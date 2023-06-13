After using your Fire TV Stick for a while, you may experience certain apps running slower or not working correctly. The culprit is often a corrupted cache that has accumulated too much data. Here’s how to clear cache and data on your Fire TV Stick to refresh the system for smoother streaming.

QUICK ANSWER To clear cache and data on your Fire TV Stick, go to Settings--> Applications--> Manage Installed Applications. Select an app and choose Clear Cache or Clear Data.

Should I clear the cache on my Fire TV?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you are experiencing app crashes or slow loading speeds using your Fire TV Stick, clearing the cache is often all it takes to make things right again. Clearing the cache won’t erase your account logins or settings; it just removes temporarily stored files and data. Clearing data, on the other hand, will restart your apps to their default state.

Even if you aren’t experiencing any issues, clearing the cache and data is good spring cleaning for your digital services. You don’t need to do it every day, but once every few months is more than enough to free up space and make your device run faster.

How to clear cache and data on your Fire TV Stick Whether it be YouTube, Netflix, or Disney Plus, clearing the cache and data will help your apps run smoothly. Navigate Settings from the far right of the home screen, then select Application.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down to select Manage Installed Applications.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Select the app that is giving you trouble and choose Clear Cache or Clear Data.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Remember that clearing the cache will remove temporary data storage while clearing data will reset apps to their default state. We recommend clearing the cache as the first troubleshooting step so you don’t have to log into all your apps again.

FAQs

Does clearing the cache on FireStick help? Yes, clearing the cache on FireStick can help. Over time, FireStick apps accumulate cached data that can slow down the device. By clearing the cache, you free up storage space, which can improve performance and speed.

What happens when you clear the cache on an app on FireStick? When you clear the cache on an app on FireStick, all the temporary files that the app has stored for faster operation are deleted. This can help the app run smoother and faster. However, the next time you open the app, it may take slightly longer to load as it will need to re-download or re-create the information that was previously in the cache.

How do I clear the cache for all apps on my Fire TV? There is no way to clear the cache of every app installed on your Fire TV Stick at once. You will have to clear the cache and data for specific apps individually.

What is a Fire TV cache? Each app has a cache that temporarily stores data to help it launch faster and reload where you left off. However, problems like slow speeds, lag, and app crashes can occur when the cache grows too big. In most cases, clearing the cache will resolve these issues, but if not, you can clear data to reset the app to default settings.

Should I clear the cache on a Fire TV Stick? To ensure smooth operation, you should regularly clear the cache on your Fire TV apps.

Should I clear the data on a Fire TV Stick? If you are experiencing app crashes or slow speeds, you should try clearing the cache first, but if that doesn’t work, you should clear data to reset the app to default settings. See also how to restart a Fire TV Stick.

What does auto-clear cache mean on FireStick? Auto-clear cache on FireStick is a feature that automatically deletes cached data after a certain period of time or when the device restarts. This helps to maintain performance without needing to manually clear the cache regularly.

