Don't have a TV? Here's how you can watch Disney Plus on a desktop

Disney Plus, just like many other streaming services, is available to watch across multiple platforms. If you don’t have access to a television or you just want to take Disney Plus on the go, the best way of doing so is through a web browser or a desktop app.

Disney Plus is supported by multiple browsers available for Windows PCs and Macs. Windows users can also download the Disney Plus app from the Microsoft Store. Unfortunately, there’s no standalone macOS app for Disney Plus. Meanwhile, there are two ways of watching the service on Chromebooks. Let’s get you acquainted with all the ways you can watch Disney Plus on a desktop.

Start by signing up If you don’t have a Disney Plus streaming account, you will need to sign up and log in before you can start watching shows and movies on your desktop or laptop. Follow the steps below to subscribe and sign in to Disney Plus through a desktop or portable PC. Sign up for Disney Plus through a browser of your choice (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Internet Explorer, or Safari).

through a browser of your choice (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Internet Explorer, or Safari). Enter your credentials on the login page.

Browse and select the title you want to stream.

Hit play and start streaming. See also: Watching Disney Plus on Amazon Fire TV is simple, here’s how

Requirements for watching Disney Plus on a desktop or laptop

Before you start watching Disney Plus on your desktop, you will need to take note of certain basic requirements. These include: ensuring a high-speed internet connection, having an updated browser, and more. Let’s break down these requirements for you.

Minimum internet speeds Disney Plus recommends a minimum internet speed of 5Mbps for streaming HD or High Definition content. The service also hosts a bunch of 4K content, for which you’ll need a minimum speed of 25Mbps.

If you’re unsure of your internet connection speed, you can check it by heading over to speedtest.net on your browser. If you have the appropriate internet speed, but still can’t play anything, check out our guide to solving problems with Disney Plus.

How to watch Disney Plus on Windows? You can watch Disney Plus on a Windows desktop by using any of the three browsers mentioned below. Firefox 68 and above on Windows 7 and later

Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and later

Google Chrome 75 and above on Windows 7 and later You can also download the Disney Plus app from the Microsoft Store on your PC if you have Windows 10 or Windows 11.

How to watch Disney Plus on macOS? Chrome 75 or higher on macOS 10.10 and later

Safari 11 or higher on macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and later

Firefox 68 and above on macOS 10.9 and later

How to watch Disney Plus on Chrome OS (Chromebooks)? You can stream Disney Plus on Chrome OS 79 and later. The native Chrome browser on Chromebooks can be used to watch Disney Plus content. Alternatively, you can also download the Disney Plus Android app on your Chromebook.

Comments