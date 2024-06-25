Deal: Sign up to get a $50 credit when you pre-order a new Samsung device

Here at Android Authority, we’re always looking for hot deals, and Samsung has just unveiled a little something to save you some cash on your next purchase. If you sign up through the link or widget below, you can reserve a $50 instant Samsung credit for your next Galaxy device pre-order. Reserve your $50 Samsung credit to pre-order a new Samsung Galaxy device

The announcement was more so about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. While rumors have been nothing short of plentiful, today, we’re getting the information straight from the horse’s mouth. The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10, 2024. We’ll all be able to watch it straight from the Samsung Newsroom page, Samsung.com, and on YouTube.

Now, let’s get back to those 50 bucks! Samsung has a sign-up page where you can provide your information. This will sign you up to get a $50 Samsung credit whenever you pre-order a Galaxy device announced at this event. Signing up for this will also enter you into a sweepstakes in which you can win a $5,000 Samsung credit.

There’s no purchase commitment for signing up, so you might as well. And if Samsung happens to convince you with its announcements, next month, then at least you’ll know you will get a nice $50 discount.

While Samsung isn’t straight out saying what’s coming, keywords like “Unfold your story with Galaxy AI” and the folding elements in the video kind of give it away. We can only assume, and would be willing to bet, that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are coming. Recent leaks seem to agree with us. There are also rumors of a Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 series coming.

