The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be the next camera king with this camera setup

TL;DR The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could come with four 50MP rear cameras, according to a leak.

Other specifications like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display are also expected.

The phone is rumored to launch in May 2023 and could be made available globally.

Xiaomi has been doing an excellent job with cameras lately. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been unanimously well-received for its Leica-branded camera system, with three 50MP rear shooters that match each other in quality. The Chinese OEM may be looking to one-up itself with four 50MP rear shooters on the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Noted leaker Yogesh Brar has shared rumored specifications of the upcoming Ultra flagship from Xiaomi. According to him, the phone is expected to come with a very strong set of specifications. And if the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra are any benchmarks, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be on track to become one of the best camera smartphones in 2023.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display, similar to what is present on the 12S Ultra. Since it is a top flagship, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 along with 12GB/16GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. The phone will also have a 4,900mAh battery that will support 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

What will let the 13 Ultra stand out is the rear camera setup. The phone is expected to come with four 50MP cameras on the back, covering all use cases: standard, ultrawide, telephoto, and zoom. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has three cameras, missing out on the second zoom-focused camera.

We don’t know the exact details of the zoom setup, but since there is already mention of a telephoto (possibly 3.2x optical zoom like the 13 Pro), the zoom camera could be somewhere between 5x-10x optical zoom. The phone will also retain the Leica color science, which has been rather pivotal to Xiaomi’s recent camera success.

The front camera on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to be a 32MP shooter, which is the same as on the past few phones. The phone will run MIUI 14 with an Android 13 base.

Xiaomi has not announced anything regarding the phone’s launch. However, leaks suggest that we could see the Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch in May 2023. Leaks also suggest that the phone will be sold globally, and not just in China.

We’re very excited to see what Xiaomi has in store for the 13 Ultra. Hopefully, the company stays ambitious with its launch, and we see wider global availability.

