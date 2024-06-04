It's not just you: ChatGPT is down for many users (Update: Back online)

Update, June 4, 2024 (08:20 AM ET): ChatGPT is now back online, and the server outage has been resolved. You can now access the chatbot normally. OpenAI has not shared more details on the issue but has confirmed that it was identified and that a fix was implemented. After monitoring the results, the incident has been marked as resolved.

Original article, June 4, 2024 (03:54 AM ET): ChatGPT, the popular AI service many people use for everyday tasks, is suffering from an outage. Many users report that they cannot access the service. They are unable to log in and send messages to the chatbot, and as a result, are also not getting back any answers.