The best Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones you can get

Do you even need a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series phone? For the vast majority of people, a flagship processor will only improve the smartphone experience on a marginal level. If you’re a casual user who primarily uses your phone to browse the web, scroll through social media, and occasionally game, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 family might be overkill for most of your tasks.

A mid-range chipset like the Snapdragon 778G series, Snapdragon 870, or Dimensity 8100 might be better suited for everyday usage. For example, the POCO F4 and Nothing Phone 1 both deliver a smooth experience in most scenarios.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors are the chips that powered most of Android's best devices in 2022.

Of course, devices with flagship processors often have the best cameras, the nicest screens, and the most impressive spec sheets in the industry. This is in addition to plenty of horsepower for multitasking and advanced games.

The good news is that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is already out, and plenty of phones released in 2023 use this processor. This is good because manufacturers are now using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and/or Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in some cheaper phones.

The best Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones:

We'll regularly update this list of the best Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones as new devices launch.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phones may not have been the first devices to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but they’re definitely among the most popular. You’re getting an iterative update for the S22 and S22 Plus, including a boxier design, a slightly improved display, a new main sensor for the main camera, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Meanwhile, the Ultra adopts a Galaxy Note design with an S Pen, and differentiates itself further from its siblings with extra RAM and storage options and a beefier 5,000mAh battery. Verdict: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review — The power user’s best friend

Regardless of which model you choose, you’re getting an excellent all-around experience, from performance, cameras, displays, and design. From vibrant 120Hz displays to some of our favorite camera systems, the S22 series provides what we consider to be a well-rounded experience.

If you’re strictly picking up this series of phones for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, do note that the European version is equipped with the Exynos 2200 processor. But the rest of the world (including Africa, Asia, and the Americas) gets the Snapdragon model. Either way, these phones perform well and are designed to handle any tasks you throw at them. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S23 series is powered by a Snapdragon chipset across the board, though.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

Display: 6.1-inch, FHD+

6.1-inch, FHD+ Chipset: SD 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200

SD 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Cameras: 10, 12, and 50MP

10, 12, and 50MP Front camera: 10MP

10MP Battery: 3,700mAh

3,700mAh Software: Android 12

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus specs

Display: 6.6-inch, FHD+

6.6-inch, FHD+ Chipset: SD 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200

SD 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Cameras: 10, 12, and 50MP

10, 12, and 50MP Front camera: 10MP

10MP Battery: 4,500mAh

4,500mAh Software: Android 12

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs

Display: 6.8-inch, FHD+

6.8-inch, FHD+ Chipset: SD 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200

SD 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Cameras: 10, 10, 12, and 108MP

10, 10, 12, and 108MP Front camera: 40MP

40MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 12

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has always put the best specifications on its flagship devices, and the OnePlus 10 Pro is no exception. Packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a new LTPO 2.0 display, and an insane 80W charging speed, this device has plenty going for it.

The handset offers a capable main camera, supports wireless charging, and features stereo speakers. It also has the signature alert slider on the side that comes in handy when you want to put the phone in silent mode as fast as possible. Verdict: OnePlus 10 Pro review — A lukewarm response to blazing competition

There are a few issues we have to point out as well. The first one is that you only get an IP68 rating if you go with the T-Mobile version of the device. The software is also a bit inconsistent and the ultrawide camera has its issues as well.

Despite its cons and the arrival of the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 10 Pro is still among the best Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones you can currently get. It’s also worth noting that the OnePlus 11R is another great purchase if you want the 10 Pro’s horsepower with fewer bells and whistles.

OnePlus 10 Pro specs

Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+

6.8-inch, QHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Cameras: 8, 48, and 50MP

8, 48, and 50MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 12

Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 line was the first set of devices to feature the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and in the same fashion, the Xiaomi 12 series was among the first to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Packed with high refresh rate displays, fast charging (with the charger included in the box), and plenty of power, the Xiaomi 12 series has a lot to offer. Verdict: Xiaomi 12 Pro review — Power-packed, but no Galaxy S22 killer

In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Xiaomi 12 comes with up to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. You also get a 6.28-inch Full HD+ display, a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging, and a triple-camera setup at the back (50MP+13MP+5MP).

