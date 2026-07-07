Nintendo reveals launch timeline for the Switch 2 with a replaceable battery

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nintendo has shared details of the upcoming Switch 2 hardware with user-replaceable batteries.

The Switch 2 with a replaceable battery will be available this autumn and will be 10g heavier than the regular Switch 2.

The Joy-Con 2 and Switch 2 Pro controllers with replaceable batteries will be available this winter.

Last month, Nintendo said it’s working to introduce user-replaceable batteries in the Switch 2 to bring its Switch hardware in line with the EU’s right-to-repair bill and battery regulations. Now, we’re finally getting some news about when users will be able to purchase devices with replaceable batteries.

The company has shared a detailed roadmap of which Nintendo products will get replaceable batteries and when they’ll be available to buy. First to hit the shelves will be the Joy-Con pair in select colors, as well as the left and right Joy-Cons in Neon Blue and Neon Red, respectively.

The new Switch 2 with a replaceable battery will be available this autumn. It will feature a slightly smaller, 5,172mAh battery compared with the 5,220mAh battery in the current Switch 2. The console itself will also be 10g heavier than the original Switch 2. With both Joy-Con 2 controllers attached, the new Switch 2 with replaceable batteries will weigh 548g. That’s 14g heavier than the Switch 2 without replaceable batteries.

Joy-Con 2 controllers with replaceable batteries will also be available this winter. Nintendo has confirmed that the battery capacity of Joy-Con 2 controllers will remain unchanged. However, the controllers will be 2g heavier than before.

Other Switch 2 accessories are also on the way. The Switch 2 Pro controller will be available in the winter as well, with a smaller 897mAh battery compared to the 1,070mAh battery in the Switch 2 Pro controller, which lacks a replaceable battery. The Nintendo 64 controller and GameCube controller for the Switch 2 will be available in 2027.

Nintendo has also confirmed that starting mid-February 2027, it will no longer sell the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED in the EU.

The revised Nintendo Switch products with replaceable batteries will be available in countries where Nintendo of Europe operates. This includes countries in the EU, as well as the UK, South Africa, UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

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