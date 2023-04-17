How to restart a Fire TV Stick

As impressive as the technology is, sometimes performance issues need fixing that can’t be solved with the latest update. Restarting a device is the first option that most often solves the problem. Here’s how to restart your Fire TV Stick and get back to streaming.

SHORT ANSWER To restart your Fire TV Stick, navigate to Settings on the homepage, select Device > Restart, and wait until it turns on again.

Restart from the Settings

By unplugging the cord

Restart the Firestick by using the remote If the screen is frozen on your Fire TV and you can’t navigate anything, there’s a way to reboot directly from the remote controller. First, hold down the Select and Play/Pause buttons on your controller for five seconds.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

After that, your Fire TV Stick will restart. Note that it’s normal not to see any confirmation message on-screen using this method. If you’re having issues with the remote, see our guide on pairing and resetting your Fire TV Stick remote.

Restart Firestick from the Settings If your Fire TV Stick remote is working fine but experiencing issues on the Fire TV, you should be able to navigate to the Restart option within the Fire TV Stick Settings to reboot your device quickly.

Firstly, open Settings from the far right and select Device & Software. Note that some models may be titled My Fire TV instead.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down and choose Restart. When asked to confirm your decision, select Restart again.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

After that, you should see a ‘Powering-Off’ message on the screen. Wait for the device to boot up again to resume your entertainment.

Restart the Firestick by unplugging the cord If all else fails, you can always unplug the Fire TV Stick to force a restart. We’d recommend using this method only if your screen is frozen and the Fire TV Stick remote controller isn’t responding.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

All you need to do is unplug the Fire TV Stick from its power source and wait about a minute before plugging it back into the power supply. Hopefully, the power cord is within reach; if not, you may consider using a cable organizer to keep your cord clutter to a minimum.

If none of the options resolve your issue, contact Amazon customer service for further assistance.

FAQs

How do you restart a frozen Fire TV Stick? If your Fire TV Stick is frozen, you can restart the Fire TV via the remote by pressing and holding the Select and Play/Pause buttons for five seconds.

How do I force restart my Fire TV? To force your Fire TV Stick to restart, unplug the device from its power source and wait for one minute before plugging the cord back in.

Does restarting the Fire TV Stick clear the cache? Restarting your Fire TV Stick should also clear the cache, but that’s not the only way to clear the cache on a Fire Stick. You can also do it through the settings menu.

How do I restart apps on Firestick? Find the app on the homepage. Do not select it but press the Options button on the remote. Then, choose Stop Force to close the app completely. Select the app from the homepage to relaunch it from your Firestick.