On the bigger Xiaomi 12 Pro, you’re getting a larger and sharper 6.73-inch WQHD+ display, 120W fast charging, and a larger 4,600mAh battery. The Pro also has better camera hardware with three 50MP rear sensors. In saying so, the Xiaomi 13 series is already available in global markets, albeit with a high price tag.

Xiaomi 12 specs

Display: 6.28-inch, Full HD+

6.28-inch, Full HD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Cameras: 5, 13, 50MP

5, 13, 50MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,500mAh

4,500mAh Software: Android 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro specs

Display: 6.73-inch, WQHD+

6.73-inch, WQHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Storage: 256GB Cameras: 50, 50, 50MP

50, 50, 50MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,600mAh

4,600mAh Software: Android 12

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the few foldable phones on the list, and for good reason. Samsung’s foldables are available in a variety of markets and deliver the most durable foldables today.

The main attraction here is the tablet-sized folding screen — ideal for watching videos and playing games. Otherwise, the 2022 Fold device also serves up the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, making it more powerful and more efficient than the Galaxy S22 series. Verdict: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review — A 12L-evated experience

Other notable features include a flexible triple camera system, a 4,400mAh battery, S Pen support, water resistance, and a lengthy update pledge.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs

Display: 7.6-inch folding screen, 6.2-inch smartphone display

7.6-inch folding screen, 6.2-inch smartphone display Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB/512GB, 1TB Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP

50, 12, and 10MP Front camera: 4MP (internal), 10MP (external)

4MP (internal), 10MP (external) Battery: 4,400mAh

4,400mAh Software: Android 13

Motorola Razr Plus

Motorola has offered a couple of foldable phones over the years, but the Razr Plus is easily the company’s best effort yet. By far the biggest selling point is that huge cover display, allowing you to run loads of apps without unfolding the device. Verdict: Motorola Razr 2023 hands-on — The Razr returns

The Razr Plus (known as the Razr 40 Ultra outside the US) also features a very capable Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, so you should expect a brisk experience in everyday usage and games. Other notable features include a 6.9-inch 165Hz folding screen with ultra-thin glass, an IP52 rating, and a 12MP+13MP dual rear camera system.

There are a few downsides to this handset though, such as the relatively small 3,800mAh battery and somewhat slow 30W wired charging (there’s also 5W wireless charging). Nevertheless, this certainly looks like one of the best Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series phones on the market.

Motorola Razr Plus specs

Display: 6.9-inch, FHD+

6.9-inch, FHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB Cameras: 13 and 12MP

13 and 12MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 3,800mAh

3,800mAh Software: Android 13

OPPO Find X5 Pro

OPPO recently launched the Find X6 Pro, but it’s a China-only device. So you’ll want to check out the still-fantastic OPPO Find X5 Pro instead. This is one of our favorite Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series phones, and with good reason. The Find X5 Pro features a ceramic back and a Gorilla Glass Victus front, which makes the device more durable against drops and scratches and makes it feel much more premium. Verdict: OPPO Find X5 Pro review — Beautifully bespoke, both inside and out

Aside from the 8 Gen 1, OPPO outfitted the Find X5 Pro with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. On top of its impressive SoC, the company developed its own image signal processor called the MarisiliconX and partnered with Hasselblad to deliver enhanced color processing for pictures.

OPPO still doesn’t officially sell its devices in North America but has equipped the phone to support the n13, n18, and n25 5G bands compatible with North American carriers.

OPPO Find X5 Pro specs

Display: 6.7-inch, WQHD+

6.7-inch, WQHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB Cameras: 13, 50, 50MP

13, 50, 50MP Front cameras: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 12

REDMAGIC 7

If you’re looking for a device that showcases the full capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, look no further than the REDMAGIC 7. This gaming phone has a stacked spec sheet which includes an insane 6.8-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charging, and its own built-in cooling fan and vapor chamber to dissipate the heat generated by the SoC. Related: REDMAGIC 7 launched globally — This gaming phone has all the cooling solutions

If you’re looking for a device to push the 8 Gen 1 to its maximum potential, the REDMAGIC 7 is the ideal device to do so. Being a gaming phone, it also includes pressure-sensitive sides to act as triggers for gameplay, and these pressure zones have a 500Hz touch-sampling rate.

The base model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and you can spec it up to 512GB with 16GB of RAM. The company behind REDMAGIC, Nubia, also debuted its REDMAGIC 7 Pro and REDMAGIC 8 series. But the standard 2022 model is still a good option for the price.

