exotic Animal E.R.
- Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
- Dr. T: Lone Star Vet
- Drain the Oceans
- Earth Moods
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
- Europe from Above
- Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall
- Gathering Storm
- Generation X
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown
- Great Migrations
- The Greeks
- Growing Up Animal
- The Hatcher Family Dairy
- Heartland Docs, DVM
- Hostile Planet
- How to Win at Everything
- Ice Road Rescue
- In the Womb: Animal Babies
- The Incredible Dr. Pol
- India from Above
- Japan: Between Earth & Sky
- Jungle Animal Rescue
- Kingdom of the Mummies
- Kingdom of the Polar Bears
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish
- Life Below Zero
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation
- Life Below Zero: Canada
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
- The Lion Ranger
- Lost Cities with Albert Lin
- Lost Treasures of Egypt
- Lost Treasures of Rome
- Lost Treasures of the Maya
- Love & Vets
- Made in a Day
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Man, Woman, Dog
- Mars
- Meet the Chimps
- Mexico Untamed
- National Geographic Presents Impact with Gal Gadot
- Nature Boom Time!
- Night Stalkers
- Street Genius
- One Strange Rock
- Origins: The Journey of Humankind
- Out There with Jack Randall
- Paradise Islands
- Pop Goes the Vet
- Port Protection: Alaska
- Positive Energy
- Prairie Dog Manor
- Primal Survivor
- Race to the Center of the Earth
- Restaurants at the End of the World
- Riding Britain’s Railways
- Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
- Rogue Trip
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge
- Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge
- Savage Kingdom
- Science of Stupid
- Scuba Sam’s World
- Secret Life of Predators
- Secrets of the Whales
- Secrets of the Zoo
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
- Secrets of Wild India
- Shark Attack Files
- Something Bit Me!
- Rising Storm
- Super/Natural
- Supercar Megabuild
- Superstructures: Mega Marvels
- To Catch a Smuggler
- Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets
- Ultimate Report: Dubai
- Ultimate Survival: WWII
- Underworld Inc.
- United States of Animals
- Unown Waters with Jeremy Wade
- Unlikely Animal Friends
- The Wild Life of Dr. Ole
- The Witch Doctor Will See You Now
- The Wizard of Paws
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Weird but True
- Weirdest, Bestest, Truest
- Welcome to Earth
- What Sam Sees!
- When Sharks Attack
- Wicked Tuna
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks
- Wild Cats of India
- Wild Chile
- Wild Congo
- Wild Hawaii
- Wild Nordic
- Wild Russia
- Wild Yellowstone
- Witness to Disaster
- World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason
- World’s Deadliest
- World’s Deadliest Snakes
- X-Ray Earth
- Year Million
More movies
Outside of popular brands like Pixar and Star Wars, Disney owns a huge catalog of classic and contemporary films from various studios. That includes ESPN’s 30 for 30 sports documentary series, classic Disney and Fox collection titles, non-MCU Marvel films, Disney Plus original features, Disney Nature and behind-the-scenes documentaries, and plenty more.
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- 101 Dalmatians (1996)
- 102 Dalmatians (2000)
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
- 42 to 1
- A Muppets Christmas
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- A Ring of Endless Light
- A Spark Story
- A Tale of Two Critters
- A Very Boy Band Holiday
- A Wrinkle in Time
- The Absent-minded Professor
- Adventure Through the Walt Disney Archives
- Adventures in Babysitting (1987)
- Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
- The Adventures of Andre & Wally B.
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
- The Adventures of Huck Finn
- African Cats
- The African Lion
- Akashinga: The Brave Ones
- Al Davis vs. the NFL
- Aladdin (2019)
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Aliens of the Deep
- Alley Cats Strike!
