Daily Authority: 🌟 The old OnePlus returns (but not for all)

Glimpses of the old OnePlus Undoubtedly, OnePlus has lost its way in the smartphone world. In recent years, we’ve seen the company drop its value flagship-killer attitude in favor of competing against the smartphone elite head-on. This strategy hasn’t paid off. However, my colleague Dhruv Bhutani believes that one recent phone could mark a return to form for the company. But there’s one problem…

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Herein lies the problem You can’t buy one unless you’re in India.

Sure, you might consider the Pixel 7 a better phone for photography, but the OnePlus 11R excels elsewhere for less.

In that sense, the phone should be a compelling option for those in Europe and North America.

“The perfect marriage of performance and value was OnePlus’s root and the OnePlus 11R is a great opportunity for the brand to truly embrace its origins and own that niche,” write Dhruv.

Today in tech history

dsearls (Flickr) Martin Cooper holds the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X, the world's first cell phone.

Are you reading this newsletter on your phone? Well, you’re enjoying the future that was imagined 50 years ago today. Half a century ago, Marty Cooper, an engineer working for Motorola, made the first cell phone call in history and likely enjoyed one of the first “got em” moments, too. Here’s the story (via BBC). On April 3, 1973, Cooper rang his counterpart from Bell Laboratories while standing on a street corner in New York City.

According to Cooper, the call recipient was likely gritting their teeth.

Bell Labs focused on developing a car phone, but Cooper believed a fully portable device made more sense.

It’s safe to say that the now 94-year-old was right.

The device that placed the call was called the DynaTAC 8000X and weighed a cool 1.1 kilograms — around six times heavier than today’s flagships.

Despite stories suggesting Cooper’s inspiration for the device was Captain Kirk’s communicator, it was Dick Tracy’s wrist phone.

If you want to learn more about the moment and Cooper’s predictions for the future, here’s a great interview from the Radio Club of America.

