Here are the best Disney Plus movies to check out

Disney Plus has been available in many parts of the world for years now. It has become a major player in the streaming wars and a solid alternative for Netflix. The service lets subscribers watch hundreds of movies from Disney’s extensive library, with new shows and movies added all the time. So, which of those are the best movies on Disney Plus?

There are so many great classic and current movies on Disney Plus that it's difficult to list the best ones without throwing hundreds of titles at you. We've done our best to do just that though. Take a look at our picks for the top 14 best Disney Plus movies.

Best movies on Disney Plus:

Editor’s note: We will be updating this list as more Disney Plus movies are added to the service.

The Princess Bride (1987)

20th Century Fox

Rating: 6+

Runtime: 99

Director: Rob Reiner

Main cast: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, André Roussimoff, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Adventure, Comedy, Family IMDB rating: 8 An offbeat fairy tale full of adventure and romance, The Princess Bride sees two star-crossed lovers moving mountains to be together. Their quest sees them coming across six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians, and rodents of unusual size.

A certified cult classic, The Princess Bride has become a beloved family film since its release. Endlessly quotable, it’s a great choice for fans of fantasy and comedy, like Willow, Labyrinth, and The Dark Crystal.

Fantasia (1940)

Disney

Rating: 4+

Runtime: 124

Director: David Hand

Main cast: Deems Taylor, Walt Disney, Julietta Novis, Leopold Stokowski

Genre: Animation, Family, Fantasy

Animation, Family, Fantasy IMDB rating: 7.7 Three years after the groundbreaking Snow White, Walt Disney took another huge risk with Fantasia in 1940. The idea was to introduce young people to classical music by creating a series of animated short subjects. Each segment of Fantasia was inspired by music by classic greats like Bach, Beethoven, and Stravinsky. The most famous segment is The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. It features Mickey Mouse who has his simple magic spell get way out of control. The final result got mixed reviews when it was first released, but has since been acknowledged as a true movie masterpiece. It features images and animation that had even been attempted before.

We will warn parents there is some pretty dark content in Fantasia. That includes the final segment, Night on Bald Mountain, which depicts devils and evil spirits. Be sure to also check out Fantasia 2000, which features mostly new animated segments inspired by more classical music.

The Lion King (1994)

Disney

Rating: 4+

Runtime: 89

Director: Roger Allers

Main cast: Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons, Moira Kelly, Ernie Sabella, Nathan Lane

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama

Animation, Adventure, Drama IMDB rating: 8.5 In 1994, Disney released what many consider to be its best cel-animated film ever. It tells the story of a lion cub and his growth into the leader of an animal kingdom in Africa, inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth. There are so many sequences that stand out in The Lion King. The introduction of Simba to his subjects is terrific. The first meeting of Simba with his pals Timon and Pumbaa is funny. Scar’s act of betrayal gives us chills every time. The songs by Elton John and Tim Rice are also excellent.

The Lion King may be as perfect as an animated film as you can get and easily one of the best movies on Disney Plus. You can also check out the more recent CGI remake of The Lion King on the service as well.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Pixar

Rating: 3+

Runtime: 103

Director: Lee Unkrich

Main cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Estelle Harris

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy IMDB rating: 8.3 Andy’s toys have been neglected for years in the third installment of the storied Pixar franchise. With Andy growing up and heading off to college, his mom gets rid of some of his old stuff, which lands Woody, Buzz, and the others in a daycare center surrounded by toys with nefarious intentions. Now, they have to work together to escape and return to Andy.

A daring escape combined with a touching and powerful exploration of belonging and growing up, Toy Story 3 is easily a franchise high point. It’s one of Pixar’s best efforts and certainly one of the best Disney Plus movies you should check out with the whole family.

Free Solo (2018)

National Geographic

Rating: 8+

Runtime: 100

Director: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Main cast: Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell, Jimmy Chin, Sanni McCandless, Mikey Schaefer, Cheyne Lempe, Derek Hersey

Genre: Documentary, Adventure, Sport

Documentary, Adventure, Sport IMDB rating: 8.1 Alex Honnold is a mountain climber who has dedicated his life to this passion. In Free Solo, he attempts to become the first person to climb Yosemite’s 3,000-foot El Capitan wall “free solo.” That is to say, he will climb it alone without safety ropes. A major feat of rock climbing, it’s also a wild personal achievement, and one caught on film along with in-depth interviews shedding light on the whole process.

A stunning portrait of perseverance and the extreme mindset that comes with free solo climbing, this National Geographic film won an Oscar for best documentary feature film and is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Sound of Music (1965)

20th Century Fox

Rating: 2+

Runtime: 174

Director: Robert Wise

Main cast: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker, Richard Haydn, Peggy Wood, Charmian Carr, Heather Menzies

Genre: Biography, Drama, Family

Biography, Drama, Family IMDB rating: 8.1 One year after Julie Andrews made her film debut in Disney’s Mary Poppins, she scored an even bigger hit with this 1965 musical classic. The film is considered by many people to be the greatest musical ever made. While this is based on the real Von Trapp family and their efforts to get out of Nazi-led Austria in the 1930s, this is not really a history lesson. It’s just a joyous movie to listen to and to watch with family and friends.

Andrews’ performance is perfect as Maria, a postulant who wants to be a nun but can’t help singing and wanting more. She gets it when she becomes a governess for the Von Trapp family in Austria. Maria soon becomes a huge influence on the Von Trapp children. She eventually makes their father, played perfectly by Christopher Plummer, fall for her.

