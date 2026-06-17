Pokémon Champions has brought the battle to Android and iOS

TL;DR Pokémon Champions has launched on Android and iOS.

All players will be able to get a free Raichu and its X and Y mega stones for a limited time.

The game supports cross-platform play between mobile devices, the Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.

The Pokémon Company International (TPCI) is bringing the battle right to your mobile device. Pokémon Champions first made its debut in April on the Nintendo Switch. Now, the multiplayer, turn-based strategy game is rolling out to Android and iOS.

Today, TPCI announced that Pokémon Champions is now officially available on mobile. As part of the launch, TCPI is running a special in-game campaign that will allow you to snag a free Raichu along with Raichunite X and Raichunite Y mega stones. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of mega stones, these items allow you to mega-evolve Raichu into Mega Raichu X or Mega Raichu Y.

This promotion starts today and will run until September 1, 2026, at 6:49 PM PDT. You’ll find Raichu and its mega stones sitting in your in-game mailbox, available on both mobile and Switch. It’s worth noting that the company has said that you’ll be able to get Raichu through other means. Meanwhile, the Raichunite X and Raichunite Y mega stones could become available via the in-game shop at a later date.

It’s also important to mention that the game supports cross-platform play. So you’ll be able to battle other trainers whether they’re playing on a mobile device, the Nintendo Switch, or Switch 2. At the same time, if you have the free-to-play game on multiple devices, you’ll be able to access your save data on any of the available platforms by signing into your Nintendo account.

Follow