- Almost Angels
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Sqeakquel
- America’s Heart & Soul
- American Eid
- Amy
- The Apple Dumpling Gang
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
- Aquamarine
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log
- Around the World in 80 Days (2004)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
- Artemis Fowl
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Atlantis: Milo’s Return
- Avalon High
- Avatar
- Avatar: The Deep Dive
- Babes in Toyland
- Bad Boys: 30 for 30
- Bad Hair Day
- The Band that Wouldn’t Die: 30 for 30
- Bear Witness
- Bears
- The Bears and I
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
- Because of Winn-Dixie
- Bedtime Stories
- Bend It like Beckham
- Benji the Hunted
- Best in Snow
- The Best that Never Was: 30 for 30
- Better Nate Than Never
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
- The BFG
- Big
- Big Business
- The Big Green
- Big Hero Six
- Big Shot: 30 for 30
- The Big Year
- The Birth of Big Air: 30 for 30
- Black Beauty
- The Black Hole
- Black Is King
- Black Travel Across America
- Blackbeard’s Ghost
- Blank Check
- The Blue Umbrella
- Bolt
- The Book of Manning
- Born in China
- Boundin’
- The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
- The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
- Brahmastra — Part One: Shiva
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- Brian and the Boz: 30 for 30
- Bride of Boogedy
- Bridge to Tarabithia
- Brink!
- Brothers in Exile: 30 for 30
- BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA
- Buffalo Dreams
- Burrow
- Cadet Kelly
- The Call of the Wild
- Camp Nowhere
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Can of Worms
- Candleshoe
- Captain Sparky vs the Flying Saucers
- Casebusters
- The Castaway Cowboy
- Cat from Outer Space
- Catholics vs Convicts: 30 for 30
- Chang Can Dunk
- Chasing Mavericks
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2
- Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
- Cheetah
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Chicken Little
- Chimpanzee
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Christmas Again?!
- The Christmas Consultant
- The Christmas Star
- Christopher Robin
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
- Cinderella (1997)
- Cinderella: The Reunion
- Cloud 9
- Clouds
- College Road Trip
- The Color of Friendship
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
- Confessions of a Shopoholic
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Cool Runnings
- The Country Bears
- Cow Belles
- Crimsonwing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- Cruella
- The Curious Case of Dolphin Bay
- D. Wade: Life Unexpected: 30 for 30
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- D3: The Mighty Ducks
- Dadnapped
- Dan in Real Life
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
- Darby O’Gill and the Little People
- Dark Phoenix (X-Men)
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
- Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier
- The Day the Series Stopped: 30 for 30
- Deadpool
- Deadpool 2
- Decorating: Disney Holiday Magic
- Deion’s Double Play: 30 for 30
- Den Brother
- Descendants
- Descendants 2
- Descendants 3
- Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Destino
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: A Wimp Will Rise (2017)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2022)
- Dickie V
- Dinner Is Served
- Dinosaur
- Disenchanted
- Disney Halloween House Party
- Disney Holiday House Party
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- The Disney Holiday Singalong
- Disney Illuminations
- Disney My Music Story: Perfume
- Disney Princess Remixed
- Disney’s Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall
- Disney Summer Magic Quest
- Disney 100 Special Look
- Disneyland: Around the Seasons
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding: Holiday Magic
- Diving with Dolphins
- Doc & Darryl: 30 for 30
- Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
- Dolphin Reef
- The Dominican Dream
- Don’t look Under the Bed
- Double Teamed!
