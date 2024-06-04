Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
It's not just you: ChatGPT is down for many users (Update: Back online)
- ChatGPT was facing an outage, with many users unable to log in and use the service.
- OpenAI’s status page confirmed a major service outage.
- The issue has been fixed, and the service is now back online.
Update, June 4, 2024 (08:20 AM ET): ChatGPT is now back online, and the server outage has been resolved. You can now access the chatbot normally. OpenAI has not shared more details on the issue but has confirmed that it was identified and that a fix was implemented. After monitoring the results, the incident has been marked as resolved.
Original article, June 4, 2024 (03:54 AM ET): ChatGPT, the popular AI service many people use for everyday tasks, is suffering from an outage. Many users report that they cannot access the service. They are unable to log in and send messages to the chatbot, and as a result, are also not getting back any answers.
We’re seeing numerous user reports on X that ChatGPT is down. For me, the chatbot doesn’t completely load, and when I try to send a message, I get an expired sign-in error. Even after signing in, the chatbot doesn’t load and loops back through this cycle.
DownDetector also shows a large spike for a worldwide OpenAI outage, which can be read as an indicator of ChatGPT not working properly.
ChatGPT’s status page confirms that the service is unavailable for some users.
The status mentions that though ChatGPT has had an excellent 99.67% uptime in the last 90 days, it is currently suffering from degraded performance.
OpenAI escalated ChatGPT’s performance status as a “major outage.”
We’re unable to ascertain the cause of ChatGPT’s current outage. It could be that the service is experiencing a surge in traffic or that there is some other issue. You can try some of these ChatGPT fixes, but since this is a server outage, you are unlikely to get any relief until OpenAI fixes things on their end. There’s also no word on how long this outage will last. We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more.