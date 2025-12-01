Netflix quietly killed casting from phones to newer Chromecasts and Google TV Streamer

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix has removed support for casting from its mobile apps to most TVs, including Chromecast with Google TV and Google TV Streamer devices.

Casting will now only work on older Chromecast models without remotes and TVs with Google Cast.

The change applies regardless of whether you’re on an ad-supported or ad-free Netflix plan.

Netflix has quietly removed the ability to cast content from its mobile app to most TVs and streaming devices, leaving many Chromecast with Google TV and Google TV Streamer users frustrated. The change appears to have rolled out recently, and users began spotting the missing Cast button in the Netflix app over the past few weeks.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Many users prefer casting Netflix from their phones for easier navigation and control. But according to a newly updated help page from Netflix, that’s no longer an option on most modern smart TVs and streaming devices: Netflix no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices. You’ll need to use the remote that came with your TV or TV-streaming device to navigate Netflix

A Netflix customer care representative reportedly told a user that “if the device has its own remote, you can’t cast.” They added that the decision was made to improve the customer experience, though many affected users strongly disagree.

Previously discovered limitation now obsolete Earlier this year, we discovered and reported on a casting limitation tied to Netflix’s Standard with ads plan. At the time, casting with an ad-supported plan would only work on the (slightly) newer Chromecast with Google TV models.

However, it now appears that even this exception has been removed. Under the updated policy, Netflix no longer supports casting from a mobile device to most TVs and TV streaming devices, regardless of which plan you’re on, including paid ad-free tiers.

The only exception is older Chromecast devices and TVs that work with Google Cast. Netflix’s support page notes that casting will still work on older Chromecast devices or TVs that support Google Cast natively. But even on those devices, casting won’t be allowed on ad-supported plans, and only non-ad-supported plans will support the feature on legacy devices.

Users on Reddit report the same thing. Traditional Chromecast continues to support casting from the Netflix app, while Chromecast with Google TV, the Google TV Streamer, and most built-in Google TV smart TVs no longer appear as Cast options in the mobile app.

Follow