- Doug’s 1st Movie
- Dr. Dolittle
- Dr. Dolittle 3
- Drumline
- Dumbo (2019)
- Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
- Eight Below
- Egypt’s Treasure Guardians
- Elephant
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
- Elway to Marino: 30 for 30
- Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
- Emil and the Detectives
- Star Wars: Empire of Dreams
- Encanto
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
- Encanto: Sing-Along
- Enchanted
- Epic Holiday Showdown
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Escape from Witch Mountain
- The Even Stevens Movie
- Ever After
- Expedition China
- Extra Episode, Or Not: Behind the Scenes of all the Same
- Fantastic Four (2005)
- Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
- Fantastic Four (2015)
- Fantastic Lies: 30 for 30
- Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog
- Far Away from Raven’s Home
- Far from the Tree
- Father of the Bride
- Father of the Bride Part II
- Feast
- Feliz NaviDAD
- Ferdinand (2017)
- Fernando Nation: 30 for 30
- Then Finest Hours
- First Kid
- Flight of the Navigator
- Float
- Flora & Ulysses
- Flowers and Trees: Silly Symphony
- Flubber
- Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions
- Four Days in October: 30 for 30
- Four Falls of Buffalo
- Frank and Ollie
- Frankenweenie (1984)
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Free Guy
- Frenemies
- From Our Family to Yours
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
- Frozen Fever
- Frozen Sing-Along Edition
- Full-Court Miracle
- Fuzzbucket
- G-Force
- The Game Plan
- Geek Charming
- Genius
- George of the Jungle
- George of the Jungle 2
- Get a Clue
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
- Ghosts of the Mountains
- Girl vs. Monster
- Glory Road
- Gnomeo & Juliet
- Go Figure
- Godmothered
- Going to the Mat
- The Good Dinosaur
- The Good, the Bad, the Hungry: 30 for 30
- Good Luck Charlie
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- The Gospel According to Mac: 30 for 30
- The Great Muppet Caper
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
- The Greatest Showman
- Greyfriars Bobby
- Growing Fangs
- Growing Up Wild
- Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
- Guru of Go: 30 for 30
- Gus
- Hacksaw
- Halloweentown
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- Halloweentown High
- Hamilton
- Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You
- Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- The Happiest Millionaire
- Harmonious Live!
- Hatching Pete
- The Haunted Mansion
- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau: 30 for 30
- Heavyweights
- Hello Dolly
- Herbie Fully Loaded
- Herbie Goes Bananas
- Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
- Herbie Rides Again
- Hidden Figures
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker
- Hocus Pocus
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Hocus Pocus: 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
- Holes
- Hollywood Stargirl
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Home Alone 3
- Home Alone 4
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- Home on the Range
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
- Homeward Bound 2
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
- Horse Sense
- Hounded
- House of Darkness
- How Dogs Got Their Shapes
- How to Build a Better Boy
- Howard
- Hubble’s Cosmic Journey
- Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
- I Hate Christian Laettner: 30 for 30
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Ice Age
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas Special
- Ice Age: The Great Egg Scapade
- The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
- Ice Princess
- Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage
- If These Walls Could Sing
- In the Footsteps of Elephant
- The Incredible Journey
- Inner Workings
- Inspector Gadget
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Into the Woods
- Invincible
- Invisible Sister
- Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
- Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
- Iron Will
- The Island at the Top of the World
- Isle of Dogs
- It Was Always Me: Behind the Story
- J-hope in the Box
- Jack
- James and the Giant Peach
- The Journey of Natty Gann
- Turkey Hollow
- Jingle All the Way 2
- John Carter
- Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
- Johnny Tsunami
- Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience
- Jordan Rides the Bus: 30 for 30
- Jump In
- Jumping Ship
- Jungle 2 Jungle
- The Jungle Book (2016)
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
- Jungle Cat
- Jungle Cruise
- Just Love and a Thousand Songs
- Justin Morgan Had a Horse
- Kazaam
- The Kid
- The Kid Who Would Be King
- Kim Possible
- Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
- King Shakir Recycle
- King’s Ransom: 30 for 30
- Kitbull
- Lady and the Tramp (2019)
- The Last of the Chupacabras
- The Last Song
- Le Pupille
- Lemonade Mouth
- Let It Shine
- Let’s Be Tigers
- Liberty Story
- Life Is Ruff
- Life with Mikey
- Lightyear
- Like Mike
- Like Mike 2
- The Lion King (2019)
- The Little Matchgirl
- The Little Mermaid Live!
- The Little Prince(ss)
- Live in front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes
- The Living Dessert
- Liz & Dick
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Logan
- Long Gone Summer: 30 for 30
- Loop
- The Love Bug
- The Luck of the Irish
- Mack Wrestles: 30 for 30
- The Magic Maker
- Maggie Simpson in Playdate with Destiny
- Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare
- Magic Camp
- Maleficent
- Man in Space
- Man of the House
- Mark Twain and Me
- Mars and Beyond
- Mars Needs Moms
- Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop!