Frozen (2013)

Disney

Rating: 4+

Runtime: 102

Director: Chris Buck

Main cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Frank Welker, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Alan Tudyk

Genre: Animation, Adventure

Animation, Adventure IMDB rating: 7.4 Elsa is set to become queen of Arendelle, but her mysterious gifts, which she has tried to contain since childhood, lead her to escape her public life. Now, her sister Anna must find her sister and find a way to end the eternal winter that has fallen over the kingdom. Her journey will help her find the true meaning of love, loyalty, and family.

If you have kids in your life, you probably don’t need us to tell you what a hit Frozen is. You’ve surely already heard every song and seen every piece of merchandise tied to the film. Still, you can believe the hype. This is a touching, funny, and engaging family film with absolutely stunning animation.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Lucasfilm

Rating: 7+

Runtime: 124

Director: Irvin Kershner

Main cast: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Peter Mayhew

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Action, Adventure, Fantasy IMDB rating: 8.7 The adventures of Luke Skywalker and his companions continues in this sequel to the groundbreaking 1977 classic. Continuing the fight against the Empire, Luke travels to a distant planet to continue his Jedi training under a new master. At the same time, Han and Leia work to avoid capture as their foes close in.

The entire Star Wars saga is on Disney Plus, including three trilogies, stand-alone movies, and numerous animated and live-action series. That means it’s a must-have service for ans of the franchise. While everyone has their preferences, it’s hard to argue against The Empire Strikes Back as the best of the best. The film built on the original, taking it in new, darker directions, all while fleshing out George Lucas’s rich intergalactic mythology.

Fire of Love (2022)

National Geographic

Rating: 9+

Runtime: 93

Director: Sara Dosa

Main cast: Miranda July, Katia Krafft, Maurice Krafft

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Documentary, Biography IMDB rating: 7.6 French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft bonded over their shared love of volcanoes. Together, they made important discoveries through their groundbreaking field research, risking their lives to further human knowledge. This documentary chronicles their lives, careers, and love for one another.

A beautiful portrait of love, purpose, and passion, Fire of Love is one of the best documentaries on Disney Plus and certainly a top Disney Plus movie to add to your watchlist.

Avatar (2009)

Disney

Rating: 11+

Runtime: 162

Director: James Cameron

Main cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Action, Adventure, Fantasy IMDB rating: 7.9 On a mission to the faraway planet Pandora, a man takes part in a new program to project his consciousness into an alien avatar, a body that allows him to communicate with the planet’s native species. Soon, he falls in love with the planet and its inhabitants and grows critical of humanity’s colonial mission there.

Nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Avatar was a game-changing film, ushering in digital projection and 3D cinematography. Director James Cameron is continuing the story in numerous sequels, but nothing is likely to ever fully recapture the magic of the first film.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Disney

Rating: 11+

Runtime: 181

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Main cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle

Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure IMDB rating: 8.4 The culmination of 10 years of storylines and over 20 movies in the MCU that got started with Iron Man, Endgame is a deeply satisfying close to the MCU’s early phases. The film reveals the aftermath of the first battle between The Avengers and Thanos. The first third of this three-hour movie is a post-apocalypse film, followed by a heist movie in the second third. It all leads to the last third of the movie, with the Earth’s superheroes battling Thanos’s army. Get your tissues ready.

It’s hard to pick the very best MCU film. Black Panther, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Thor: Ragnarok, and Iron Man 3 are all strong contenders. Luckily, you can catch all of them on Disney Plus, along with Avengers: Endgame.

Deadpool (2016)

20th Century Fox

Rating: 16+

Runtime: 108

Director: Tim Miller

Main cast: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand

Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy IMDB rating: 8 Ryan Reynolds stars as Wade Wilson, a Special Forces operative-turned-mercenary who develops accelerated healing powers when he’s the subject of a rogue experiment. Now armed with near invincibility and a mouth that won’t shut, he’s out to get even with the man who nearly killed him as the masked vigilante Deadpool.

One of the more mature titles on Disney Plus, Deadpool is dark, silly, exciting fun. A Marvel film existing outside the MCU, it ties into the X-Men films produced by Fox before Disney acquired the company. It’s a self-aware take on superheroes that’s well worth checking out if you like a wink or two with your superheroics.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)

Searchlight

Rating: 11+

Runtime: 117

Director: Questlove

Main cast: Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Rock, Tony Lawrence, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Abbey Lincoln

Genre: Documentary, Music

Documentary, Music IMDB rating: 8 In the summer of 1969, often remembered as the summer of Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival drew a crowd of over 300,000 people to celebrate African American music and culture, and promote Black pride and unity. The festival featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, the 5th Dimension, the Staple Singers, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mavis Staples, Blinky Williams, Sly and the Family Stone, and many more. Despite its massive scale, it got very little media attention. Summer of Soul seeks to right that wrong with a mix of new interviews and archival footage.

This documentary, the directorial debut of The Roots frontman Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, offers a vital look at music history often relegated to the sidelines of history despite massive popularity and social impact.

Tron (1982)

Disney

Rating: 6+

Runtime: 96

Director: Steven Lisberger

Main cast: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan, Barnard Hughes, Dan Shor, Peter Jurasik

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction IMDB rating: 6.7 When he’s unjustly fired, video game designer Flynn hacks into his former empoyer’s mainframe. In doing so, he accidentally beams himself into a digital world, becoming part of his own game. Now, he has to travel through cyberspace looking for a way out.

A bizarre precursor to the cyberpunk masterpiece Neuromancer, Tron touched on some cool, emerging tech themes in a fresh and unique way, with some far-out animation. You can also check out the underrated “legasequel” Tron: Legacy on Disney Plus.

