Nintendo tells customers it doesn't owe them a cut of its tariff refunds

If the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariff scheme wasn’t bad enough for US consumers, Nintendo is about to make it even worse. The Switch 2 maker has basically told its customers it doesn’t owe them any refunds for the extra money they had to pay due to increased tariffs.

In its response to a class action lawsuit filed by customers (via Gizmodo), Nintendo said that its customers “received exactly what they bargained and paid for” when they purchased Nintendo products at hiked prices. The company further added:

Plaintiffs are not entitled to a rebate simply because of intervening legal developments related to tariffs.

Back in August last year, Nintendo hiked prices for the original Nintendo Switch family of products in the US due to increased tariffs courtesy of the Trump administration. This included the Switch console, the Switch Lite, and even accessories like the Joy-Con controllers.