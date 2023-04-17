Ensure your Amazon Fire TV Stick is performing optimally by keeping it updated. For example, having the latest software helps prevent Fire TV apps from crashing. Whether you’re looking to fix bugs, improve performance, or take advantage of the latest features, updating your Fire TV Stick is essential to maintaining your device’s functionality. So, let’s dive in and explore the ins and outs of updating your Fire TV Stick and ensure that you’re getting the most out of your entertainment experience.

QUICK ANSWER To update your Fire TV Stick, navigate to Settings > My Fire TV > About and select Check for System Update. If there is an update available, you can install it right away. Your system will restart once it is done downloading. KEY SECTIONS How to update your Fire TV Stick

How to update your Firestick remote

Your Amazon Fire TV Stick should update automatically so long as it is connected to the internet. But in case you missed an update, here’s how to check manually.

Note that the Menu options may have slightly different names depending on the model of your Fire TV Stick, but all devices should have a similar pathway to the Fire TV used in this example.

To start, open Settings from the far right of the home screen and select Device & Software.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Choose About.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Select Check for System Update.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If there are any updates available, you can choose Install Update.

Sometimes, the remote controller software will have an update available too. To check, open Settings from the far right of the home screen and select Remotes and Bluetooth Devices.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Select your Amazon Fire TV remote from the list.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If an update is available, you can install it from there.

FAQs

Do you need to update the Fire TV Stick? You don’t have to update your Fire TV Stick, but Amazon rolls out new software versions nearly every month, so it’s a good idea to keep your device up to date to take advantage of the latest features and fixes.

How long does it take for a firestick to update? Depending on your internet connection speed, installing an update can take between five and fifteen minutes.

Can I update my Fire TV Stick on my laptop? You can connect your Fire TV Stick to your computer via an HDMI port and then update the software via the same methods outlined in this article.

Does Firestick update automatically? Your Fire TV Stick should update automatically. Still, if you miss an update, you can follow the steps in this guide to update the system manually.

Comments