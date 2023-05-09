Check out the best TV shows on Disney Plus: The Simpsons, WandaVision, and more

Disney Plus

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services in the US and a solid Netflix alternative. It’s a solid international service too, you can stream thousands of TV episodes from the history of Disney and its many acquisitions. But which are the best Disney Plus TV shows?

A lot of the series that are currently available to stream from Disney Plus target kids. Still, the service has been working to include more mature shows to its library. With all that in mind, here are the best Disney Plus TV shows on the service for a variety of viewers. And if you’re not already a member, you can sign up for Disney Plus at the link below.

Disney Plus Disney Plus offers thousands of TV episodes and movies from across the Disney library, including its Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel shows and films, along with exclusive TV series and movies. $7.99 at Disney

Best Disney Plus TV shows:

Editor’s note: We will update this list as more Disney Plus TV shows are added to the service.

DuckTales (1987-1990)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: 2+

2+ Seasons: 4

4 Creator: Jymn Magon

Jymn Magon Main cast: Alan Young, Russi Taylor, Terence McGovern, Chuck McCann, Frank Welker, Hal Smith, Joan Gerber

Alan Young, Russi Taylor, Terence McGovern, Chuck McCann, Frank Welker, Hal Smith, Joan Gerber Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Animation, Action, Adventure IMDB rating: 8.1 Disney Plus is now the home to this terrific 1987 animated series. It helped to usher in a new era of animated TV series from Disney. The show was based in large part on the Disney Uncle Scrooge comic books that were written and drawn by the great Carl Barks. Scrooge McDuck and his three grandnephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie go on a number of Indiana Jones-style adventures around the world in this show.

It’s like watching a great action series, but one made for kids and kids of all ages. You can also watch the rebooted DuckTales series, which is just as good as the original, on Disney Plus as well.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Andor (2022-ongoing)

Disney Plus

What you need to know: Rating: 13+

13+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Tony Gilroy

Tony Gilroy Main cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay

Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama IMDB rating: 8.4 Set before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor follows the titular rebel Cassian Andor as he becomes a wanted fugitive of the Empire. Soon, he finds himself faced with the decision to hide or fight, joining the burgeoning rebellion in its fight against tyranny.

Andor is easily the best of the Star Wars series, and it holds its own against some of the best films in the franchise like The Empire Strikes Back too. It’s one of the best Disney Plus TV shows you’ll find.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Phineas and Ferb (2007-ongoing)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: 4+

4+ Seasons: 5

5 Creator: Dan Povenmire, Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh

Dan Povenmire, Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh Main cast: Ashley Tisdale, Dan Povenmire, Dee Bradley Baker, Alyson Stoner, Maulik Pancholy, Caroline Rhea, Richard O’Brien

Ashley Tisdale, Dan Povenmire, Dee Bradley Baker, Alyson Stoner, Maulik Pancholy, Caroline Rhea, Richard O’Brien Genre: Animation, Short, Action

Animation, Short, Action IMDB rating: 8.1 First launched in 2007, Phineas and Ferb remains one of the best-animated series from the Disney family. Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother Ferb Fletcher get into all sorts of adventures while on summer vacation. This causes no end of issues for sister Candace, who is constantly trying to tell on her brothers to their parents. Oh, did we mention their pet platypus Perry, who is secretly a super-spy out to thwart the world takeover efforts of the evil Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz? You can’t help but smile when you watch this show. It’s just plain fun.

Be sure to also check out Phineas and Ferb: The Movie on Disney Plus. And look for another original film, The Phineas and Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe, on the service.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Gravity Falls (2012-2016)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: 6+

6+ Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Alex Hirsch

Alex Hirsch Main cast: Alex Hirsch, Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal, Linda Cardellini, Matt Chapman, Kevin Michael Richardson, Niki Yang

Alex Hirsch, Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal, Linda Cardellini, Matt Chapman, Kevin Michael Richardson, Niki Yang Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy IMDB rating: 8.9 One of the best Disney Channel animated series is now one of the best Disney Plus TV shows to stream. It’s the “typical” tale of a 12-year-old boy, Dipper Pines, and his twin sister Mabel. They travel to Gravity Falls, Oregon for the summer to visit their uncle. However, the town turns out to be a magnet for strange supernatural creatures and forces.

The show has some truly funny episodes that bring modern humor to stock sitcom premises. It’s fun for the entire family, and that’s what many of us need right now.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021-ongoing)

Disney Plus

What you need to know: Rating: 6+

6+ Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer

Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer Main cast: Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr, Marta Timofeeva, Emmy DeOliveira, Maameyaa Boafo

Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr, Marta Timofeeva, Emmy DeOliveira, Maameyaa Boafo Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure IMDB rating: 7.6 Four outstanding orphans are placed at a mysterious boarding school when an eccentric millionaire recruits them to help him save the world from a nefarious plot. Now, they find themselves forming a family as misfits with a common goal.

