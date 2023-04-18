How to charge Nintendo Switch controllers

The Nintendo Switch allows you — and many others — to play games together using wireless Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers. However, unlike many other Nintendo devices before it, the controllers are not powered by interchangeable batteries. As such, to enjoy the optimal gaming experience, you will need to know how to charge your Nintendo Switch controller.

THE SHORT ANSWER To charge Nintendo Switch controllers, make sure your Nintendo Switch dock is plugged into the wall and plugged into a TV. Dock your Nintendo Switch, then connect your Joy-Cons to the Switch to begin charging them. If you have a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, connect it to the dock via the USB-A to USB-C cable to begin charging it. KEY SECTIONS Charging Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Charging Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers

How to check the battery life of your Nintendo Switch controllers

How to charge Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers Begin charging your Nintendo Switch console. To do this, you can either dock your Switch or plug a USB-C wall charger into it.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

With your Nintendo Switch docked or plugged into the wall charging via USB-C, take the Joy-Cons you wish to charge and connect them to the device. You do this by sliding them in from the top.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Once you’ve connected your Joy-Cons to your Nintendo Switch while plugged in, the Joy-Cons will begin charging.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to charge a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller The official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a wireless accessory for your console. It charges via USB-C; however, if you want to connect it and charge it using your Nintendo Switch device, here’s how to do that.

Slide your Nintendo Switch into the dock. Note that the dock must be active, meaning it is plugged into the wall and plugged into your television via HDMI.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority Dock your Nintendo Switch

Your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller came with a dedicated USB-C cable in the box. However, you can use any USB-A to USB-C cable.

Plug the USB-A end into one of the slots on the left side of the Nintendo Switch.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority Plug the USB-A end of the cable into the dock

Plug the other end of the USB-C cable into the top of your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority Plug the USB-C end of the cable into the top of the controller

When the controller begins charging, you will see a small orange light appear atop your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller next to the USB-C port. This is how you tell the controller is connected and charging.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to check the battery life on Nintendo Switch controllers So you’ve connected your Joy-Cons and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to your dock and you know they’re charging. Great! But how do you know when they’re done charging?

To check the battery status of your Nintendo Switch controllers, press A on the Controllers button on the Nintendo Switch home screen. This button looks like a tilted Joy-Con.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

The controllers that you’ve connected will appear in a diagram on the left. Their battery levels will appear underneath their pictures.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

How long does it take Nintendo Switch controllers to charge? Attached to your Switch, Joy-Cons typically take around 3.5 hours to charge. Attached to your Switch, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller typically takes around 6 hours to charge.

