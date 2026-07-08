Mario Kart Tour will soon reach the end of the rainbow road as servers shut down

TL;DR Nintendo has announced it is ending Mario Kart Tour.

Service for the app will end on September 29, 2026, at 2:00 AM ET.

Nintendo stopped automatic subscription renewals and new subscriptions to Gold Pass on July 7.

It’s hard to believe that Mario Kart Tour is almost seven years old at this point. The game was released on September 25, 2019, so we’re only a few months away from the anniversary. Unfortunately, it looks like this September will be the phone app’s grand farewell party.

Through an end-of-service notification, Nintendo is letting Android and iOS users know that Mario Kart Tour is coming to an end on smart devices. According to the announcement, service for the game will be shut down on September 29, 2026, at 2:00 AM ET.

In preparation for the eventual shutdown, Nintendo has stopped selling rubies — the premium in-game currency used to purchase drivers, karts, gliders, and more — as of July 7. However, the company says that you can still spend your rubies in the Spotlight Shop, Mii Racing Suit Shop, and Coin Rush until service ends. Nintendo also ended automatic subscription renewals and new subscriptions to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass on July 7.

So, it appears this is the end of the road for Mario Kart Tour. If you’re someone who’s still playing the game, you’ll want to get your fill of it over these next couple of months before it disappears.

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