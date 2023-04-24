ChatGPT app: Is it available for Android and iOS smartphones?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If you’re in a hurry and need to write an important email or essay, you’ve probably considered using ChatGPT to take off the load. But if you don’t have access to a computer, you might be wondering: does ChatGPT have an app? If you try searching the Android Play Store or iOS App Store, you’ll likely notice a few different options. However, you shouldn’t download any of them on your smartphone without at least reading the reviews first. Here’s why you should proceed with caution.

QUICK ANSWER ChatGPT does not have an official smartphone app for Android or iOS smartphones. However, you can still access the chatbot on mobile via a web browser. Keep reading to learn more.

Does ChatGPT have an Android or iPhone app? No, ChatGPT does not have an Android or iPhone app. But what about the dozens of listings on the Play Store and App Store claiming to offer ChatGPT functionality? Unfortunately, all of those are unofficial apps that aren’t associated with the chatbot or its creator.

There are several drawbacks to using unofficial ChatGPT apps, including: Risk of hacks : A malicious third-party app could capture and store your login information. While this isn’t a major problem on its own since ChatGPT is free to use, it can become problematic if you use the same password for other websites.

: Many unofficial apps use the less capable and slightly older GPT-3 language model instead of ChatGPT under the hood. This is because OpenAI hasn’t opened up third-party developer access to ChatGPT yet. In practice, you may see lower quality responses. Conversation limits: Developers have to pay OpenAI for each response, so you’ll see more aggressive character and message limits with unofficial apps. That said, some third party apps may offer valuable features like voice dictation and text-to-speech. Still, in our opinion, the drawbacks far outweigh the benefits of downloading an untrusted app on your device. Don’t worry, though, we still have a few ways to access ChatGPT on a smartphone without resorting to apps.

How to use ChatGPT on iPhone and Android

While the lack of an official smartphone app may seem disappointing, the good news is that you can still use ChatGPT via a web browser. Simply navigate to chat.openai.com in an app like Chrome, Firefox, or Safari.

Alternatively, if you have a Google search bar on your home screen, you can type in ChatGPT there. The first result should take you to the OpenAI login page, as pictured above. You can then sign into your account as you would on a desktop.

Instead of downloading an app, you can add a ChatGPT shortcut on your phone's home screen.

ChatGPT is a modern web-based app, which means that it automatically fits screens of different sizes. You can also add a ChatGPT shortcut to your home screen for easy access. This will ensure you don’t have to open a new web browser window each time. On Android, navigate to the ChatGPT website and then tap the three dots menu towards the top-right corner of your screen. Finally, tap Add to Home screen > Add.

For the most part, ChatGPT works just as well on mobile as it does on a full-fledged computer. But if you still find the experience frustrating for some reason, consider using one of the many ChatGPT alternatives instead. A couple of them offer support for dedicated smartphone apps too.

In terms of alternatives, Bing Chat takes the top position as it’s also powered by OpenAI’s language model. In fact, it uses the more capable GPT-4 model that you would otherwise have to pay extra to access via ChatGPT.

FAQs