A funny, smart, and touching family show, The Mysterious Benedict Society is certainly one of the best Disney Plus shows, and among the best original programming on the streamer.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Alias (2001-2006)

ABC

What you need to know: Rating: 13+

13+ Seasons: 5

5 Creator: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Main cast: Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, Carl Lumbly, Kevin Weisman, David Anders

Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, Carl Lumbly, Kevin Weisman, David Anders Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Action, Drama, Mystery IMDB rating: 7.6 Sydney Bristow lives a double life. To her friends and family, she’s a grad student who works at a bank. In reality, her bank job is a cover for her top-secret work as a spy for the CIA. But when Sydney learns that her employer is a crime syndicate posing as the CIA, she becomes a double agent, working to take down the people who lied to her.

One of the best spy shows of all time, Alias is also among the best Disney Plus shows you’ll definitely want to check with your streaming subscription.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Love, Victor (2020-2022)

Hulu

What you need to know: Rating: 14+

14+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger

Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger Main cast: Michael Cimino, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, Rachel Hilson, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira

Michael Cimino, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, Rachel Hilson, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama IMDB rating: 8 Victor is struggling in his new life at Creekwood High School, where he’s trying to adjust to a new city and challenges at home as he explores his own sexual orientation. Wanting help, he reached out to Simon in the hopes of getting some sound advice as he navigates the pressures of being a teen.

Set in the same world as the feature film Love, Simon, Love, Victor tells a new story that’s just as heartwarming and empowering, all set within the familiar context of high school.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Bluey (2018-ongoing)

ABC Kids

What you need to know: Rating: 1+

1+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Joe Brumm

Joe Brumm Main cast: Dave McCormack, Melanie Zanetti, Brad Elliott, Charlotte Stent, Dan Brumm, Myf Warhurst, Jack Simmons

Dave McCormack, Melanie Zanetti, Brad Elliott, Charlotte Stent, Dan Brumm, Myf Warhurst, Jack Simmons Genre: Animation, Family

Animation, Family IMDB rating: 9.5 Bluey is a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who can’t resist turning everyday chores and activities into grand adventures using only her imagination. Along with her loving parents and little sister Bingo, Bluey doesn’t miss a chance to get creative.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better show for your youngest viewers. Bluey encourages curiosity and imagination while offering valuable life lessons for children as they grow and learn to find their place in the world.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

The Simpsons (1989-ongoing)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: 9+

9+ Seasons: 35

35 Creator: Matt Groening

Matt Groening Main cast: Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Marcia Wallace

Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Marcia Wallace Genre: Animation, Comedy

Animation, Comedy IMDB rating: 8.7 What can be said about The Simpsons that hasn’t already been said? The longest-running scripted US TV show of all time has been part of our lives for over 30 years now. The show has not given us any signs that it’s going away anytime soon. Now that The Simpsons is part of Disney (as part of its purchase of 20th Century Fox), you can watch all of its current seasons and episodes.

It’s definitely one of the best Disney Plus TV shows you can stream right now. You can also stream the 2007 feature film The Simpsons Movie on Disney Plus.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004)

Disney Channel

What you need to know: Rating: 4+

4+ Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Terri Minsky

Terri Minsky Main cast: Hilary Duff, Lalaine, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Adam Lamberg, Ashlie Brillault

Hilary Duff, Lalaine, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Adam Lamberg, Ashlie Brillault Genre: Comedy, Family

Comedy, Family IMDB rating: 6.6 Lizzie McGuire was one of the first real live-action TV show hits for the Disney Channel network. Hilary Duff played the title character as a typical 13-year-old girl who is trying to navigate life in school. The show also used an animated version of Lizzie who helped to explain some of the character’s inner thoughts. The show ended up being a funny, down-to-earth look at growing up. It also set some of the formulas for future Disney Channel shows like Hannah Montana, The Wizards of Waverly Place, and more.

You can also check out The Lizzie McGuire Movie on Disney Plus. Sadly, a planned reboot of the series as a Disney Plus original, featuring Hilary Duff playing Lizzie McGuire in her 30s, was canceled even though a couple of episodes were shot for it.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Welcome to Earth (2021-ongoing)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: 10+

10+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator:

Main cast: Dwayne Fields, Erik Weihenmayer, Will Smith, Cody Richardson, Diva amon

Dwayne Fields, Erik Weihenmayer, Will Smith, Cody Richardson, Diva amon Genre: Documentary, Adventure

Documentary, Adventure IMDB rating: 7.9 Actor and musician Will Smith lets his curiosity and wonder take the wheel in this National Geographic series. Smith travels the world looking for adventure and encountering the most unusual, dangerous and thrilling spectacles the world has to offer.

