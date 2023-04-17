Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to update your Fire TV Stick
Ensure your Amazon Fire TV Stick is performing optimally by keeping it updated. For example, having the latest software helps prevent Fire TV apps from crashing. Whether you’re looking to fix bugs, improve performance, or take advantage of the latest features, updating your Fire TV Stick is essential to maintaining your device’s functionality. So, let’s dive in and explore the ins and outs of updating your Fire TV Stick and ensure that you’re getting the most out of your entertainment experience.
QUICK ANSWER
To update your Fire TV Stick, navigate to Settings > My Fire TV > About and select Check for System Update. If there is an update available, you can install it right away. Your system will restart once it is done downloading.
KEY SECTIONS
How to update your Fire TV Stick
Your Amazon Fire TV Stick should update automatically so long as it is connected to the internet. But in case you missed an update, here’s how to check manually.
Note that the Menu options may have slightly different names depending on the model of your Fire TV Stick, but all devices should have a similar pathway to the Fire TV used in this example.
To start, open Settings from the far right of the home screen and select Device & Software.
Choose About.
Select Check for System Update.
If there are any updates available, you can choose Install Update.
How to update your Fire TV Stick remote
Sometimes, the remote controller software will have an update available too. To check, open Settings from the far right of the home screen and select Remotes and Bluetooth Devices.
Select your Amazon Fire TV remote from the list.
If an update is available, you can install it from there.
FAQs
You don’t have to update your Fire TV Stick, but Amazon rolls out new software versions nearly every month, so it’s a good idea to keep your device up to date to take advantage of the latest features and fixes.
Depending on your internet connection speed, installing an update can take between five and fifteen minutes.
You can connect your Fire TV Stick to your computer via an HDMI port and then update the software via the same methods outlined in this article.
Your Fire TV Stick should update automatically. Still, if you miss an update, you can follow the steps in this guide to update the system manually.