- Marvel: Behind the Mask
- Marvel Rising: Battle of the Bands
- Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts
- Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron
- Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
- Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Max Keeble’s Big Move
- McFarland, USA
- Meet the Deedles
- Meet the Robinsons
- Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
- Mickey Saves Christmas
- Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
- Mickey: The Story of a Mouse
- The Mighty Ducks
- Mighty Joe Young
- Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation
- The Million Dollar Duck
- Millions
- Minutemen
- Miracle
- Miracle at Midnight
- Miracle in Lane 2
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- Miraculous New York
- Miraculous World
- Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- Moana
- Moana Sing-Along
- Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire
- Monkey Kingdom
- The Moon Spinners
- The Most Magical Story on Earth
- More than Robots
- Morning Light
- Motocrossed
- The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World
- Mr. Boogedy
- Mr. Holland’s Opus
- Mr. Magoo
- Mulan (2020)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Movie
- Muppet Treasure Island
- The Muppets
- Muppets Haunted Mansion
- Muppets Most Wanted
- My Dog, the Thief
- My Favorite Martian
- My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
- My Music Story: Yoshiki
- Myth: A Frozen Tale
- National Treasure
- National Treasure 2: The Book of Secrets
- Nature Boy: 30 for 30
- Nature’s Half-Acre: A True-Life Adventure
- Never Been Kissed
- The New Mutants
- Newsies
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Noelle
- Now You See It…
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Oceans
- The Odd Life of Timothy Green
- Of Miracles and Men: 30 for 30
- Oklahoma!
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Old Dogs
- Old Yeller
- OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Olympic Elk
- Once Upon a Main Street
- Once Upon a Snowman
- One Day
- One Magic Christmas
- The One and Only Ivan
- Onward
- Operation Dumbo Drop
- Out
- The Pacifier
- Paperman
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- The Peanuts Movie
- Penguins
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
- Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief
- Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
- Perri
- Pete’s Dragon (1977)
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- Phi Slama Jama: 30 for 30
- Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel
- Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Candace Against the Universe
- Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars
- Piglet’s Big Movie
- Pinocchio (2022)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Pixel Perfect
- The Plausible Impossible
- Polar Bear
- Pollyanna
- Pony Excess: 30 for 30
- The Poof Point
- Pooh’s Grand Adventure
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie
- The Pre-opening Report from Disneyland
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice
- Pride to Be Seen
- The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- The Princess Bride
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Prom
- The Proud Family Movie
- Prowlers of the Everglades
- Puppy for Hanukkah
- Purl
- The Queen Family Singalong
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Race to Witch Mountain
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Ramona and Beezus
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Read It and Weep
- Ready to Run
- Recess: All Growed Down
- Recess: School’s Out
- Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
- Red Tails
- Remember the Titans
- Remembering
- Retrograde
- Return from Witch Mountain
- Return to Halloweentown
- Return to Oz
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- Right on Track
- Riina: le verità nascoste
- Rio
- Rip Girls
- Rise
- The Rocketeer
- Ron’s Gone Wrong
- The Rookie
- Roving Mars
- Ruby Bridges
- Run Ricky Run: 30 for 30
- Sacred Planet
- Safety
- Sammy: The Way-Out Seal
- The Sandlot: Heading Home
- Sanjay’s Super Team
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- The Santa Con
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Puppies
- The Shaggy D.A.
