What is ChatGPT Plus and should you get it?

If you’ve ever used the AI chatbot ChatGPT, you’ll know that accessing it requires a free account. This open access has been in place for several months now, allowing just about anyone to access one of the world’s most human-sounding chatbots. But if you’re an avid user of the chatbot, there’s a new ChatGPT Plus tier that you can now subscribe to.

So should you sign up for ChatGPT Plus? What benefits does it offer on top of the regular ChatGPT experience? We’ll answer these questions and more below.

ChatGPT Plus is a new optional subscription that grants you access to a more advanced and capable language model called GPT-4. It also lets you access the chatbot during periods of high demand. The subscription will set you back $20 plus tax each month.

How much does a ChatGPT Plus subscription cost?

How to sign up for ChatGPT Plus

What is ChatGPT Plus?

If you already use ChatGPT, don’t worry — nothing has changed. You can continue using the existing, free version for the foreseeable future. However, OpenAI has also launched an optional paid tier with extra features, aptly named ChatGPT Plus.

ChatGPT Plus grants you five core advantages over the free experience, namely: Consistent access to ChatGPT : As a paying user, you will be able to access the chatbot even during periods of high demand.

: As a paying user, you will be able to access the chatbot even during periods of high demand. GPT-4 access : OpenAI recently announced a new, more capable language model titled GPT-4. It’s an optional feature that’s only available if your account has a ChatGPT Plus subscription.

: OpenAI recently announced a new, more capable language model titled GPT-4. It’s an optional feature that’s only available if your account has a ChatGPT Plus subscription. Turbo mode : ChatGPT Plus lets you use a speed-optimized language model dubbed Turbo. It’s unclear if switching from regular to turbo mode affects the quality of responses, but the feature is currently in alpha (early access). That said, you can easily switch between them if you’re an active subscriber.

: ChatGPT Plus lets you use a speed-optimized language model dubbed Turbo. It’s unclear if switching from regular to turbo mode affects the quality of responses, but the feature is currently in alpha (early access). That said, you can easily switch between them if you’re an active subscriber. Priority access to new features : ChatGPT has received nearly a dozen updates since its release, meaning it’s constantly improving. With the subscription, you’ll be able to test new features and enhancements before general release.

: ChatGPT has received nearly a dozen updates since its release, meaning it’s constantly improving. With the subscription, you’ll be able to test new features and enhancements before general release. Higher limits: OpenAI hasn’t publicly disclosed this as a feature, but many subscribers have reported higher hourly limits. If you frequently face ChatGPT’s Internal server error or Too many requests message, consider subscribing to the paid tier. It’s unclear which updates will become exclusively available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers at first, but we’ve seen some useful features added post-launch. Conversation history, for example, lets you recall past discussion threads and resume from where you left off. We expect OpenAI to announce new features to keep up with ChatGPT alternatives, but nobody can predict how quickly they will release.

How much does ChatGPT Plus cost? Should you subscribe?

Regardless of where you live, ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month. You may also have to pay sales tax or VAT on top of that amount, depending on local regulations.

At this time, OpenAI does not offer tiered or regional pricing so everyone pays the same amount. However, the company said it is actively exploring alternative plans, including lower-cost options. However, we do not have any more details at this time.

Lower cost ChatGPT plans may come along in the future.

As for whether you should subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, that depends on your usage of the chatbot. If you rely on ChatGPT for writing code or brainstorming ideas, you may benefit from priority access and consistent uptime.

On the other hand, early access to new features may not factor into your decision since it’s not essential to your usage of the chatbot. Likewise, the free version already works reasonably fast and doesn’t impose many restrictions. That said, subscribing to the Plus tier does allow OpenAI to continue providing free access to the general public.

How to sign up for ChatGPT Plus

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to sign up for ChatGPT Plus: Open the ChatGPT website Log into your account. Look for the Upgrade to Plus button towards the bottom left of your screen. If you’re on mobile, you’ll need to expand the hamburger menu first. Click Upgrade plan. Enter your credit card information and click Subscribe. That’s it — your card will be charged $20 each month and you can cancel at any time.

Why does ChatGPT Plus have a waitlist? ChatGPT Plus offers several premium features over the free version, all of which require more computational power. When demand rises suddenly, you may have to join a waitlist before you can pay for a subscription.

FAQs

Is there a premium version of ChatGPT? Yes, ChatGPT offers a premium tier that offers faster responses and guaranteed access to the chatbot.

Is ChatGPT no longer free? ChatGPT’s creator OpenAI has stated the service will remain free in its research preview phase.

What does ChatGPT Plus do? ChatGPT Plus grants you faster responses, access to GPT-4, consistent chatbot availability, and early previews of new features.