REDMAGIC 7 specs

Display: 6.8-inch, FHD+

6.8-inch, FHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB

8GB/12GB/16GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Cameras: 2, 8, 64MP

2, 8, 64MP Front camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 4,500mAh

4,500mAh Software: Android 12

ASUS ROG Phone 6

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is one of the few Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phones on the list, so you should definitely keep that in mind in light of the processor’s performance and efficiency gains.

The ROG Phone 6 is a gaming phone through and through otherwise, packing capacitive shoulder triggers, a 165Hz OLED screen, and software for more granular control over your gaming experience. You’re getting quite a few other great features too, such as a 6,000mAh battery, 65W charging, and a 3.5mm port. Verdict: ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro review — Game on

ASUS is also bringing a relatively solid rear camera system, featuring a 50MP main lens, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. Just don’t expect a telephoto camera or great low-light performance. The company also released a Pro model that comes with a secondary rear display and up to 18GB of RAM, but it will set you back a crazy €1,299 versus the standard phone’s €999. So stick with the standard variant.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 specs

Display: 6.78-inch, FHD+

6.78-inch, FHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 12GB/16GB

12GB/16GB Storage: 256GB/512GB Cameras: 5, 13, 50MP

5, 13, 50MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh Software: Android 12

vivo X80 Pro

The vivo X90 Pro is already available in global markets, but last year’s X80 Pro is still a fantastic purchase in many ways. Expect great core specs here, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, and a 4,700mAh battery. Verdict: vivo X80 Pro review — vivo’s best, (mostly) refined

You’re also getting a host of other notable features, namely 80W wired charging, 50W wireless top-ups, an IP68 rating, and the best in-display fingerprint sensor on a smartphone today. vivo’s flagship is also equipped with a flexible quad-camera system, delivering a 50MP main shooter, 48MP ultrawide lens, 12MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8MP 5x periscope shooter.

The main downside to the phone in 2022 was the price tag, varying between €1,100 and €1,300 in Europe and retailing for Rs 86,999 in India. The X90 Pro is also worth checking out, bringing a one-inch camera sensor and brand-new Dimensity 9200 chip to the table. But the new phone lacks features like a periscope camera, that fancy fingerprint scanner, and a QHD+ screen.

vivo X80 Pro specs

Display: 6.78-inch, QHD+

6.78-inch, QHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB Cameras: 8, 12, 48, 50MP

8, 12, 48, 50MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,700mAh

4,700mAh Software: Android 12

POCO F5 Pro

Looking for a powerful smartphone but don’t want to spend a ton of money? The POCO F5 Pro might be up your alley, coming in at just under €600. It’s not as cheap as some phones like the Pixel 7a, but you’re still getting loads of features for the price. Verdict: POCO F5 Pro review — Premium extras at an affordable price

Aside from the powerful chipset, the POCO handset also brings a great 120Hz QHD+ OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor, fast wired and wireless charging, and an ergonomic design. The addition of a QHD+ screen and wireless charging are both firsts for the sub-brand.

It’s not all sunshine and roses though, as the phone lacks full-fledged water resistance, a proper update pledge, good secondary cameras, and a US release. MIUI also has plenty of bloatware, it must be said. Nevertheless, you can do much worse than the POCO F5 Pro if you want a handset with flagship power.

POCO F5 Pro specs

Display: 6.67-inch, QHD+

6.67-inch, QHD+ Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 2, 8, 64MP

2, 8, 64MP Front camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 5,160mAh

5,160mAh Software: Android 13

FAQs

What CPU and GPU do the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors use? They have an octa-core CPU (1x Cortex-X2, 3x Cortex-A710, and 4x Cortex-A510) and an Adreno 730 GPU.

What are the major differences between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1? The Plus chipset boasts 10% faster CPU and GPU clock speeds. Qualcomm also says it’s 30% more efficient.

What about Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support? The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E support. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 ups the ante with Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 good for sustained performance? Our own testing shows that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 sees a major drop in performance over time compared to previous Snapdragon flagship silicon. However, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 was able to deliver a marked improvement over the vanilla chip when it came to sustained performance.

Is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 better than Apple's A15 Bionic? The Snapdragon chipset passes Apple’s chipset in terms of one-off GPU benchmarks, However, Apple’s chip wins when it comes to CPU benchmarks and sustained GPU performance.