- The Shaggy Dog
- The Sign of Zorro
- Silly Symphony: Santa’s Workshop
- The Simpsons x Bad Bunny: Te Deseo Lo Mejor
- The Simpsons Plusaversary
- The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis: Feliz Navidad
- The Simpsons Movie
- The Simpsons: The Good, the Bart, and the Loki
- The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club
- The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa
- Saving Mr. Banks
- School House Rock: 50th Anniversary Sing Along
- Science Fair
- The Scream Team
- The Search for Santa Paws
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd
- Secret of the Wings
- Secret Society: The Second-Born Royals
- Secretariat
- Secrets of Life
- Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Sauver Notre-Dame
- Shipwrecked
- Shook
- Shortsgiving with Big City Greens
- Shortsmas with Big City Greens
- Silly Little Game: 30 for 30
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Sky High
- Skyrunners
- Slaying the Badger: 30 for 30
- Small Potatoes: 30 for 30
- Smart House
- Smash and Grab
- Sneakerella
- Snow Buddies
- Snow Dogs
- Snowball Express
- The Sorceror’s Apprentice
- The Sound of Music
- Star Girl
- Star Struck
- Step Into the Movies with Derek & Julianne Hough
- Stepsister from Planet Weird
- The Story of the Animated Drawing
- The Story of Robin Hood
- The Straight Story
- Strange Magic
- Strange World
- The Strongest Man in the World
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Stuntman
- The Suite Life Movie
- Sultan and the Rockstar
- Summer of Soul
- Super Buddies
- Super Rhino
- Survive and Advance: 30 for 30
- The Swap
- Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- Tall Tale
- Tangled
- Tangled: Ever After
- Tangled Sing-Along
- Tangled: Before Ever After
- Teacher’s Pet
- Teen Beach: Movie
- Teen Beach 2
- That Darn Cat (1965)
- That Darn Cat (1997)
- There’s No Place like Home: 30 for 30
- Third Man on the Mountain
- The Thirteenth Year
- This Magic Moment: 30 for 30
- Those Calloways
- Three Men and a Baby
- Three Men and a Little Lady
- The Three Musketeers (1993)
- The Two Bills: 30 for 30
- The Ugly Dachshund
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- The Undefeated Presents: Hamilton In-depth
- The Vanishing Prairie
- The Wild
- Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex
- The Wolverine/The Wolverine: Extended Cut
- Tick Tock Tale
- Tiger Cruise
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
- Tini: The New Life of Violetta
- Togo
- Tom & Huck
- Tommy: 30 for 30
- Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
- Trail Mix-Up
- Trail of the Panda
- Treasure Buddies
- Treasure Island
- Treasure of Matecumbe
- Treasure Planet
- Trevor: The Musical
- Trojan War: 30 for 30
- Tron
- Tron: Legacy
- Tru Confessions
- Tuck Everlasting
- Tummy Trouble
- Turner & Hooch
- ‘Twas the Night
- Twenty Something
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story
- Under Wraps
- Under Wraps 2
- Under Dogs
- Unidentified Flying Oddball
- Up Up and Away
- Upside Down Magic
- Us Again
- Valiant
- Victoria Gotti: My father’s Daughter
- Viking Warrior Women
- Waking Sleeping Beauty
- Walt & El Grupo: The Untold Adventures
- Water Birds
- We Bought a Zoo
- Weekend Family Christmas Special
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- West Side Story
- While You Were Sleeping
- Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale
- White Fang
- White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken
- Willow
- Willow: Behind the Magic
- Wind
- Wings of Life
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
- Wolfgang
- Wreck-It Ralph
- X2: X-Men United
- X-Men: The Last Stand
- X-Men: Days of Future Past
- X-Men: Apocalypse
- Year of the Scab: 30 for 30
- Yellowstone Cubs
- You Again
- You Lucky Dog
- You Wish!
- Young Black Stallion
- Youngstown Boys: 30 for 30
- Z-O-M-B-I-E-S
- Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2
- Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zombi-thon with Big City Greens
- Zootopia
More TV
Much like its film library, Disney is home to TV shows from the Disney Channel, ABC, ESPN, and plenty more, including Disney Plus originals.
- 8 Simple Rules
- @Gina Yei: #WithAllMyHeartAndMore
- A.N.T. Farm
- Adventures in Wonderland
- Alex & Co.