You check out Welcome to Earth and other National Geographic programming on Disney Plus.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Disney

What you need to know: Rating: 6+

6+ Seasons: 7

7 Creator: George Lucas

George Lucas Main cast: James Arnold Taylor, Dee Bradley Baker, Matt Lanter, Ashley Eckstein, Tom Kane, Matthew Wood, Corey Burton

James Arnold Taylor, Dee Bradley Baker, Matt Lanter, Ashley Eckstein, Tom Kane, Matthew Wood, Corey Burton Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Animation, Action, Adventure IMDB rating: 8.4 After the poorly received Star Wars prequel trilogy was completed, fans of the movie series got an unexpected surprise in 2008. Star Wars: The Clone Wars was made originally for kids, but it grew into a very complex look at the Star Wars universe. We got introduced to new characters. We also got reintroduced to some older characters, particularly Darth Maul, in new incarnations. The final result was that this “kids show” turned out to be far better than the prequel films that spawned it.

You can watch all of the episodes, including the final season, on the service. Be sure to check out the Star Wars: The Clone Wars feature film on Disney Plus as well.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997)

Fox Kids Network

What you need to know: Rating: 8+

8+ Seasons: 5

5 Creator: Sidney Iwanter, Mark Edward Edens, Margaret Loesch, Eric Lewald

Sidney Iwanter, Mark Edward Edens, Margaret Loesch, Eric Lewald Main cast: Cathal J. Dodd, Cedric Smith, Norm Spencer, Catherine Disher, George Buza, Lenore Zann, Alyson Court

Cathal J. Dodd, Cedric Smith, Norm Spencer, Catherine Disher, George Buza, Lenore Zann, Alyson Court Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Animation, Action, Adventure IMDB rating: 8.4 Disney acquired the rights to this series when it bought Marvel. This X-Men series was shown first on Fox in its original run. Like another show on Fox, Batman: The Animated Series, this show took itself very seriously. It adapted many of the great storylines from the original X-Men comics and offered serialized storylines as well.

The success of X-Men on Fox was likely a reason why the first X-Men live-action feature film was finally given the green light a few years later. It’s not a stretch to say that X-Men paved the way for the current superhero boom in films and TV.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian (2019-ongoing)

Disney Plus

What you need to know: Rating: 10+

10+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau Main cast: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Chris Bartlett, Carl Weathers, Misty Rosas, Emily Swallow, Brendan Wayne

Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Chris Bartlett, Carl Weathers, Misty Rosas, Emily Swallow, Brendan Wayne Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Action, Adventure, Fantasy IMDB rating: 8.7 This is not just one of the best Disney Plus TV shows but also one of the best live-action Star Wars projects since the original trilogy. Much like another great show, Firefly, this is a space-themed Western about people who live outside the law. The Mandalorian is a bounty hunter who doesn’t care about fighting for the Rebellion or the Galactic Empire. All he wants is to get paid. As played by Pedro Pascal, he’s a man who is not to be crossed as he takes his assignments. But his focus shifts when he suddenly finds himself caring for a young child wanted by dangerous people.

The visuals are stunning as well and stripped down to make this show look like it could have been filmed when Star Wars: A New Hope was made back in 1977.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

WandaVision (2021)

Disney Plus

What you need to know: Rating: 13+

13+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Jac Schaeffer

Jac Schaeffer Main cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Amos Glick

Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Amos Glick Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama IMDB rating: 7.9 WandaVision is truly an excellent Disney Plus TV show. Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are terrific returning as the magical Wanda and the android Vision from the Avengers films. They seem to be living their lives in a TV sitcom, literally. However, we know there’s more going on here.

Is Wanda creating this strange sitcom reality? Is someone controlling her? How did she birth twins? Finally, isn’t Vision supposed to be permanently shut down? Just sit back and watch to find out.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Daredevil (2015-2018)

Netflix

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Drew Goddard

Drew Goddard Main cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Amy Rutberg, Matt Gerald, Royce Johnson

Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Amy Rutberg, Matt Gerald, Royce Johnson Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama IMDB rating: 8.6 Matt Murdock is a blind lawyer in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen. The accident that took his sight also gave him a sonar sense and lightning-fast reflexes. He uses his gifts to fight crime as the masked vigilante Daredevil.

Originally a Netflix series billed as part of the MCU, Daredevil was the best of this early batch of live-action Marvel series, which combined for a miniseries: The Defenders. Since then, the whole Netflix slate’s canonical status within the MCU has become murky, and the series can now all be found on Disney Plus. Charlie Cox has since returned as Daredevil in She-Hulk, and he will headline a new Daredevil series more directly tied to other Disney Plus MCU shows.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Disney Plus.

Comments