- Alias
- All the Same…Or Not
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition
- Among the Stars
- Andi Mack
- Animal Face-Off
- Arranged
- Austin & Ally
- Banged Up Abroad
- Be Our Chef
- Bear in the Big Blue House
- The Beatles: Get Back
- Becoming
- Behind the Attraction
- Best Friends Whenever
- Best in Bridal
- BIA
- The Big Fib
- Big Shot
- Bizaardvark
- Black-ish
- The Boonies
- Boy Meets World
- Bride & Prejudice
- Celebrity Ghost Stories
- Celebrity House Hunting
- Chasing Waves
- The Chorus: Success, Here I Go
- Coop & Cami Ask the World
- Crash & Bernstein
- Daddies on Request
- Dance Moms
- Dance Moms: Miami
- Dancing with the Stars
- Delicacies Destiny
- Diary of a Future President
- Dinosaurs
- Disney Channel Games
- Disney Family Sundays
- Disney Insider
- Disney Parks Sunrise Series
- Disney Fairytale Weddings
- Dog with a Blog
- Donna Hay Christmas
- Doogie Howser, M.D.
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Earth to Ned
- Encore!
- Even Stevens
- The Evermoor Chronicles
- Evil Genius
- Eye Wonder
- Family Reboot
- Fast Layne
- The Finder
- First Class Chefs
- Foodtastic
- Forged in Fire
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables
- Girl Meets World
- Glee
- Good Luck Charlie
- Great Barrier Reef
- The HGreat Christmas Light Fight
- Growing Up
- Grown-ish
- Hannah Montana
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Sing-Along!
- History’s Greatest Mysteries
- Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things
- I Didn’t Do It
- Ice Road Truckers
- Imagination Movers
- The Imagineering Story
- In the Soop
- Intertwined
- Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II
- It Was Always Me
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
- Jessie
- Jonas
- Just Beyond
- Just Go with It
- K.C. Undercover
- Kickin’ It
- Kirby Buckets
- The Knights of Castelcorvo
- Lab Rats
- Lance: 30 for 30
- Light & Magic
- Liv and Maddie
- Lizzie McGuire
- The Lodge
- Love, Victor
- The Low Tone Club
- Magic Bake-Off
- Man vs Child: Chef Showdown
- Marvel 616
- The Marvel Hero Project
- Mech-X4
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- Mighty Med
- Mila in the Multiverse
- The Montaners
- Muppet Babies Play Date
- The Muppet Show
- The Muppets
- Muppets Now
- My Ghost Story
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- National Treasure: Edge of History
- On Pointe
- Once
- Once Upon a Time
- Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
- One Day at Disney
- The Orville
- Our Only Chance
- Out of the Box
- Pair of Kings
- Parallels
- Phil of the Future
- Pick of the Litter
- The Proof Is Out There
- Prop Culture
- The Quest
- Raven’s Home
- Rescue Cam
- The Right Stuff
- Roll It Back
- The Santa Clauses
- Saturdays
- Save Our Squad with David Beckham
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs
- Shake It Up
- Shipwreck hunters: Australia
- Shop Class
- Sketchbook
- Small & Mighty
- Smart Guy
- Snowdrop
- So Random!
- So Weird
- Sonny with a Chance
- Soundtrack #1
- Soy Luna
- Spaced Out
- Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps
- Spin and Marty
- Stan Lee’s Superhumans
- Storage Wars
- Storage Wars: Miami
- Storage Wars: New York
- Stuck in the Middle
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
- The Suite Life on Deck
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!
- Sydney to the Max
- That’s So Raven
- Tierra Incognita
- Turner & Hooch
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
- Ultra Violet and Black Scorpion
- Vets on the Beach
- The Villains of Valley View
- Violetta
- Walk the Prank
- The Wonder Years
- Weekend Family
- Willow
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- Zeke and Luther
- Zorro
There are tons of Disney Plus movies and Disney Plus TV shows you can stream on the service, as you can see above. We update this list of Disney Plus movies and shows on a regular basis to make sure you don’t miss any.